Boeing 737 MAX in service after worldwide grounding
Brazil’s Gol Airlines became the first in the world to return the planes to its active fleet, using a 737 MAX 8 on a flight from Sao Paulo to Porto Alegre. (Reuters)
  • Brazil’s Gol Airlines becomes the first in the world to return the planes to its active fleet
  • The Boeing plane was grounded globally in March 2019
RIO DE JANEIRO: Commercial flights with Boeing 737 MAX jetliners resumed Wednesday for the first time since they were grounded worldwide nearly two years ago following two deadly accidents.
Brazil’s Gol Airlines became the first in the world to return the planes to its active fleet, using a 737 MAX 8 on a flight from Sao Paulo to Porto Alegre, according to flightradar24.com.
The company own announcement didn’t specify the route of the flight.
Gol is set to start regular service on Dec. 18, according to aviation data firm Cirium, with several daily flights between Sao Paulo and other major Brazilian cities.
Customers will be able to exchange their tickets if they don’t want to fly on a 737 MAX, a Gol spokesperson said.
Several passengers at Sao Paulo’s Guarulhos airport were surprised to learn they had traveled on a 737 MAX aircraft, though it was marked on their ticket. Others were aware.
“I was a bit apprehensive but my husband is a pilot, so I asked him. He said it was fine,” said Lucelyn Jockyman, who texted her mother before takeoff. “If anything happens, look after my dogs please!” she joked.
Gol, the country’s largest airline with 36 million passengers annually, owns seven 737 MAX aircraft, according to Cirium. It is the only Brazilian company with the model in its fleet.
The Boeing plane was grounded globally in March 2019, shortly after a 737 MAX crashed in Ethiopia. A prior crash in Indonesia involving the model occurred in October 2018. In all, 346 people died.
Boeing said it upgraded the plane’s safety systems and software before winning approval to fly again.
Brazil’s aviation regulator lifted its restrictions on the 737 MAX in November, clearing the way for the plane to resume flights in Latin America’s biggest country.
Similar restrictions have been lifted in the US and Europe, where commercial airline flights with the plane are expected to resume soon, likely starting with American Airlines on Dec. 29.
“The MAX is one of the most efficient aircraft in aviation history and the only one to undergo a complete recertification process,” Gol’s chief executive officer, Paulo Kakinoff, said in a statement earlier this week.

Airbnb prices shares above target in 2020’s biggest US IPO

Updated 36 min 36 sec ago
Reuters

  • The IPO gives Airbnb a fully diluted valuation of $47.3 billion
  • Airbnb’s IPO is the biggest by a US operating company in 2020 in what has been an active year for US listings
Airbnb said late on Wednesday it sold shares in its initial public offering (IPO) at $68 apiece, above its targeted price range, to raise around $3.5 billion.
The IPO gives Airbnb a fully diluted valuation – which includes securities such as options and restricted stock units – of $47.3 billion, capping a turnaround in fortunes for the US home rental firm that was hit hard by travel restrictions used to curb the COVID-19 pandemic.
Airbnb had planned to sell around 51 million shares at $56 to $60 apiece, after raising this range from an earlier target of $44 to $50 per share.
Airbnb’s IPO is the biggest by a US operating company in 2020 in what has been an active year for US listings, with the likes of tech companies DoorDash and Snowflake going public.
The share offering also marks a dramatic comeback for Airbnb after it suffered a sharp drop in bookings and an increase in cancelations as the coronavirus spread across the world nine months ago, forcing governments to impose travel bans and mandate social distancing guidelines.
In April, Airbnb raised $1 billion from private equity firms Silver Lake and Sixth Street Partners as it sought to boost its cash reserves amid a decline in revenue. That fundraising valued Airbnb at $18 billion, below its $26 billion valuation in early March before the pandemic began, a source said.
Airbnb had also launched a string of cost-cutting measures, including pausing hiring, suspending marketing activities, and slashing executive pay, in an effort to save up to $800 million this year, sources told Reuters.
But as lockdowns eased and with more travelers opting to book homes instead of hotels, Airbnb’s revenue rebounded from a summer slump to reach $1.34 billion in the third quarter. The company also posted a surprise profit of $219.3 million, down slightly from $266.7 million last year.
Airbnb was founded in 2008 by Brian Chesky and Joe Gebbia as a website to take bookings for rooms during conferences, including the Democratic National Convention that year in Denver. Some of Airbnb’s investors include venture capital firms Sequoia Capital and Andreessen Horowitz; Hollywood actor Ashton Kutcher; buyout firms General Atlantic, TPG, Hillhouse Capital; and investment management firms Vanguard Group and Fidelity Investments.
The company’s shares are scheduled to start trading on Nasdaq on Thursday under the ticker “ABNB.”
Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs are the lead underwriters for Airbnb’s offering.

