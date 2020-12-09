You are here

Algeria PM slams reported ransoms to 'terror groups'

Algerian Prime Minister Abdelaziz Djerad. (AFP)
Algerian Prime Minister Abdelaziz Djerad. (AFP)
Updated 09 December 2020
AFP

Algeria PM slams reported ransoms to ‘terror groups’

Algeria PM slams reported ransoms to ‘terror groups’
  • His comments came after Mali released some 200 prisoners in October ahead of the release of four hostages including French aid worker Sophie Petronin
Updated 09 December 2020
AFP

ALGIERS: Algeria’s prime minister has sounded the alarm over reported ransoms paid to “terrorist groups” for the freeing of hostages, weeks after the liberation of a French aid worker in Mali.
“Algeria notes, with great concern, continued transfers to terrorist groups of huge sums of money as ransoms to free hostages,” Abdelaziz Djerad told African leaders at a summit of African Union heads of government.
This approach “undermines our counterterrorism efforts,” he said, quoted by Algerian media.
His comments came after Mali released some 200 prisoners in October ahead of the release of four hostages including French aid worker Sophie Petronin.
One of the released prisoners, a terror suspect later arrested in Algeria, said in a video broadcast on Algerian TV that France had been involved in talks with Bamako and a key Malian extremist leader linked with Al-Qaeda.
Mustapha Derrar said he had heard that 207 prisoners would be released along with the payment of a ransom, adding that he had heard the figures €10 million and €30 million.
It was not possible to verify his claims or the conditions under which he made the statement.
In November, Algeria’s defense minister said a “large ransom” had been paid to “terrorist groups in exchange for the release of three hostages,” adding that such payments violated UN resolutions.
Djerad on Monday called for “concerted action to eradicate violent extremism, combat terrorism and dry up the sources of its funding.”
France has consistently denied involvement in negotiations for the release of the hostages or having paid a ransom for Petronin’s freedom.
On Oct. 12, French Prime Minister Jean Castex said the terrorists’ release of Petronin was a “humanitarian gesture,” saying “we were not part of these negotiations.”
Rumors of ransoms paid for the release of western hostages in the Sahel region are common but rarely confirmed.
Djerad’s statement comes amid Algeria’s latest diplomatic fallout with its former colonial occupier, which has said it is considering reducing the number of visas it grants to countries that refuse to take back nationals illegally in the country or suspected of being radicalized.

Topics: Algeria

Turkish opposition combats corruption of previous governors

Updated 09 December 2020
Arab News

Turkish opposition combats corruption of previous governors

Turkish opposition combats corruption of previous governors
  • Both mayors, when elected last year, promised full transparency in municipal finances and an end to cronyism
Updated 09 December 2020
Arab News

JEDDAH: Since the beginning of this week, the mayors of Istanbul and Ankara, both led by the opposition, have been working to expose the corruption of their predecessors, who left the two cities in economic ruin.

Both mayors, when elected last year, promised full transparency in municipal finances and an end to cronyism, including the channeling of public money to close friends and family members.

Their promises to investigate former allegations of corruption have finally begun materializing.

This move did not receive a warm welcome from all, though. On Monday, members of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) and its right-wing ally in the Ankara Municipal Council, the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), left the meeting as Mayor Mansur Yavas announced his intent to expose the corrupt activities of former AKP Mayor Melih Gokcek.

During Gokcek’s rule in the city, which lasted for almost a quarter of a century, the public loss had amounted to about 3 quadrillion Turkish liras ($380 trillion dollars) with just three corruption cases, including unnecessary and costly projects such as the installation of 10-meter-long dinosaur statues or inflatable gorillas at various corners of the city.

These investments were harshly criticized by many, as they were incompatible with urban culture, history and architectural memory. The city was already facing infrastructure problems, especially regarding access to clean water, while the ruling class was focused on unpopular projects from which several pro-government companies profited immensely.

In Ankara, the files of 40 major corruption and mismanagement cases have already been submitted to the prosecutor’s office as the cases allegedly involve entities with ties to the ruling AKP, who received funds and commissions from municipal tenders behind closed doors.

Yavas, who has been mayor of the capital since March 2019, has prioritized proper management of the municipality’s depleted resources by revealing the corruption cases that drained the budget, which has already been strained under the combined effect of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic and Turkey’s existing economic troubles.

In May, Yavas also filed a lawsuit against his predecessor Gokcek for using the municipality’s coffers for the renewal of a wastewater treatment facility for other purposes. He accused Gokcek of abusing his authority.

The decisive fight of opposition figures against nepotism, crony capitalism and overt corruption cases still continues on various fronts this week.

On Monday, the leader of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) Kemal Kilicdaroglu, who has recently received death threats from a notorious mafia leader politically affiliated to the nationalistic MHP, announced during his speech in parliament that he would expropriate all investments made by the “gang of five” once the CHP rules the country.

The “gang of five” refers to the five major construction companies that keep receiving the lion’s share of public funds despite widespread criticisms. These five companies are known for winning the highest number of public tenders globally.

Similarly, Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu on Monday began to reveal some of the details regarding the corruption cases and irregularities of the previous period. The municipality is currently working on some 40 files of data, including the illegal spending of AKP-era municipalities.

It will be the first-ever major corruption file that will be unearthed under Imamoglu’s rule.

The Istanbul municipality filed a criminal complaint against 23 people, including the then Minister of Transport, for the loss of about 15.4 million liras of public money (about $1.97 million) through unlawful payments to a pro-government public relations company.

Turkey ranks 91 out of 198 countries in the latest corruption index from Transparency International.

Topics: Turkey Justice and Development Party (AKP) Ankara Istanbul

