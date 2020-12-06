UAE House of Experience to launch ‘Digital Mall’ in Egypt

CAIRO: The UAE House of Experience is preparing to launch the “Digital Mall” in Egypt by the end of next February after the launch of the mall in the UAE this month.

Ashraf Gaber, CEO of UAE House of Experience “EPR Partners” and founder of the “Digital Mall” project, said that digitalization constituted a large share of shopping worldwide, especially due to the closures and precautionary measures taken around the world as a result of the pandemic.

He said the mall created a shopping experience that provided shoppers with the elegant environment they were used to in traditional malls by applying various technologies that mirrored a real shopping experience. Shoppers could check out thousands of products and services such as consumption and entertainment products, food, as well as services provided on digital shopping platforms such as art exhibitions, and by innovators, publishing houses and cinemas, and consultation services including government ones.

“All shops, institutions and talented people can receive their digital shops as long as they provide services or commodities that are in line with the state’s laws and consumer-protection laws,” he said.

Business owners, professionals and talented people can establish their own shops within 24 hours.”

Gaber said that the project had been launched in cooperation with government and non-government business councils as well as consumer-protection organizations in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain.

“We had to start in Dubai since the UAE is applying digital transformation policies and has a special ministry for Artificial Intelligence,” he said.

In 2021, other “Digital Mall” branches would be launched in Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman, he said. More branches of the mall would be launched later in 2021 in Jordan, Morocco and Iraq.

Gaber said that Egypt would be the next launch point of the “Digital Mall” as technical and logistic preparations were under way to set up that edition of the mall to coincide with the launch of the mall in Saudi Arabia.

“Egypt currently enjoys huge economic developments and modernization, and there are comprehensive efforts on all levels to establish a modern state,” he said. “It is considered as a huge and ideal arena for ‘The Mall,’ which goes in line with the requirements of development as the state’s digitalization efforts.”

He explained that the “Digital Mall” held a series of partnerships with the business counsels, chambers of commerce, and joint counsels in the UAE to provide exclusive services for its users and to contribute in achieving the philosophy and targets of such institutions.

Gaber said that the mall did not interfere in selling and purchasing operations and did not receive commissions from the purchasing operations but supported ways of boosting the profits of merchants. He said that a digital magazine with the same name would be launched with the mall to promote its products and services.