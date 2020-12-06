Turkey records 30,402 daily coronavirus cases

You are here

A ferry sails through Bosphorus during a two-day curfew amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Istanbul, Turkey, December 6, 2020. (Reuters)
A girl plays in a makeshift cabin as her brother chops wood during a two-day curfew amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Istanbul, Turkey, December 6, 2020. (Reuters)
A general view of Istanbul during a two-day curfew amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Turkey, December 6, 2020. (Reuters)
A cat walks past Galata Bridge during a two-day curfew amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Istanbul, Turkey, December 6, 2020. (Reuters)
  • On Friday, Turkey had 32,736 new cases, the highest number reported since the beginning of the pandemic in March
  • For four months, Turkey only reported daily symptomatic cases, but it has reported all cases since Nov. 25
ANKARA: Turkey recorded 30,402 new coronavirus cases, including asymptomatic ones, over the past 24 hours, Health Ministry data showed on Sunday.
The COVID-19 death toll rose by 195 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of fatalities to 14,900, the ministry data also showed.
Turkey was on lockdown over the weekend to combat the recent surge in daily deaths, which hit a record of 196 on Saturday, and new infections. On Friday, Turkey had 32,736 new cases, the highest number reported since the beginning of the pandemic in March.
For four months, Turkey only reported daily symptomatic cases, but it has reported all cases since Nov. 25. Historical data for all positive cases and the cumulative total are still not available.

GCC: Iran nuclear deal must take account of regional countries’ interests

Updated 06 December 2020
Arab News

GCC: Iran nuclear deal must take account of regional countries’ interests

GCC: Iran nuclear deal must take account of regional countries’ interests
  • Al-Hajraf: GCC calls on Iran to fulfil its IAEA commitments, fully cooperate with the organisation’s inspectors
  • He added it is regrettable that Iran continues to violate UN resolutions and has not shown respect for international law
Updated 06 December 2020
Arab News

LONDON: Any nuclear agreement with Iran must take into consideration the interests of countries in the region, the Gulf Cooperation Council’s (GCC) secretary-general said on Sunday.
Speaking at the IISS Manama Dialogue in Bahrain, Nayef Falah Mubarak Al-Hajraf said the GCC called on Iran to fulfil its International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) commitments and to fully cooperate with the organization’s inspectors. 
“Iran is still using the methods of hostility, violence and creating instability in the region as an approach for it to achieve its political goals,” Al-Hajraf said at the security conference.
Iran’s nuclear program and its repeated attempts to conceal its efforts to get a nuclear weapon continues to pose a threat to international peace and security, the secretary-general said. 
He added that it is regrettable that Iran continues to violate UN resolutions and has not shown any respect for international law, especially the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

