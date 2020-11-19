You are here

  • Home
  • Japan’s capital raises coronavirus alert to highest as cases set record

Japan’s capital raises coronavirus alert to highest as cases set record

Tokyo’s highest alert level on a scale of four indicates that ‘infections are spreading’ compared with the previous level of ‘infections appear to be spreading.’ (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jyeuy

Updated 19 November 2020
Reuters

Japan’s capital raises coronavirus alert to highest as cases set record

  • Metropolitan government would take steps to combat the coronavirus
  • But authorities stop short of announcing a state of emergency or any drastic steps to restrict the movement of people
Updated 19 November 2020
Reuters

TOKYO: The Japanese capital of Tokyo posted the highest coronavirus alert level on Thursday with its daily tally of new cases set for a record high of more than 500, and its governor warned of much worse unless action is taken.
The nationwide tally also hit a new high of 2,201 on Wednesday, according to state broadcaster NHK.
But it is the spread of the virus in the metropolis of Tokyo, which hopes to stage a re-scheduled Olympic Games next year, that causes the most alarm.
Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike told a late Wednesday news program that the metropolitan government would take steps to combat the coronavirus “with the view that infections could reach 1,000 cases a day.”
The daily tally of new infections in Tokyo were set to hit 534 cases on Thursday, broadcaster TBS reported, surpassing a record 493 the previous day. Latest official figures from Tokyo are announced at 0600 GMT.
The city’s highest alert level on a scale of four indicates that “infections are spreading” compared with the previous level of “infections appear to be spreading.”
With new record tallies across Japan, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said the government was looking to tighten guidelines on eating out, such as by limiting its subsidized “Go To Eat” initiative to parties of up to four.
But authorities stopped short of announcing a state of emergency or any drastic steps to restrict the movement of people, mindful of the economic impact.
“I ask citizens once again to be vigilant about taking basic precautions,” Suga told reporters, stressing the risk of infections particularly at eateries.
“We ask that people engage in quiet, masked, dining. I will do the same starting today,” he said.
For medical preparedness – a separate category – Tokyo kept its alert at the second-highest level, indicating a need to boost hospital capacity but a notch below critical levels.

Topics: Japan Coronavirus

Related

Sport
Tokyo Olympics will go ahead ‘with or without COVID’: IOC official
Business & Economy
Japan’s domestic tourism campaign faces uncertainty as coronavirus spikes in Tokyo

Oxford scientists expect COVID-19 vaccine data by Christmas

Updated 20 min 50 sec ago
AP

Oxford scientists expect COVID-19 vaccine data by Christmas

  • Oxford is developing its vaccine in conjunction with the drugmaker AstraZeneca
  • Two other drugmakers, Pfizer and Moderna, this week reported preliminary results from late-stage trials showing that their COVID-19 vaccines were almost 95% effective
Updated 20 min 50 sec ago
AP

LONDON: University of Oxford scientists expect to report results from the late-stage trials of their COVID-19 vaccine by Christmas, a key researcher said Thursday as he discussed the team’s latest findings.
Dr. Andrew Pollard, an expert in pediatric infection and immunity at Oxford, said research was slowed by low infection rates over the summer, but the Phase III trials are now accumulating the data needed to report results as a renewed surge of the pandemic hits countries around the world. Oxford is developing its vaccine in conjunction with the drugmaker AstraZeneca.
“I think we’re getting close, and it’s definitely going to be before Christmas based on the progress,” Pollard said in an interview with the BBC.
Pollard discussed progress in the late-stage trials as Oxford released a study based on earlier research that found the vaccine was well tolerated and produced a strong immune response in people over 70. This is important because vaccines often don’t work as well in older people, Pollard said.
“The reason that we’re so delighted is the we’re seeing the immune responses look exactly the same, even in those who are over 70 years of age,” Pollard said.
The findings were based on a so-called phase II trial of 560 people, including 240 over the age of 70. The results of the peer-reviewed study were published Thursday in the Lancet, an international medical journal.
Phase II vaccine trials provide important preliminary data but don’t prove whether they ultimately prevent people from getting sick. Oxford and AstraZeneca are waiting for the results of phase III trials on thousands of people around the world to show whether their vaccine is safe and effective.
Two other drugmakers, Pfizer and Moderna, this week reported preliminary results from late-stage trials showing that their COVID-19 vaccines were almost 95% effective.
Pollard said there is no competition between the various research teams, because several vaccines will be needed to bring the global pandemic under control and allow life to return to normal.
Despite recent progress, Pollard said the world is still in the early stages of the effort to protect people against COVID-19. Even after vaccines are approved by regulators, drugmakers and public health officials still face the task of producing billions of doses and administering them to people around the world, he said.
Pollard, an amateur mountaineer, compared the task to the work involved in climbing a mountain.
“I think we’re still at the bottom of that mountain in some ways,” he said. “We’ve done the route into the bottom of the mountain, the long trek to get to the start. Now we’ve got to get the data about the vaccines in front of regulators for them to scrutinize it and approve the first vaccines. And then we’ve got that huge effort to climb up to the top where we’ve got a vast majority of those who are at risk vaccinated.”

Topics: Coronavirus Oxford vaccine AstraZeneca UK

Related

World
Virus restrictions ‘likely to remain until next summer,’ says Oxford vaccine chief
World
Pfizer says final results show vaccine 95% effective

Latest updates

Oxford scientists expect COVID-19 vaccine data by Christmas
Turkey raises key rate by 4.75 percentage points under new central bank chief
Awareness and early detection key to managing atrial fibrillation
TWITTER POLL: Majority want G20 Riyadh Summit to focus on eradicating COVID-19   
Germany: Turkey must stop provocations in eastern Mediterranean

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.