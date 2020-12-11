You are here

German top court strikes down plank of anti-terror law

The Anti-Terror Database contains information on more than 16,000 people including names, dates of birth, addresses, bank details, religion as well as registered weapons and "skills relevant to terrorism". (File: Reuetrs)
Germany's top court said on Friday it had struck down a key passage of an anti-terror law on data protection grounds, raising the bar for security services to swap information.
The Federal Constitutional Court said the passage of the measure in question was too vague in granting permission for intelligence on terror suspects to be shared from a central security database.
It stipulated there must be an "overwhelming public interest" and a "sufficient concrete danger" of an attack to justify certain information being passed from one agency to another.
The anti-terror law has been controversial since it passed because it blurs the strict dividing line between law enforcement and intelligence established after World War II to stamp out the abuses of the Nazi period.
The 2007 law in question targets Islamic extremists and was updated in 2012 to cover the far-right scene.
The same court saw a similar challenge in 2013.
It decided at the time that the so-called Anti-Terror Database aimed at keeping track of violent extremists could stand but said lawmakers must bolster its civil rights protections.
The court ordered "transparency" measures to be woven in and said that officials charged with protecting data privacy must be given a clear watchdog role in the operation of the database.
The ruling announced Friday found that legislators had not gone far enough in ensuring those protections under a revision that went into effect in 2015.
The Anti-Terror Database contains information on more than 16,000 people including names, dates of birth, addresses, bank details, religion as well as registered weapons and "skills relevant to terrorism".
Those listed include militant suspects but also their contacts.
It is compiled by the Federal Crime Office (BKA) and is available to police and intelligence services on the federal and state level.
The disputed passage allows the authorities to do systematic searches of the database to find connections between investigations and suspects.
The federal judges found this can now only occur with "strong evidence of a suspected offence".

UK says 'deeply concerned' after HK's Jimmy Lai charged

UK says ‘deeply concerned’ after HK’s Jimmy Lai charged

  • Lai 73, is the owner of Hong Kong’s best-selling Apple Daily, a popular tabloid that is unashamedly pro-democracy
  • Police charged him with ‘collusion with a foreign country or with external elements to endanger national security’
LONDON: Britain expressed alarm on Friday after Hong Kong media tycoon and Beijing critic Jimmy Lai, who has UK citizenship, became the most high-profile figure yet charged under a sweeping national security law.
Lai 73, is the owner of Hong Kong’s best-selling Apple Daily, a popular tabloid that is unashamedly pro-democracy and fiercely critical of authorities.
Police charged him on Friday of “collusion with a foreign country or with external elements to endanger national security.”
“The UK remains deeply concerned about the Hong Kong authorities’ focus on pursuing legal cases against pro-democracy figures like Jimmy Lai,” a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson told reporters.
“We have raised this case with the authorities and will continue to lobby them at senior levels to end their targeting of pro-democracy voices.”
Lai has held UK citizenship since before Britain handed Hong Kong back to Chinese rule in 1997. However, Britain’s foreign ministry has said it cannot offer him consular assistance as China does not recognize dual nationality.
Offences under the new law carry a maximum sentence of life in prison.
China’s clampdown on Hong Kong has dramatically accelerated since it imposed the security law in June, with opposition politicians disqualified from the legislature and dozens of activists charged or investigated.
Some pro-democracy figures have fled abroad. One, Nathan Law, on Wednesday held his first meeting with a UK minister after relocating to Britain in July.
The meeting involving Home Secretary Priti Patel came as she reviews a plan to further relax entry rules for Hong Kong holders of British National (Overseas) passports, a legacy of the final years of Britain’s rule over the territory.
“The BNO scheme means a lot to Hong Kong people who had tasted freedom but (are) gradually losing it,” Law said after the meeting.
In a debate about Hong Kong on Monday, British lawmakers expressed strong backing for Lai and for three young protest leaders who were jailed last week.
They expressed particular fury at London- and Hong Kong-based banking giant HSBC for freezing bank accounts linked to democracy figures.
Accusing HSBC of acting in a “disreputable and appalling way,” former Conservative leader Iain Duncan Smith demanded reprisals against the bank from the UK government.
But unlike the US government, London has so far backed off imposing financial and travel bans on Chinese and Hong Kong leaders in response to the security law.

