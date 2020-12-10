You are here

Tokyo's daily coronavirus infections top 600 for first time

Tokyo’s daily coronavirus infections top 600 for first time
Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike urged residents to avoid non-essential outings, especially senior citizens and their families. (AP)
Updated 10 December 2020
AP

Tokyo’s daily coronavirus infections top 600 for first time

Tokyo’s daily coronavirus infections top 600 for first time
  • Japan has reported 168,573 infections since the pandemic began, including 2,465 deaths
  • The surge in infections has placed an added burden on Tokyo’s hospitals
Updated 10 December 2020
AP

TOKYO: The number of new coronavirus infections in Japan’s capital topped 600 in a day for the first time Thursday, while experts warned of the increased burden on hospitals.
Tokyo reported 602 new cases, while the daily tally for the entire nation was 2,810. Japan has reported 168,573 infections since the pandemic began, including 2,465 deaths.
The surge in infections has placed an added burden on Tokyo’s hospitals, making it harder for many to treat ordinary patients, said Masataka Inokuchi, who is on the city’s virus task force.
“They are not paralyzed yet, but the situation is getting very tight,” he said.
Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike urged residents to avoid non-essential outings, especially senior citizens and their families. Tokyo has issued a request for drinking places to close early until Dec. 17.

Pakistan says 2 troops killed by Indian fire in Kashmir

Updated 10 December 2020
AP

Pakistan says 2 troops killed by Indian fire in Kashmir

Pakistan says 2 troops killed by Indian fire in Kashmir
  • The two nuclear-armed neighbors routinely accuse each other of unprovoked attacks
Updated 10 December 2020
AP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s military said Thursday that two soldiers were killed by Indian fire in Kashmir overnight, with each side blaming the other for the latest violence in the disputed Himalayan region.
Maj. Gen. Babar Iftikhar tweeted that Indian troops opened fire and Pakistan “responded befittingly.”
Lt. Col. Devender Anand, an Indian army spokesman, said Pakistan initiated the fighting by firing bullets and mortar shells along the Line of Control that separates the two sides. India did not report any casualties.
The two nuclear-armed neighbors routinely accuse each other of unprovoked attacks in violation of a 2003 cease-fire agreement along the highly militarized Line of Control.
Kashmir is split between the two countries and both claim it in its entirety. India and Pakistan have fought two wars over Kashmir since their independence from British rule in 1947.

