British PM Johnson to speak to EU chief as Brexit talks stall

British and EU negotiators paused trade talks on Friday to call in their leaders to try to narrow gaps and get an agreement after a week of negotiations failed to bridge “significant divergences” between the two sides. (File/AFP)
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will speak to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Saturday. (File/AFP)
Updated 19 sec ago
Reuters

British PM Johnson to speak to EU chief as Brexit talks stall

British PM Johnson to speak to EU chief as Brexit talks stall
  British and EU negotiators paused trade talks on Friday to call in their leaders to try to narrow gaps and get an agreement
  Sources from both sides said the deadlock was centered on French demands over fishing rights in British waters
Updated 19 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will speak to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Saturday to try to break an impasse in trade talks with time running out before Britain completes its departure from the bloc.
British and EU negotiators paused trade talks on Friday to call in their leaders to try to narrow gaps and get an agreement after a week of negotiations failed to bridge “significant divergences” between the two sides.
Britain left the EU on Jan. 31 but rules governing trade, travel and business have remained unchanged during a transition period which ends on Dec. 31, when a new relationship will be established — with or without a deal.
“We keep calm, as always, and if there is still a way, we will see,” EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier told broadcasters in London as he entered the train station to head back to Brussels after the talks were paused.
It was the latest twist in months of negotiations which have barely moved on the three thorniest issues — fisheries, ensuring fair competition guarantees and ways to solve future disputes.
Sources from both sides said the deadlock was centered on French demands over fishing rights in British waters.
But neither side has walked away from the talks, suggesting they still hold out some hope of securing a deal governing almost $1 trillion of annual trade to avoid a disorderly end to more than 40 years of British membership of the European club.
If the two sides fail to reach a deal, the five-year Brexit divorce will end messily just as Britain and Europe grapple with the vast economic cost of the COVID-19 outbreak.
In the absence of a trade deal, the United Kingdom would trade with the EU on World Trade Organization terms, which would lead to new tariffs and potentially significant price rises for some goods.
A no-deal exit is the nightmare scenario for businesses and investors, who say it would snarl borders, spook financial markets and sow chaos through supply chains that stretch across Europe and beyond.

Macron urged to press ally El-Sisi on rights in Paris visit

Updated 16 min 27 sec ago
AFP

Macron urged to press ally El-Sisi on rights in Paris visit

Macron urged to press ally El-Sisi on rights in Paris visit
  El-Sisi will dine with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian on Sunday evening before holding talks with Macron
  France's close relationship with Egypt at a time when Cairo stands accused of serial human rights violations has concerned activists
Updated 16 min 27 sec ago
AFP

PARIS: President Emmanuel Macron hosts Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah El-Sisi from Sunday for a three-day state visit with France facing calls from activists that Egypt should not be “indulged” despite the close alliance between Cairo and Paris.
Egypt and France have enjoyed an increasingly close relationship under the secular rule of former army general El-Sisi, with common interests in the Middle East and a shared suspicion of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
El-Sisi will dine with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian on Sunday evening before holding talks with Macron at the Elysee on Monday. Meetings with other political leaders are due to stretch into Tuesday.
France’s close relationship with Egypt at a time when Cairo stands accused of serial human rights violations has concerned activists, who want Macron to make the issue central to the discussions.
“French diplomacy has, at the highest levels, long indulged President El-Sisi’s brutal repression of any form of dissent,” a dozen human rights groups including Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International and the International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH) said in a joint statement ahead of his visit.
“It is now or never for President Macron to stand up for his self-declared commitment to promote human rights in Egypt.”
The statement said that as well as being Egypt’s main arms supplier by selling warships and fighter jets, the French government has also allowed French companies to provide Cairo with surveillance and crowd control tools.
“We are amazed that France is rolling out the red carpet for a dictator when there are more than 60,000 prisoners of conscience today in Egypt,” Antoine Madelin, international advocacy director of the FIDH, told AFP.
El-Sisi came to power in 2014 in the wake of the overthrow in 2013 of the president Muhammad Mursi by the military which he then led.
Those caught in the crackdown include Islamist supporters of the ousted Mursi, but also leftists and liberals.
Concern over El-Sisi’s visit to Paris was amplified when three Egyptian activists were arrested last month following a meeting with foreign ambassadors.
However, following an international campaign backed by celebrities such as Scarlett Johansson, all three campaigners from the Egyptian Initiative for Personal Rights have been freed.
Rights NGOs are set to hold a protest outside the French parliament on Tuesday denouncing the “strategic partnership” between France and Egypt.
A French presidential official, who asked not to be named, described the release of the trio as a “positive signal” and emphasised that rights issues would be brought up by Macron.
Macron had raised human rights concerns during a visit to Cairo in January 2018, saying “respect for individual freedoms, dignity of everyone and the rule of law.”
The French leader had been criticized by rights groups after saying in October 2017 during a visit by El-Sisi to Paris that he would not “lecture” Egypt on liberties.
Those jailed in Egypt include Palestinian-Egyptian activist Ramy Shaath, husband of French national Celine Lebrun, and held since July 2019 on accusations of acting against the state.
“His case is completely empty and the accusations are devoid of any proof,” Lebrun told AFP, saying she had only been able to speak to her husband twice by phone.


Both Macron and El-Sisi are wary of the regional ambitions of Turkey under Erdogan which has intervened militarily in the conflicts in Libya and Syria and sought to bolster the Turkish footprint in Africa.
The Muslim Brotherhood-aligned Mursi was a close ally of Erdogan and the Turkish president has repeatedly expressed dismay over his ousting.
Tensions between Ankara and Paris grew further in the run-up to the visit with Erdogan saying that France should “get rid of” Macron “as soon as possible.”
France’s priority is the reinforcement of the “strategic partnership” with the most populous country in the Arab world which is considered a center of “stability” in a volatile region, said the French official.

