7 things to watch on Tadawul today
Investors stand in front of a screen at the Tadawul stock exchange in Riyadh. (File/Reuters)
Updated 2 min 34 sec ago
Argaam

Updated 2 min 34 sec ago
Argaam

Here are a few things you need to know as Saudi stocks start trading on Sunday.

1) The Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul) approved the request of Al-Samaani Factory for Metal Industries Co. to transfer its shares from the parallel market to the main market.

2) Al Moammar Information Systems Co. (MIS) signed a Shariah-compliant credit facility agreement with Al Rajhi Bank for a total value of SAR 500 million ($133 million).

3) Raydan Food Co. signed an agreement to grant franchise rights to Tourism Dreams Park & Marsa Co., an affiliate of Hinawi Group, at a fee of $30,000 in addition to a percentage of sales.

4) Saudi Electricity Co.’s (SEC) shareholders are set to vote, on Dec. 27, on treatment of the SAR 3.35 billion dividend owed to the Saudi Arabian Oil Co. (Saudi Aramco) since SEC’s inception until 2017.

5) Al Rajhi Capital appointed Assem Raqaban as a non-independent board member in Al Rajhi REIT Fund, effective Dec. 2, 2020.

6) Anaam International Holding Group will pay SAR 65.42 million worth of refunds to the rights holders who did not subscribe to new shares on Dec. 3, 2020.

7) Brent crude on Friday gained 54 cents to reach $49.25 per barrel. WTI crude also increased 62 cents to reach $46.26/bbl.

Topics: Tadawul

Updated 06 December 2020
Arab News

  • Subsidiary hails strategic launch as part of Kingdom’s 10-year drive to increase home ownership rate to 70%
Updated 06 December 2020
Arab News

RIYADH: ROSHN, the real estate subsidiary of sovereign wealth fund the Public Investment Fund (PIF) has broken ground on its flagship residential project in the Saudi capital.

The developer’s first community project in the Saudi capital will cover an area of more than 20 million square meters. The project will consist of 30,000 housing units when complete, with 4,000 in the first phase.

The first district is strategically located in the north of the city, near Princess Noura University and south of King Khalid International Airport. The site connects residents to the main roads and transportation network, in addition to parks, pedestrian paths, bicycle paths, restaurants, cafes, schools and mosques.

David Grover, group CEO at ROSHN, said: “The announcement of the Riyadh community represents the initial step in the realization of our vision to become the most trusted community developer in Saudi Arabia. We are deeply committed to contributing to Vision 2030’s plans to increase the rate of home ownership in the country to 70 percent, while delivering high-quality homes and excellent amenities to the Saudi people.”

Launched in August this year, ROSHN has put in place a 10-year plan to develop neighborhoods across the Kingdom in eight phases.

“We are proud to launch ROSHN, a national company specialized in developing modern residential compounds, as part of PIF strategy to develop (Saudi Arabia’s) real estate market,” PIF said in a tweet.

Last month, ROSHN announced the signing of SR1.6 billion ($426 million) in new construction contracts.

According to a press statement last week, sales of off-plan homes at the new site will start in the first half of 2021.

Topics: Riyadh project Public Investment Fund (PIF) real estate

