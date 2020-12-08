You are here

  Egypt steps up support for exporting companies

Egypt steps up support for exporting companies

Egypt steps up support for exporting companies
A trader works at the Egyptian stock exchange in Cairo, Egypt September 20, 2018. (REUTERS)
Mohammed Abu Zaid

  • The Export Development Bank has disbursed about EGP 585 million for 20 exporting companies since the implementation of the immediate payment initiative
CAIRO: Egypt’s Minister of Finance Mohamed Maait said that the government has distributed EGP 28 billion ($1.78 billion) in export subsidies to exporting companies from January 2019 until the end of December 2020.

Maait added in a press conference that the share of the immediate payment initiative that was launched last month, and which will continue until the end of the year, will be EGP 20 billion, in addition to EGP 8 billion for other initiatives for exporters.

The immediate payment initiative to support exports includes exporting companies giving up 15 percent of their dues in exchange for the immediate and full cash payment of all overdue dues to exporters.

Maait pointed out that the number of companies that have submitted for the immediate payment initiative since its launch has reached 1,580.

He explained that it is an optional, not mandatory, initiative.

Maait added that 50 of the exporting companies received payments of EGP 1.1 billion at the end of last November, in coordination with the National Bank of Egypt, Banque Misr, Banque du Caire and the Export Development Bank of Egypt.

Mervat Sultan, chairperson of the Export Development Bank, said that the bank had disbursed about EGP 585 million for 20 exporting companies since the implementation of the immediate payment initiative

Sultan added that the immediate payment initiative to support exporters had restored confidence between the government and the private sector.

The National Bank and the Export Development Bank of Egypt each have EGP 8 billion worth of shares in the initiative; Banque Misr has EGP 5 billion, and Banque de Caire has shares of EGP 2 billion.

Hani Cassis, chairman of Mintra Paper Co., said that his company obtained EGP 50 million through Banque Misr for its outstanding dues.

Meanwhile, a Trade Representation Authority study revealed opportunities to increase chemical industries exports by about $2 billion (EGP 31.2 billion) to about 37 countries.

The study added that these markets offer other export opportunities for many Egyptian services, goods and products not previously capitalised upon.

Khaled Abul-Makarem, chairman of the Export Council for Chemical Industries, said that the study monitored nine target markets in Africa, namely, Kenya, South Africa, Uganda, Ethiopia, Senegal, Tanzania, Zambia, Djibouti and Ghana, with an estimated volume of export opportunities of about $1 million.

He added that the targeted Arab markets include Morocco, Tunisia, Algeria, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon and Sudan.

The estimated volume of export opportunities available to the markets of these countries is about $333 million.

 

UK widens access to export loans as post-Brexit transition ends

Updated 13 min 10 sec ago
Reuters

UK widens access to export loans as post-Brexit transition ends

UK widens access to export loans as post-Brexit transition ends
  • British goods exports will face new tariffs if last-minute trade negotiations with EU fail
Updated 13 min 10 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: Britain’s government said on Monday it would offer a wider range of loan guarantees to promote exports as part of a drive to boost overseas sales following the country’s departure from the EU, its biggest foreign market.

Lenders will receive a state guarantee for 80 percent of the money they lend to companies to support exports, up to £25 million ($33 million) per business.

The guarantees will be available to support working capital and other general costs, and will not be tied to specific export contracts, which was usually the case under previous schemes underwritten by export credit body UK Export Finance.

“The new General Export Facility will make a huge difference for entrepreneurs who need the financial backing to go global and benefit from our free trade agreements,” Junior Trade Minister Graham Stuart said.

Firms that exported at least 5 percent of their production in each of the past three years, or 20 percent in any single year, will be eligible for the loan guarantees, which will initially be available from HSBC, Lloyds Bank, NatWest, Santander and Barclays.

UK Export Finance said it provided £4.4 billion of support for exports in the 2019/20 financial year. Britain exported goods and services worth a total £691 billion ($917 billion) last year, while imports totalled £721 billion.

Almost half of goods exported last year went to the EU, and these will face significant extra red tape in the form of customs declarations from Jan. 1 when a post-Brexit transition agreement ends.

British goods exports will also face new tariffs if last-minute trade negotiations with the EU fail, and services exports are already set to incur new restrictions.

The British government has said Brexit will allow it to strike better trade agreements with non-EU countries than the bloc had been able to strike on Britain’s behalf.

The biggest deal agreed so far, with Japan, largely replicates a previous deal reached by the EU.

