Sotheby’s Dubai presents rare works by Rembrandt, Botticelli

“Abraham and the Angels” (Supplied)
Updated 8 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Art aficionados, rejoice: Sotheby’s Dubai has acquired a rare oil painting by renowned Dutch master Rembrandt van Rijn that dates back to the 17th century. The centuries-old painting, titled “Abraham and the Angels,” belongs to a series of biblical paintings Rembrandt produced.

The painting will be publicly exhibited in Dubai on Dec. 16 this year ahead of a Sotheby’s New York auction in 2021.

It is not the first time Sotheby’s has unveiled a rare oil sketch portrait by Rembrandt in the UAE. In 2018, the auction house displayed “Head of a young man, with clasped hands: Study of the figure of Christ,” which was acquired by the Louvre Abu Dhabi for about $12.1 million, well over the estimated $8 million.




Sandro Botticelli’s “Young Man Holding a Roundel” (Supplied)

What is more exciting is that the 17th-century Rembrandt is just one rare artwork that will be displayed in Dubai next week. Italian painter Sandro Botticelli’s “Young Man Holding a Roundel” will also appear at the exhibition. Meanwhile, it is estimated to sell for $80 million at the upcoming auction, which, according to the press release, will establish it in art market history as one of the most significant portraits of any period ever to appear at auction.

“Exhibiting the highest estimated Old Master in Sotheby’s history in the heart of Dubai not only reinforces our long-standing commitment to bringing the best of our worldwide offering to the region, but also the standing of the UAE in the global art scene,” said Katia Nounou-Boueiz, head of Sotheby’s UAE.

“Both the Botticelli and Rembrandt are exceptionally beautiful to behold, and are immediately elevated by being seen in the flesh, so I look forward to welcoming as many art lovers as we can to the DIFC.”

Topics: Sotheby's

Abu Dhabi exhibition brings hip-hop history to the UAE

Updated 07 December 2020
Arab News

Abu Dhabi exhibition brings hip-hop history to the UAE

Abu Dhabi exhibition brings hip-hop history to the UAE
Updated 07 December 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: The Notorious B.I.G. rocking a gilded “King of New York” crown, Jay-Z peeking through his hands as he throws his diamond up, A$AP Rocky swathed in the American flag – every hip-hop fan knows these images all too well. And now, these iconic images and the stories behind them are coming to the Middle East.

The hip-hop exhibition “Contact High: A Visual History of Hip-Hop” – based on journalist Vikki Tobak’s book of the same title – will run at Manarat Al-Saadiyat in Abu Dhabi from Dec. 15 to May 31, 2021. 

Outkast photographed by Janette Beckman. Supplied

It will be the first time the exhibition, originated at the Annenberg Space for Photography in Los Angeles, will be shown outside of the US.

The exhibition, which was brought to the UAE thanks to SOLE DXB and Manarat Al-Saadiyat, will feature more than 150 works from 60 photographers, along with original and unedited contact sheets.  Accompanying the photographs are archival videos, memorabilia and music.

Tyler the Creator photographed by Jorge Peniche. Supplied

One of the most legendary pieces in the exhibit is Barron Claibone’s shot of Notorious B.I.G., which was taken in March 1997, only three days before the East Coast rapper was killed in a drive-by shooting in New York.

Kendrick Lamar, Lauryn Hill, Erykah Badu, Queen Latifah and Kanye West are other prominent creatives featured in the exhibition.

Topics: Contact High: A Visual History of Hip-Hop

