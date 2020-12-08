You are here

  • Home
  • Christopher Nolan calls Warner’s streaming plan ‘a mess’

Christopher Nolan calls Warner’s streaming plan ‘a mess’

Christopher Nolan is the “Tenet” filmmaker. (AFP)
Christopher Nolan is the “Tenet” filmmaker. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/w5fcb

Updated 08 December 2020
AP

Christopher Nolan calls Warner’s streaming plan ‘a mess’

Christopher Nolan calls Warner’s streaming plan ‘a mess’
Updated 08 December 2020
AP

Christopher Nolan, one of Warner Bros.’ most important filmmakers, has come out strongly against the company’s decision to debut its films on HBO Max and in theaters in 2021. 

The “Tenet” filmmaker told The Associated Press Monday that it’s not a good business decision and criticized how the company handled it.

“It’s a unilateral decision that the studio took. They didn’t even tell the people involved,” Nolan said. “You have these great filmmakers who worked with passion and diligence for years on projects that are intended to be feature films with fantastic movie stars. And they’ve all now been told that they’re a loss-leader for a fledgling streaming service.”

The company announced last week that its 2021 film slate, including the new “Matrix” movie, would debut on its streaming service and in theaters simultaneously in the US.

“I’ve never seen everybody so upset about one particular decision,” Nolan said. 

AMC Theaters chief Adam Aron condemned the move last week, but no in-house filmmaker has spoken out on the record until Nolan, one of the studio’s marquee names. Nolan has worked with Warner Bros. on every film since 2002’s “Insomnia” in a profitable and critically acclaimed run that’s included “The Dark Knight” trilogy, “Inception” and “Dunkirk.”

“It’s not right. And it’s not a good business decision,” Nolan said. “It’s all a bit of a mess.”

The studio declined comment.

“Tenet,” his time-bending sci-fi thriller starring John David Washington, is not following suit and heading straight to HBO Max. It is being released on DVD, Blu-ray and digital on Dec. 15. Nolan said he’s “very glad” his film "isn’t caught up in the mess that they’ve made.”

“We will be accessible through Roku and Amazon Prime and iTunes and be everywhere all at once for people to enjoy,” Nolan added.

“Tenet” was the first and only major blockbuster to test the waters opening in theaters in early September after they had been closed for nearly six months because of the pandemic. 

With major markets like Los Angeles and New York closed, domestic ticket sales fizzled, and Warner Bros. and other studios responded by delaying the year’s remaining major films. But internationally “Tenet” has made over $300 million.

“That sends a very optimistic message about when theaters can open, as long as there are films for them to show, people are going to come back,” Nolan said. “I think everybody in this business completely understands that long term people are always going to want to go to the movies. I think that a lot of short-term thinking going on right now, which is maybe inevitable in such a terrible situation.”

Topics: Christopher Nolan Tenet

Lebanese creative fashions traditional tableware from Beirut blast’s broken glass

Updated 08 December 2020
Rawaa Talass

Lebanese creative fashions traditional tableware from Beirut blast’s broken glass

Lebanese creative fashions traditional tableware from Beirut blast’s broken glass
Updated 08 December 2020
Rawaa Talass

 

DUBAI: Although she lives in California, entrepreneur and former educator Silvia Fadel remains closely attached to her native Lebanon. She recalls the good and the bad of spending summer days there in the 1980s during the tumultuous civil war.

“I got to experience the war, and I was even shot in my leg,” Fadel told Arab News. “I was part of that generation who grew to appreciate and love Lebanon so much.”

When the massive explosions erupted at the Port of Beirut on Aug. 4, she decided to do something to make a difference. “Seeing the country go down like that hit me hard,” she said.

Silvia Fadel is an entrepreneur and former educator. (Supplied)

In early September, Fadel launched her online initiative “Lebanese Glass,” transforming tons of broken pieces of glass into an elegant and traditional water jug called ‘ibriq.’ With every purchase made, a single dollar is donated to the eco-friendly start-up Live Love Recycle, which gathers the glass.

The pitchers come in varied designs and have become popular, with around 50 items ordered per day. “It’s not just Lebanese who are buying them. You get people from all over the world with non-Arab names,” she added.  

Fadel launched her online initiative “Lebanese Glass” in September. (Supplied) 

Transparent with a hint of green, the handmade, painted pitchers are a familiar and amusing staple of Levantine culture. “I think a lot of people like them because they symbolize gatherings. When we used to go to Lebanon every summer, when it was really hot, you would always find an ice-cold ibriq in the middle of the table at every family gathering,” explained Fadel. “It is entertaining to watch people drinking from it and doing competitions to see who can raise it higher!”

To produce the pitchers, Fadel collaborates with the Hammoud family of glassblowers in Tripoli. “The blue-collar workers make them individually, blowing the glass, pounding it on the ground and twirling it in the oven,” she explained.

What makes the jugs unique is that no two are alike. They sometimes bear small imperfections — such as discoloration, trapped air bubbles and soil grains — that ultimately add to their charm. It is a detail that adequately fits Lebanese Glass’ motto: Every jug tells a story.

Topics: Beirut

Latest updates

Tamimi Markets launches UK’s Sainsbury’s across KSA stores
US announces sanctions on Iran's 'ambassador' to Houthis
Gargash says GCC relation with Egypt integral for regional peace
Gargash says GCC relation with Egypt integral for regional peace
Athens accuses Turkey of facilitating Somali migration to Greece
Athens accuses Turkey of facilitating Somali migration to Greece
New Zealand’s Ardern apologizes as report into mosque attack faults focus on Islamist terror risks
New Zealand’s Ardern apologizes as report into mosque attack faults focus on Islamist terror risks

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.