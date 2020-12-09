You are here

  • Home
  • Google announces 2020’s trending queries

Google announces 2020’s trending queries

Saudi Arabia’s e-learning platform Madrasti was the most trending search query in the Kingdom. (Shutterstock)
Saudi Arabia’s e-learning platform Madrasti was the most trending search query in the Kingdom. (Shutterstock)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jbyud

Updated 09 December 2020
Zaira Lakhpatwala

Google announces 2020’s trending queries

Google announces 2020’s trending queries
Updated 09 December 2020
Zaira Lakhpatwala

RIYADH: Google has revealed its Year in Search results for Saudi Arabia. The annual lists share the most trending search queries that had the highest spike over a sustained period in 2020 compared to 2019.

Saudi Arabia’s e-learning platform Madrasti was the most trending search query in the Kingdom, surpassing searches for COVID-19 and Tawakkalna, which ranked second and third, respectively.

However, a love of sports was evident in Saudi Arabia with the Cricket World Cup match between India and New Zealand, rankings of the Saudi football league and other sports all making it among the top trending queries throughout the country. Searches for Aramco stock also trended this year.

While the US presidential elections were the fifth-most trending query in Saudi Arabia, under the people category, US President Donald Trump and American President-elect Joe Biden ranked first and third, respectively. A range of celebrities and social media influencers also trended this year including Heba Al-Hussein, Suzan Negm El-Deen, and Elham Ali.

On the entertainment front, El Brins, Amr Ikhlaa, Ibnat Al-Safeer, and Anta Atroq Baaby were the top-four trending movies and series in the country. Surprisingly, the game XO made a comeback as the top trending game in Saudi Arabia, followed by Among Us and another classic, Tic Tac Toe.

Dalia El-Fiki, Google’s communications and public affairs manager for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, said: “I’m personally inspired by the top trending queries, because they reflect the adaptability and resilience of people, regardless of the circumstances.

“We are glad that Google Search helped both Saudis and residents to access the information they needed during these exceptional times and we hope to continue helping our users.”

The lists, which include the top trending searches, people, events, sports, series, and movies, are generated by looking at trillions of aggregated and anonymized searches. Spam and repetitive queries are then removed to build lists that reflect the spirit of 2020.
 

Topics: Google

Related

Google Trends tool ‘foretells stock movements’
Business & Economy
Google Trends tool ‘foretells stock movements’
Australia to make Facebook, Google pay news outlets for content
Media
Australia to make Facebook, Google pay news outlets for content

Australia to make Facebook, Google pay news outlets for content

Updated 08 December 2020
Reuters

Australia to make Facebook, Google pay news outlets for content

Australia to make Facebook, Google pay news outlets for content
  • ‘This is a huge reform, this is a world first, and the world is watching what happens here in Australia’
Updated 08 December 2020
Reuters

SYDNEY: Australia finalized plans on Tuesday to make Facebook and Google pay its media outlets for news content, a world-first move aimed at protecting independent journalism that has been strongly opposed by the Internet giants.
Under laws to go to parliament this week, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said the Big Tech firms must negotiate with local publishers and broadcasters how much they pay for content that appears on their platforms. If they can’t strike a deal, a government-appointed arbitrator will decide for them.
“This is a huge reform, this is a world first, and the world is watching what happens here in Australia,” Frydenberg told reporters in the capital Canberra.
“Our legislation will help ensure that the rules of the digital world mirror the rules of the physical world ... and ultimately sustain our media landscape.”
The law amounts to the strongest check of the tech giants’ market power globally, and follows three years of inquiry and consultation, ultimately spilling into a public brawl in August when the US companies warned it may stop them offering their services in Australia.
Facebook Australia managing director Will Easton said on Tuesday the company would review the legislation and “engage through the upcoming parliamentary process with the goal of landing on a workable framework to support Australia’s news ecosystem.”
A representative for Google declined to comment, saying the company had yet to see the final version of the proposed law.
Until recently, most countries have stood by as advertisers redirect spending to the world’s biggest social media website and search engine, starving newsrooms of their main revenue source and bringing widespread shutdowns and job losses.
But regulators are starting to test their power to rein in the two mega-corporations which take more than four-fifths of Australian online advertising spending between them, according to Frydenberg. This year, a French regulator told Google to negotiate with publishers over payment for news content, and the matter remains before the courts.
“It’s both very ambitious and very necessary,” said Denis Muller, an Honorary Fellow at University of Melbourne’s Center for Advancing Journalism, referring to the Australian law.
“Taking their news content without paying for it, in exchange for a very questionable reward of ‘reach’, seems to be a very unfair and uneven and ultimately democratically damaging arrangement.”
News Corp. Australia executive chairman Michael Miller said the law was “a significant step forward in the decade-long campaign to achieve fairness in the relationship between Australian news media companies and the global tech giants.” In May, News Corp. stopped printing more than 100 Australian newspapers, citing declining advertising.
In changes to draft legislation announced earlier this year that might favor the tech companies, the final version of the law would not affect news content distributed on Facebook’s Instagram subsidiary or Google’s YouTube. Facebook and Google would also be allowed to include in the negotiations the value of clicks their platforms directed to news websites.
But Frydenberg added to the list of media companies with whom the tech giants must negotiate, saying public broadcaster the Australian Broadcasting Corp. and specialist public broadcaster SBS would be included, along with dominant private sector outlets like News Corp. and Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Ltd.

Topics: Australia social media Facebook Google

Related

Australia to make Google and Facebook pay for news content
Media
Australia to make Google and Facebook pay for news content
Australia considers more regulation of Google and Facebook
Media
Australia considers more regulation of Google and Facebook

Latest updates

EU and UK give each other until Sunday to save Brexit talks
What We Are Reading Today: Understanding Quantum Mechanics by Roland Omnes
Police arrest 2 members of ‘Iran-backed’ Zainabiyoun
Police arrest 2 members of ‘Iran-backed’ Zainabiyoun
IBM opens its first ever security operations center in Saudi Arabia
US cybersecurity firm FireEye discloses breach

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.