Turkey records 30,402 daily coronavirus cases

GCC: Iran nuclear deal must take account of regional countries’ interests

LONDON: Any nuclear agreement with Iran must take into consideration the interests of countries in the region, the Gulf Cooperation Council’s (GCC) secretary-general said on Sunday.

Speaking at the IISS Manama Dialogue in Bahrain, Nayef Falah Mubarak Al-Hajraf said the GCC called on Iran to fulfil its International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) commitments and to fully cooperate with the organization’s inspectors.

“Iran is still using the methods of hostility, violence and creating instability in the region as an approach for it to achieve its political goals,” Al-Hajraf said at the security conference.

Iran’s nuclear program and its repeated attempts to conceal its efforts to get a nuclear weapon continues to pose a threat to international peace and security, the secretary-general said.

He added that it is regrettable that Iran continues to violate UN resolutions and has not shown any respect for international law, especially the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.