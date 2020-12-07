You are here

  • Home
  • PIF-backed Lucid Motors constructs first phase of EV factory

PIF-backed Lucid Motors constructs first phase of EV factory

PIF-backed Lucid Motors constructs first phase of EV factory
1 / 2
Lucid Motors factory in Arizona will initially have a capacity to produce up to 30,000 vehicles per year and is set to be built in four phases over the next eight years. (Lucid Motors)
PIF-backed Lucid Motors constructs first phase of EV factory
2 / 2
Lucid Motors factory in Arizona will initially have a capacity to produce up to 30,000 vehicles per year and is set to be built in four phases over the next eight years. (Lucid Motors)
Short Url

https://arab.news/28n3m

Updated 07 December 2020
Arab News

PIF-backed Lucid Motors constructs first phase of EV factory

PIF-backed Lucid Motors constructs first phase of EV factory
  • US carmaker is aiming to start production at the Arizona facility in spring 2021
  • PIF announced in September 2018 it had invested over $1 billion in Lucid Motors
Updated 07 December 2020
Arab News

RIYADH: Lucid Motors, the Californian electric vehicle (EV) carmaker part-owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), has completed the first phase of construction of its factory in Casa Grande, Arizona and is aiming to start production on its first cars in spring 2021.

“We broke ground on the 590-acre Lucid AMP-1 site in Casa Grande on Dec. 2, 2019, and slightly less than a year later we have completed the first purpose-built EV factory in North America,” Peter Rawlinson, CEO of Lucid Motors, said in a press statement.

“The effort and agility demonstrated by this team is truly astounding, as we’re already commissioning equipment compatible with the Lucid manufacturing system to start production of the next-generation EV, the Lucid Air, in just a few months,” he added.

The factory will initially have a capacity to produce up to 30,000 vehicles per year and is set to be built in four phases over the next eight years. It now stands at 999,000 square feet, but will cover 5.1 million square feet when complete in 2028 and will have the capacity to produce 400,000 cars per year.

PIF announced in September 2018 it had invested over $1 billion in Lucid Motors. “By investing in the rapidly expanding electric vehicle market, PIF is gaining exposure to long-term growth opportunities, supporting innovation and technological development, and driving revenue and sectoral diversification for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia,” PIF said in a statement at the time.

The carmaker has also partnered with the fund to train young Saudis and give them exposure to the innovative new vehicles the company is developing.

“PIF strongly believes in actively engaging with youth to develop our Kingdom’s sustainable future. Since 2019, our internship partnership with Lucid Motors has trained the future innovators of our economy,” PIF said in a tweet on Sept. 2.

“Lucid Motors is changing the auto industry to reevaluate the potential of electric vehicles. From its headquarters in Silicon Valley, Lucid is breaking boundaries in design and reinterpreting mobility as an individual form of expression,” it added.

Topics: Lucid Motors Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) Peter Rawlinson

Related

Saudi Arabian fund invests more than $1bn in Lucid Motors
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabian fund invests more than $1bn in Lucid Motors
Saudi-backed Lucid Motors spells out vision for the future of electric cars
Business & Economy
Saudi-backed Lucid Motors spells out vision for the future of electric cars

UK widens access to export loans as post-Brexit transition ends

Updated 57 min 37 sec ago
Reuters

UK widens access to export loans as post-Brexit transition ends

UK widens access to export loans as post-Brexit transition ends
  • British goods exports will face new tariffs if last-minute trade negotiations with EU fail
Updated 57 min 37 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Britain’s government said on Monday it would offer a wider range of loan guarantees to promote exports as part of a drive to boost overseas sales following the country’s departure from the EU, its biggest foreign market.

Lenders will receive a state guarantee for 80 percent of the money they lend to companies to support exports, up to £25 million ($33 million) per business.

The guarantees will be available to support working capital and other general costs, and will not be tied to specific export contracts, which was usually the case under previous schemes underwritten by export credit body UK Export Finance.

“The new General Export Facility will make a huge difference for entrepreneurs who need the financial backing to go global and benefit from our free trade agreements,” Junior Trade Minister Graham Stuart said.

Firms that exported at least 5 percent of their production in each of the past three years, or 20 percent in any single year, will be eligible for the loan guarantees, which will initially be available from HSBC, Lloyds Bank, NatWest, Santander and Barclays.

UK Export Finance said it provided £4.4 billion of support for exports in the 2019/20 financial year. Britain exported goods and services worth a total £691 billion ($917 billion) last year, while imports totalled £721 billion.

Almost half of goods exported last year went to the EU, and these will face significant extra red tape in the form of customs declarations from Jan. 1 when a post-Brexit transition agreement ends.

British goods exports will also face new tariffs if last-minute trade negotiations with the EU fail, and services exports are already set to incur new restrictions.

The British government has said Brexit will allow it to strike better trade agreements with non-EU countries than the bloc had been able to strike on Britain’s behalf.

The biggest deal agreed so far, with Japan, largely replicates a previous deal reached by the EU.

Topics: United Kingdom Brexit European Union

Related

No visible progress yet on key day for final Brexit deal
Business & Economy
No visible progress yet on key day for final Brexit deal
Last-ditch effort to save Brexit trade talks from failure
Business & Economy
Last-ditch effort to save Brexit trade talks from failure

Latest updates

What We Are Reading Today: Human Flow; Stories from the Global Refugee Crisis by Ai Weiwei
Russia urges release of reporters detained in Turkey
Russia urges release of reporters detained in Turkey
‘Keep up the fight,’ urges Tunisian street vendor’s sister
‘Keep up the fight,’ urges Tunisian street vendor’s sister
Experts call out India’s rush to use COVID-19 vaccine
Ethiopia scorns guerrilla war fears
Ethiopia scorns guerrilla war fears

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.