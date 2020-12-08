You are here

British grandma gets first Pfizer coronavirus vaccine outside trial

British grandma gets first Pfizer coronavirus vaccine outside trial
Margaret Keenan, known as Maggie to her friends, is a former jewelry shop assistant who only retired four years ago. (AP)
British grandma gets first Pfizer coronavirus vaccine outside trial

British grandma gets first Pfizer coronavirus vaccine outside trial
  • Britain began rolling out the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech on Tuesday
  • Britain has ordered 40 million doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech shot
LONDON: Margaret Keenan, a 90-year-old grandmother, on Tuesday became the first person in the world to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine shot outside of a trial as Britain began vaccinating its population.
An early riser, Keenan received the vaccine at her local hospital in Coventry, central England, on Tuesday morning at 0631 GMT, a week before she turns 91.
Britain began rolling out the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech on Tuesday, the first Western country to start vaccinating its general population in what was hailed as a decisive watershed in defeating the coronavirus.
“I feel so privileged to be the first person vaccinated against Covid-19,” said Keenan, as she received the jab from a nurse originally from the Philippines in front of a photographer and TV crew.
“It’s the best early birthday present I could wish for because it means I can finally look forward to spending time with my family and friends in the New Year after being on my own for most of the year.”
Keenan, known as Maggie to her friends, is a former jewelry shop assistant who only retired four years ago. She has a daughter, a son and four grandchildren.

Video footage shows her wearing a medical mask along with a blue t-shirt and cardigan while she receives the shot from nurse May Parsons.
Parsons, who has worked in Britain’s National Health Service for 24 years, said the last few months had been tough on everyone but it felt like there was now light at the end of the tunnel.
Britain is the worst-hit European country from COVID-19, with over 61,000 deaths, but Prime Minister Boris Johnson hopes to turn the tide against the disease by rolling out the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine before the United States or European Union.

The mass inoculation will fuel hope that the world may be turning a corner in the fight against a pandemic that has crushed economies and killed more than 1.5 million, although ultra-cold storage and tricky logistics will limit its use for now.

British Health Secretary Matt Hancock and Stephen Powis, medical director for NHS England, said they both found it very emotional watching the vaccine program roll out.

The BBC also carried an interview with another elderly lady who will receive the vaccine today, very upset after she lost her husband from COVID-19 earlier in the year.
Britain has ordered 40 million doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech shot. As each person requires two doses, that is enough to vaccinate 20 million people in the country of 67 million.
About 800,000 doses are expected to be available within the first week, with care home residents and carers, the over 80s and some health service workers the top priority to get them.

India farmers block railway tracks, roads in national action against new laws

Updated 08 December 2020
AFP

India farmers block railway tracks, roads in national action against new laws

India farmers block railway tracks, roads in national action against new laws
  • Tens of thousands of farmers have set up barricades on roads into New Delhi since November 26
  • Blockade has already caused fruit and vegetables prices in Delhi to rise over restricted supplies
Updated 08 December 2020
AFP

NEW DELHI: Railway tracks and highways were blocked across India as farmers launched a national day of action Tuesday against reforms deregulating the agriculture sector, upping the stakes after 10 days blockading the capital.
Tens of thousands of farmers have set up barricades on roads into New Delhi since November 26, vowing not to move until the laws are repealed in one of the biggest challenges to the Hindu nationalist government since it was re-elected in a landslide in 2019.
“We are worried, extremely worried. Our children will starve, what could be a bigger worry than this?” farmer Ved Singh said ahead of the strike, echoing fears of his peers that large corporations would lower prices and destroy their livelihoods.
“There would be nothing to eat... How will we earn money? This is the biggest worry for us.”
Authorities put on extra police in Delhi and boosted security in the rest of the country in a bid to head off any trouble.
The farmers were supported in their call for action on Tuesday by railway workers, truck drivers, teachers and other unions.
In many eastern and western states, protesters blocked railway tracks, roads and halted trains.
“We want to support the farmers’ cause,” a senior leader from the Communist Party of India said in eastern West Bengal state.
The blockade and strike have taken on a political dimension with the national ruling Bharatiya Janata Party accusing opposition parties of opportunism by rejecting measures they had called for when in power.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s Common Man Party said he had been placed “under house arrest” since Monday by Delhi Police, which is controlled by the national government, after he visited the farmers’ blockade site. Police denied the claim.
Footage posted on Twitter showed an opposition Congress leader in western Gujarat state riding a scooter being chased by a police vehicle as he sought to join the strike.
Five rounds of talks have failed to narrow differences between farmers and ministers.
The laws will allow farmers to sell their produce on the open market — including to supermarket chains — instead of through state-run organizations that guarantee a minimum price.
Farmers say the industry will be taken over by major firms that will force prices down.
“The government is misleading the farmers to benefit a few companies, whether Indian or foreign,” Sonipat Agricultural Market Traders Association president Pawan Goyal said.
“If the law continues in future, the farmers will be reduced to laborers and only become workers for big companies.”
But the government insists the changes are necessary to give agriculture — still the backbone of the Indian economy — a long-term future.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Monday at a rail project launch that “reforms are needed for development.”
“We cannot build the next century with the laws of the previous century,” he added, in remarks seen as alluding to the protests.
The blockade has already caused fruit and vegetables prices in Delhi to rise over restricted supplies.
The farmers are strongest in the north, but even the government in the southern Karnataka state suspended online school lessons for the day to show support.
Top athletes including wrestler Kartar Singh, who has won gold medals at the Asian Games, said they would return national awards in protest at the laws.
Singh, alongside hockey player Gurmail Singh — gold medalist at the 1980 Moscow Olympics — and former women’s hockey captain Rajbir Kaur tried to march on the presidential palace Monday to return their awards but were stopped by police.
Fresh talks on the reforms will be held Wednesday.

