Dinner and a show? Billionaire’s got you covered

Flavio Briatore is the flamboyant Italian restaurateur and businessman behind Billionaire Dubai. (Supplied)
Updated 24 sec ago
Iain Akerman 

  • Flavio Briatore has remade his popular nightclub into a cabaret/fine-dining venue, with spectacular results
Iain Akerman 

DUBAI: For Flavio Briatore, the flamboyant Italian restaurateur and businessman behind Billionaire Dubai, the global pandemic has changed our notion of nightlife indefinitely. Gone are the days of heaving dance floors and crowded venues. In, for Briatore at least, is the pairing of cabaret-style entertainment with fine dining. Hence the arrival of Billionaire Dubai. 

When the pandemic forced Billionaire Mansion, which had been a staple of the city’s nightlife for the past five years, to close its doors at the Taj Dubai earlier this year, Briatore set about reinventing the venue with the help of Montse Moré, a former employee of Cirque Du Soleil and Billionaire’s new artistic production director. Out went all the trappings of a traditional nightclub, in came a renewed focus on food and a cast of singers, dancers and acrobats.

“We had to think about what was acceptable for the future,” says Briatore. “COVID still exists and it’s not going anywhere soon. We knew it was impossible to operate like before, so I wanted to create the best entertainment. I wanted to entertain people with the best performers in the world. This is what we have brought to Dubai. Excellence in food, entertainment and  price.”




The menu combines a mouthwatering selection of both new Asian and traditional Italian cuisine. (Supplied)

Moré, who was previously artistic production director at Pacha in Ibiza, took that new ethos and ran with it. In doing so, she has assembled a stellar line-up of performers from around the world, including the singers Luciano Bassi and Geniris, dancers such as Pamela Pucheta, Iryna Hentosh and Gina Llebaria, and the acrobats Gonçalo and Kinga. The latter are perhaps best known as “Poland’s Got Talent” winners Duo Destiny.

The end result is surprisingly enjoyable. Tables are socially distanced, the music is tastefully volumed, and even the dancers wear masks. Attempt to banish, if you can, any negative connotations associated with the word ‘billionaire’ and go along for the ride. After all, it’s hard not to enjoy yourself when the performances are so good, the food is exquisite, and your waiter (ours was Santo) is as much a part of the experience as everything else. 

The first act, Geniris, takes to a small, circular podium to the left of the main stage at roughly 9.45pm and delivers a powerful rendition of Tina Turner’s “What’s Love Got To Do With It.” With the podium set back amidst a packed house of seated diners, it’s an intimate performance that sets both the tone and the format for the evening — fine dining interspersed with solo acts or ensemble performances on the main stage. 




Chef Batuhan Piatti Zeyneloglu, a former judge on “MasterChef Turkey,” has crafted Billionaire Dubai’s menu. (Supplied)

Such a format not only allows diners to converse freely, but to make the most of chef Batuhan Piatti Zeyneloglu’s wonderfully curated à la carte menu. A former judge on “MasterChef Turkey,” Zeyneloglu has crafted a menu that combines a mouthwatering selection of both new Asian and traditional Italian cuisine. That means dishes such as miso marinated Alaskan black cod, spinach and ricotta ravioli with butter and sage sauce, and maki rolls with wagyu beef, asparagus, mushrooms and creamy truffle sauce. It’s a testament to Zeyneloglu’s and the kitchen’s success that Billionaire Dubai is far more than just a show with dinner tagged on.

Great emphasis has been placed on experience. The salt-crust baked wild sea bass is set alight just prior to serving; the spicy guacamole accompanying the wagyu beef tacos is freshly prepared at your table; and there’s an air of entertainment to even the most trivial of tasks. The predominantly Italian waiters sing and dance throughout the evening, encouraging you to clap and shimmy to Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now” or to twirl your napkin in the air during a rendition of the Gipsy Kings’ “Volare.” It might not be for everyone, but it’s fun. 




Out went all the trappings of a traditional nightclub, in came a renewed focus on food and a cast of singers, dancers and acrobats. (Supplied)

Even the decor is extravagant. Red velvet curtains line the hallway to the venue, stunning chandeliers grace the high ceilings, and subtle nautical references have been woven into the architectural detailing. If you hadn’t guessed already, everything is inspired by the brand’s birthplace of Porto Cervo in Sardinia, with gold, white, navy blue and bold red accents combining with a striking use of geometric fabrics to create a sumptuous interior.  

Whatever you do, don’t go expecting a quick bite and an early exit. This is a full evening of food and entertainment, with the final act not taking to the stage until around midnight. Luciano in particular is a standout performer, but there’s not a single moment of mediocrity. Even the music in between acts is finely curated, ranging from the Senior Citizens remix of Billy Stewart’s “Fly Me To The Moon” to Eagles & Butterflies’ “Can’t Stop” featuring Coloray.   

And for those in Saudi Arabia keen to experience Briatore’s new vision, you won’t have to wait long. Billionaire Riyadh is set to open before the end of the year. 

Netflix’s ‘Ava’ follows a paid assassin who trips over her conscience

Updated 09 December 2020
Gautaman Bhaskaran

Netflix’s ‘Ava’ follows a paid assassin who trips over her conscience

Gautaman Bhaskaran

CHENNAI: Netflix’s latest drop, “Ava,” tells a sordid story of murder and mayhem, laced with love and longing.

Ava Faulkner, essayed with deadpan coldness by Jessica Chastain, was not born to kill, but is forced to run away and drown her familial sorrow in drink and drugs — there are some serious father-daughter issues at play here.

It was not easy for her to beat the bottle, it was even harder to abandon her family and fiance, Michael (played by the rapper and actor Common).

She disappears from her home in Boston for eight years, joins the army, and later drops out of it to become a globe-trotting paid assassin, trained to lure her victims to death.

“Ava” is Netflix’s latest drop. (YouTube)

Her early story emerges later, and a gripping prologue sees Ava as a blonde-wigged cabbie do away with her target in a move that viewers see coming, but is shocking, nonetheless.

Her next assignment is to bump off a German general with a lethal injection, but the operation goes horribly wrong — as was to be expected in a film that scores fairly low on the originality scale.

The plot follows her as she flies after this botched-up assignment to Barneville-Carteret, in France, to meet her mentor and boss, Duke (John Malkovich), and his second-in-command, Simon (Colin Farrell).

Ava Faulkner was not born to kill, but is forced to run away and drown her familial sorrow in drink and drugs. (YouTube)

What gives an ounce of depth to the largely lifeless story is Ava’s troubled conscience which gnaws at her — she begins to question whether the men she murdered deserved it and this pushes her into having conversations with her targets, an absolute no-no in her business.

Simon is extremely unhappy about this, but Duke’s fatherly affection does not go beyond a mild reprimand — in fact, a mild script hampers the film as a whole, with no real meat for viewers to sink their teeth into.

The film has superbly choreographed fight sequences between Simon and Duke, as well as Ava and her enemies, but it seems director Tate Taylor chose to rely too heavily on the slick action at the cost of a storyline that is worth following.

Despite the quality production values and stylish choreography of “Ava,” there is not much of a story or a character arch to take home.

Topics: Jessica Chastain Ava Netflix

