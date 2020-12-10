BinDawood to open its first international branch in Bahrain

You are here

The planned Bahrain hypermarket is estimated to have a project value of $8 million, according to the bourse statement from BinDawood. (Courtesy BinDawood)
  • Lease agreement will see Danube hypermarket occupy a 5,305 square meter space in the Al-Liwan Project
RIYADH: Saudi supermarket and hypermarket chain BinDawood announced on Thursday that its first international Danube store outside the Kingdom will be located in Bahrain. 

Danube Company for Foodstuffs and Commodities, which operates the Danube supermarket brand, is a subsidiary of BinDawood Holding Co. The company recently signed a lease agreement to open a Danube hypermarket store at Al-Liwan Project, in the Hamala area in northern Bahrain.

According to a bourse statement on Thursday, the lease agreement will see Danube hypermarket occupy a 5,305 square meter space in the Al-Liwan Project.

The hypermarket is expected to open its doors to customers in Oct. 4, 2021, the Tadawul announcement added.

“The new planned opening will enhance the company’s brand name via the introduction of a new shopping experience,” Ahmad BinDawood, CEO of BinDawood Holding Co., was quoted as saying by Argaam.

“Bahrain is a promising market that underpins several opportunities, especially in the Al Liwan Project,” he said.

The hypermarket is estimated to have a project value of SR30 million ($8 million), according to the bourse statement.

Egyptian Minister of Finance Mohamed Maait will see the Egyptian economy expand by between 2.8 and 4 percent to June 2021. (Egyptian Ministry of Finance/File Photo)
Egyptian Minister of Finance Mohamed Maait will see the Egyptian economy expand by between 2.8 and 4 percent to June 2021. (Egyptian Ministry of Finance/File Photo)
  • FM said positive economic growth helped Egyptian companies weather the coronavirus storm
CAIRO: Egypt’s economy is forecast to continue its positive growth over the next two fiscal years, Egyptian Minister of Finance Mohamed Maait has said.

Maait said that the current fiscal year, which began on July 1 this year and will end in June 2021, will see the Egyptian economy expand by between 2.8 and 4 percent, while it will rise by between 5.5 and 6.5 percent during the following fiscal year.

The minister said that the positive economic growth has helped Egyptian companies weather the storm of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Without economic reform, there would not be any hard currency to buy medicines and medical supplies, and import petroleum materials,” Maait said.

Two weeks ago, the International Monetary Fund praised the performance of the Egyptian economy, saying that it “exceeded expectations” thanks to a series of rapid containment measures.

The policies limited the effects of the pandemic, but also helped the Egyptian economy record a growth rate of 3.6 percent, the second highest in the world in 2020, the Fund said.

