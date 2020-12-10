BinDawood to open its first international branch in Bahrain

RIYADH: Saudi supermarket and hypermarket chain BinDawood announced on Thursday that its first international Danube store outside the Kingdom will be located in Bahrain.

Danube Company for Foodstuffs and Commodities, which operates the Danube supermarket brand, is a subsidiary of BinDawood Holding Co. The company recently signed a lease agreement to open a Danube hypermarket store at Al-Liwan Project, in the Hamala area in northern Bahrain.

According to a bourse statement on Thursday, the lease agreement will see Danube hypermarket occupy a 5,305 square meter space in the Al-Liwan Project.

The hypermarket is expected to open its doors to customers in Oct. 4, 2021, the Tadawul announcement added.

“The new planned opening will enhance the company’s brand name via the introduction of a new shopping experience,” Ahmad BinDawood, CEO of BinDawood Holding Co., was quoted as saying by Argaam.

“Bahrain is a promising market that underpins several opportunities, especially in the Al Liwan Project,” he said.

The hypermarket is estimated to have a project value of SR30 million ($8 million), according to the bourse statement.