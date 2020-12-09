You are here

Netflix’s ‘Ava’ follows a paid assassin who trips over her conscience

The film stars US actress Jessica Chastain. (Supplied)
Gautaman Bhaskaran

CHENNAI: Netflix’s latest drop, “Ava,” tells a sordid story of murder and mayhem, laced with love and longing.

Ava Faulkner, essayed with deadpan coldness by Jessica Chastain, was not born to kill, but is forced to run away and drown her familial sorrow in drink and drugs — there are some serious father-daughter issues at play here.

It was not easy for her to beat the bottle, it was even harder to abandon her family and fiance, Michael (played by the rapper and actor Common).

She disappears from her home in Boston for eight years, joins the army, and later drops out of it to become a globe-trotting paid assassin, trained to lure her victims to death.




“Ava” is Netflix’s latest drop. (YouTube)

Her early story emerges later, and a gripping prologue sees Ava as a blonde-wigged cabbie do away with her target in a move that viewers see coming, but is shocking, nonetheless.

Her next assignment is to bump off a German general with a lethal injection, but the operation goes horribly wrong — as was to be expected in a film that scores fairly low on the originality scale.

The plot follows her as she flies after this botched-up assignment to Barneville-Carteret, in France, to meet her mentor and boss, Duke (John Malkovich), and his second-in-command, Simon (Colin Farrell).




Ava Faulkner was not born to kill, but is forced to run away and drown her familial sorrow in drink and drugs. (YouTube)

What gives an ounce of depth to the largely lifeless story is Ava’s troubled conscience which gnaws at her — she begins to question whether the men she murdered deserved it and this pushes her into having conversations with her targets, an absolute no-no in her business.

Simon is extremely unhappy about this, but Duke’s fatherly affection does not go beyond a mild reprimand — in fact, a mild script hampers the film as a whole, with no real meat for viewers to sink their teeth into.

The film has superbly choreographed fight sequences between Simon and Duke, as well as Ava and her enemies, but it seems director Tate Taylor chose to rely too heavily on the slick action at the cost of a storyline that is worth following.

Despite the quality production values and stylish choreography of “Ava,” there is not much of a story or a character arch to take home.

Topics: Jessica Chastain Ava Netflix

DUBAI: Lebanese influencer Karen Wazen was on hand to celebrate her sister Andrea Wazen’s exciting news on Wednesday as the footwear designer won the Emerging Talent prize at the Footwear News (FN) Achievement Awards this week.

The Lebanese shoe designer took to Instagram to share the news with her 175,000 followers.

“What a feeling… I cannot explain the joy and satisfaction I am feeling,” she wrote before thanking Michael Atmore, chief brand officer and the director of the event, for recognizing her as this year’s emerging talent, stylist Jill Jacobs for presenting her with the award and her team, who she said she couldn’t have “accomplished any of this” without.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ANDREA WAZEN (@andreawazen)

“Last but not least, I would like to dedicate this award to my beautiful city, my source of inspiration and my home Beirut,” her message read.

Andrea was among a long list of creatives whose offices, ateliers and boutiques were destroyed by the deadly explosion that ripped through Beirut’s port area on Aug. 4.

When receiving the award, Andrea — in a clip shared by her twin sister Jessica Wazen — said: “This is really unreal considering what a year I’ve been through.

“As you might already know I am a Lebanese designer based in Beirut and Beirut has been through so much this past year between the economic collapse, the revolution, the pandemic and to top it all off there was the explosion that ruined absolutely all the city,” she added.

“I felt so sad and so angry at that time that I really needed to put that energy and all those emotions into designing,” Andrea said.

Her sibling, Karen, who has her own eyewear brand, celebrated her sister’s success with her five million Instagram followers. She shared the news on Instagram Stories and wrote: “I am so proud of this girl. She won best emerging talent at the Footwear News Awards last night and it’s so well deserved. I love you.”

Andrea’s creations have been spotted on a number of A-listers and It-girls across the globe, including Katy Perry, Kylie Jenner, Jennifer Lopez, Hailey Bieber, Cardi B, and many more.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ANDREA WAZEN (@andreawazen)

The most recent celebrity to champion her designs was dancer Maddie Ziegler. She wore a pair of clear pointy-toed heels with black-strap detailing, called the Dassy PVC pumps, during the MTV Movie and TV Awards that took place earlier this week.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Siena Montesano (@siena)

Wazen was not the only Arab designer awarded at the virtual FN Achievement Awards event that took place on Dec. 8, however.

Jordanian-Romanian footwear designer Amina Muaddi was honored as Collaborator of the Year for her partnership with Fenty, the fashion and beauty brand founded by singer-turned-entrepreneur Rihanna.

Topics: andrea wazen

