You are here

  • Home
  • WEF to stage special annual meeting in Singapore in May

WEF to stage special annual meeting in Singapore in May

The 2021 event will be the first time it has been held in Asia. (Shutterstock)
The 2021 event will be the first time it has been held in Asia. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wpgdc

Updated 17 sec ago
Frank Kane

WEF to stage special annual meeting in Singapore in May

WEF to stage special annual meeting in Singapore in May
Updated 17 sec ago
Frank Kane

DUBAI: The World Economic Forum (WEF) is to hold a special annual meeting in Singapore next spring, the organization has announced.

The WEF already switched its flagship meeting from its traditional home of Davos in Switzerland this January and had hoped to stage the event in another Swiss town in May.

But the high rates of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infection in Europe have forced another change of venue.

“The change in location reflects the forum’s priority of safeguarding the health and safety of participants and the host community. After careful consideration, and in light of the current situation with regard to COVID-19 cases, it was decided that Singapore was best-placed to hold the meeting,” a WEF statement said.

The 2021 event will be the first time it has been held in Asia, and only the second outside Switzerland in the WEF’s 50-year history, after it took place in New York in 2002 as a gesture of support after the terrorist attacks on the US the previous September.

Klaus Schwab, the WEF founder and executive chairman, said: “A global leadership summit is of crucial importance to address how we can recover together. The special annual meeting 2021 will be a place for leaders from business, government, and civil society to meet in person for the first time since the start of the global pandemic.”

Virtually all of the big events on the global forum’s circuit have been cancelled or postponed since the outbreak of the pandemic and the introduction of strict travel rules, with most of them moving to virtual arenas.

Singapore, which has largely kept its borders sealed since the outbreak, has among the lowest rates of infection in the world, and has won praise for its rigorous implementation of health guidelines.
 

Topics: World Economic Forum (WEF)

Related

Special WEF study: Businesses fear prolonged world recession
Business & Economy
WEF study: Businesses fear prolonged world recession
WEF sets up COVID Action Platform to tackle pandemic
Business & Economy
WEF sets up COVID Action Platform to tackle pandemic

Monday Trading: Tadawul index up 0.6% points, trimming part of the losses from Sunday

Updated 07 December 2020
Argaam

Monday Trading: Tadawul index up 0.6% points, trimming part of the losses from Sunday

Monday Trading: Tadawul index up 0.6% points, trimming part of the losses from Sunday
  • Shares of Riyad Bank, National Commercial Bank, Saudi Electricity, Samba, Saudi Kayan and Advanced were up
  • Shares of Alhokair closed at SR22.70, up 8 percent, as the company announced obtaining the franchise rights for France-based Decathlon for 10 years
Updated 07 December 2020
Argaam

Saudi equities rebounded to end the session on Dec. 7, trimming part of the losses from Sunday’s session, with the benchmark Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) up by 0.6 percent, or 52 points, to close at 8,633.

Total turnover reached SR9.6 billion ($2.56 billion), with advance-decline ratio at 155:31.

Shares of Riyad Bank, National Commercial Bank, Saudi Electricity, Samba, Saudi Kayan and Advanced ended their trading on Monday with an increase in rates ranging between 1 percent and 3 percent.

Shares of Alhokair closed at SR22.70, up 8 percent, as the company announced obtaining the franchise rights for France-based Decathlon for 10 years.

On the other hand, shares of Saudi British Bank (SABB) fell by more than 2 percent to close at SR24.70.

Anaam Holding continued its decline for the fourth consecutive session, closing at SR112.60 riyals, down 34 percent.

Powered by Argaam

Topics: Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) Alhokair Fashion Retail Decathlon

Related

9 things to watch on Tadawul today
Business & Economy
9 things to watch on Tadawul today
Alhokair Fashion Retail signs franchise deal with France’s Decathlon
Business & Economy
Alhokair Fashion Retail signs franchise deal with France’s Decathlon

Latest updates

WEF to stage special annual meeting in Singapore in May
Snapchat responds to positive year with plans for more growth
Arab Spring weakened many states, benefited Iran and Turkey, says Arab League secretary
Arab Spring weakened many states, benefited Iran and Turkey, says Arab League secretary
Warner Bros. to stream all 2021 releases on HBO Max
Netflix declines to flag that ‘The Crown’ is fiction

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.