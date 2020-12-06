You are here

Registration system for COVID-19 vaccine to be launched soon in Saudi Arabia

A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a
A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a "Vaccine COVID-19" sticker and a medical syringe in this illustration taken April 10, 2020. (Reuters)
  • The Kingdom will also be one of the first countries to obtain vaccinations
  • Measures are in place to ensure that they will be safe, effective and approved
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has signed contracts with companies developing COVID-19 vaccines and will soon announce a registration system for vaccinations.
The Kingdom will also be one of the first countries to obtain vaccinations and measures are in place to ensure that they will be safe, effective and approved by the relevant bodies, assistant minister of health and spokesman Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly said on Sunday.
During a press conference on Sunday, Al-Aly said the Kingdom was witnessing a decrease in the spread of COVID-19. 
Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia recorded 187 new coronavirus cases in the Kingdom today, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Kingdom to 358,713 cases. This includes 3,869 active cases receiving necessary medical care.
Of these, there are 600 critical cases, while the health condition of the rest is stable.
As many as 317 cases have recovered, bringing the total recoveries to 348,879. 
It also recorded 11 new deaths, putting the total death toll at 5965.
Some 32,790 new laboratory tests were conducted, in the last 24-hour, across Saudi Arabia.

Saudi Volunteer Day strengthens the values of citizenship and giving

The Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goal is to have 1 million male and female volunteers by the end of the decade. (SPA)
  • Saudi Volunteer Day is part of the ministry’s initiatives related to volunteer work, including launching the Voluntary Work Platform on March 31
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia celebrated International Volunteer Day on Saturday by launching Saudi Volunteer Day to strengthen the values of volunteer work included in the objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 goal to have 1 million male and female volunteers by the end of the decade.
The event, titled “Ataa Watan” (A Country’s Giving) is supported by the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development, and covers all 13 regions of the Kingdom, to spread awareness about the positive impact of volunteer work on the individual and society.
Starting from this year, to be held for three consecutive years, the ministry aims to boost volunteer work, with the event accompanied by a guidebook.
Saudi Volunteer Day is part of the ministry’s initiatives related to volunteer work, including launching the Voluntary Work Platform on March 31. The ministry launched a number of new initiatives as part of Saudi Volunteer Day 2020, including the Health Awareness Initiative, organized in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, targeting the whole of Saudi society.

FASTFACT

International Volunteer Day is an international event launched in 1985 by the UN and held on Dec. 5 of every year, to appreciate and thank volunteers all over the world for their work and efforts, and to strengthen the culture of volunteering.

It also launched the Restoring and Rehabilitating Residences and Buildings Initiative, organized in collaboration with the Ministry of Housing, with the aim of repairing, restoring and refurbishing the houses of families in need and those belonging to people with low incomes, as well as carrying out restoration and decoration work at sites in public places, including schools and mosques.
The ministry also launched the Afforestation Initiative, which aims to boost the efforts of the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture of Saudi Arabia to fight desertification and plant 12 million trees by 2020 in various regions of the Kingdom. This initiative is organized in collaboration with various agricultural societies, plant nurseries, farms, Scout groups, volunteer teams in universities and education administrations, and volunteering societies.
International Volunteer Day is an international event launched in 1985 by the UN and held on Dec. 5 of every year, to appreciate and thank volunteers all over the world for their work and efforts, and to strengthen the culture of volunteering.

