Registration system for COVID-19 vaccine to be launched soon in Saudi Arabia

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has signed contracts with companies developing COVID-19 vaccines and will soon announce a registration system for vaccinations.
The Kingdom will also be one of the first countries to obtain vaccinations and measures are in place to ensure that they will be safe, effective and approved by the relevant bodies, assistant minister of health and spokesman Mohammed Al-Abd Al-Aly said on Sunday.
During a press conference on Sunday, Al-Aly said the Kingdom was witnessing a decrease in the spread of COVID-19.
Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia recorded 187 new coronavirus cases in the Kingdom today, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the Kingdom to 358,713 cases. This includes 3,869 active cases receiving necessary medical care.
Of these, there are 600 critical cases, while the health condition of the rest is stable.
As many as 317 cases have recovered, bringing the total recoveries to 348,879.
It also recorded 11 new deaths, putting the total death toll at 5965.
Some 32,790 new laboratory tests were conducted, in the last 24-hour, across Saudi Arabia.
