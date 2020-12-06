You are here

  • Home
  • Kuwaitis vote in first parliamentary election since accession of new emir

Kuwaitis vote in first parliamentary election since accession of new emir

Women wait to cast their votes at a polling station in Kuwait City on Saturday. More than 300 candidates contested the National Assembly elections. AFP
Short Url

https://arab.news/4qjvf

Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

Kuwaitis vote in first parliamentary election since accession of new emir

Kuwaitis vote in first parliamentary election since accession of new emir
Updated 16 sec ago
Arab News

JEDDAH: Kuwaitis voted in parliamentary elections on Saturday for the first time since Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah became emir in September.

More than 300 candidates, including 29 women, contested 50 seats in the Gulf’s oldest and most outspoken assembly with legislative powers. Results are expected on Sunday.

Campaigning took place mostly on social media and local TV channels because of COVID-19 restrictions. Voters wore masks and gloves, and had their temperature taken before entering polling stations where election officials stood behind glass barriers.

Waiting areas with chairs at least 2 meters apart were set up in the playgrounds of some schools serving as polling stations, the Interior Ministry said.

Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Sabah toured polling stations and said he was happy with voter turnout and health measures.

He cautioned Kuwaitis against gathering to celebrate when the results are announced.

The main campaign themes included promises to fight corruption and address youth employment, along with debates over freedom of expression, housing, education and the issue of the stateless “bidoon” minority.

BACKGROUND

  • The main campaign themes included promises to fight corruption and address youth employment, along with debates over freedom of expression, housing, education and the issue of the stateless ‘bidoon’ minority.

“Kuwait needs development. The streets are broken and there is no development and no economy ... and coronavirus has affected everything in every way,” said Ibrahim, a government employee, after voting in Kuwait City.

Hoda Al-Hassan, who voted in the Al-Rawda area of the city, said: “We want change, new blood, to encourage the youth. I also hope that the parliament will resolve the issue of the bidoon and that of the demographic imbalance.”

Yousef Ahmed Safar, who voted in Al-Nazha, also hoped for reform.

“We want to improve our situation, including in employment and housing, as well as the issue of combatting corruption,” he said.

Kuwait’s economy, which is worth nearly $140 billion, is facing a deficit of $46 billion this year. A government priority is to overcome parliamentary gridlock on legislation that would allow Kuwait to tap international debt markets.

Kuwaiti analyst Mohammed Al-Dawsari said the emirate may witness a struggle between the new national assembly and the government over economic legislation.

“The people were not satisfied with the performance of the previous parliament, and there are many who are calling for a comprehensive reconciliation between the government and the opposition,” he said.

Topics: Kuwait Kuwaiti Elections 2020

Related

Kuwait parliamentary race kicks off under shadow of pandemic
Middle-East
Kuwait parliamentary race kicks off under shadow of pandemic
Update Emir of Kuwait thanks King Salman for efforts to resolve Gulf dispute
Saudi Arabia
Emir of Kuwait thanks King Salman for efforts to resolve Gulf dispute

Massive funeral for slain Palestinian teenager

Members of Israeli security forces deploy amid clashes with Palestinian protesters following a demonstration against the expansion of settlements in the town of Salfit, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank, on December 4, 2020. (AFP)
Updated 06 December 2020
AFP

Massive funeral for slain Palestinian teenager

Massive funeral for slain Palestinian teenager
  • UN Middle East envoy Nickolay Mladenov said on Friday he was “appalled by the killing” and also called on Israel to investigate the death of Abu Aliya calling it an “unacceptable incident”
Updated 06 December 2020
AFP

RAMALLAH: Hundreds of Palestinians attended the funeral on Saturday of a teenager killed in clashes with the Israeli army, defying a curfew imposed on the occupied West Bank to stem the coronavirus.
Ali Ayman Nasr Abu Aliya, 13, died on Friday after he was “shot with live rounds in the stomach” during clashes in the village of Mughayir, north of Ramallah, the Palestinian Health Ministry said.
The boy, whose death drew Palestinian condemnation and was deplored by the UN and the EU, was hit during a protest against the construction of a Jewish settlement.
A funeral cortege joined by hundreds of mourners took the body from a hospital in Ramallah to Mughayir where Abu Aliya was buried.
His body, draped in the Palestinian flag and a traditional keffiyeh headscarf, was carried shoulder high by mourners, who also waved yellow flags of the Fatah movement of President Mahmoud Abbas.
The mourners defied a weekend curfew imposed by Palestinian authorities to stem the rise in coronavirus cases to pay their respects.
The West Bank has recorded 71,703 Covid-19 infections, including 678 deaths, since the first cases emerged earlier this year.
The EU delegation to the Palestinians on Saturday denounced the “shocking” killing of Abu Aliya in a tweet.
“This shocking incident must be swiftly and fully investigated by the Israeli authorities in order to bring the perpetrators to justice,” it said.
“How many more Palestinian children will be subject to the excessive use of lethal force by the Israeli security forces?”
UN Middle East envoy Nickolay Mladenov said on Friday he was “appalled by the killing” and also called on Israel to investigate the death of Abu Aliya calling it an “unacceptable incident.”
The Israeli army denied live rounds were used during Friday’s protest and clashes, but said dozens of protesters had thrown rocks at security forces.
The Palestinian Authority condemned “the cold-blooded murder” describing it as “the latest episode in Israel’s crimes against the Palestinian people.”
The Palestinian foreign ministry said on Friday it will file legal proceedings against Israel at the International Criminal Court over Abu Alya’s fatal shooting, the Palestinians’ WAFA news agency said.
Israel has occupied the West Bank since 1967. Excluding annexed east Jerusalem, more than 450,000 Israelis live in settlements in the territory, which is home to more than 2.8 million Palestinians.

Topics: Ramallah Palestine Israel

Related

This combination of pictures created on December 4, 2020 shows a file photo taken on June 10, 2020 of Israel's Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi (L) during a press conference in Jerusalem and another one dated January 13, 2020 of his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi at a news conference in Jordan's capital Amman. (AFP)
Middle-East
Top diplomats from Jordan and Israel hold rare meeting on Palestine issue
Israeli defense minister calls on Palestinians to return to negotiations
Middle-East
Israeli defense minister calls on Palestinians to return to negotiations

Latest updates

Kuwaitis vote in first parliamentary election since accession of new emir
What We Are Reading Today: Waste by Catherine Coleman Flowers
Saudi Volunteer Day strengthens the values of citizenship and giving
Saudi Volunteer Day strengthens the values of citizenship and giving
PIF’s real estate developer breaks ground on flagship Riyadh project
In Iraq’s Mosul, a wholesale market revives trade legacy

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.