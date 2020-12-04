You are here

Germany wants broader Iran nuclear deal

Germany wants broader Iran nuclear deal
German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said that a new broader Iran nuclear accord must be reached.
Updated 04 December 2020
AFP

Germany wants broader Iran nuclear deal

Germany wants broader Iran nuclear deal
  • Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has rejected talk of reopening the 2015 deal
Updated 04 December 2020
AFP

BERLIN: Germany said Friday that a new broader Iran nuclear accord must be reached to also rein in Tehran’s ballistic missile program, warning that the 2015 deal was no longer enough.
“A form of ‘nuclear agreement plus’ is needed, which also lies in our interest,” German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas, whose country currently holds the EU presidency, told Spiegel magazine in an interview.
“We have clear expectations for Iran: no nuclear weapons, but also no ballistic rocket program which threatens the whole region. Iran must also play another role in the region.”
“We need this accord because we distrust Iran,” he added.
The 2015 nuclear deal — known formally as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA — gave Iran relief from sanctions in return for curbs on its nuclear program.
The European Union and the United States were key signatories in the deal but US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the accord in 2018 and has reimposed crippling sanctions on Tehran as part of a “maximum pressure” campaign.
President-elect Joe Biden has signalled that Washington could rejoin the deal as a starting point for follow-on negotiations if Iran returned to compliance.
But Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has rejected talk of reopening the 2015 deal, saying on Thursday: “We will not renegotiate a deal which we negotiated.”
He added that Western powers should look to their own behavior before criticizing Iran.
He also complained at what he characterised as a lack of European outrage at the assassination of one of Iran’s leading nuclear scientists, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, outside Tehran last week — an attack Tehran has blamed on Israel.
Decades old US-Iranian tensions dramatically escalated after Trump walked out of the deal.
In recent months, alarm has also grown over Iran’s regional activities through proxies in Lebanon, Iraq, Syria and Yemen, which the West says destabilizes the region.

Tributes paid to Lebanese doctor who died from COVID-19 in Rome

Dr. Mohammad Ali Zaraket 62, had worked in Rome as a general practitioner for almost 40 years.
Updated 04 December 2020
Francesco Bongarrà

Tributes paid to Lebanese doctor who died from COVID-19 in Rome

Dr. Mohammad Ali Zaraket 62, had worked in Rome as a general practitioner for almost 40 years. (Supplied)
Updated 04 December 2020
Francesco Bongarrà

ROME: Media and colleagues have been paying tribute to Dr. Mohammad Ali Zaraket, who became the first doctor of Lebanese origin to die in Italy from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) on Thursday. He is one of 225 doctors who have died from the disease in the country since February.

Zaraket, 62, had worked in Rome as a general practitioner for almost 40 years. He was the general secretary of the Lebanese Doctors Association in Italy and a popular figure in the Italian capital’s Lebanese community. He is survived by his wife and three children.

“Medicine was his passion. It was much more than a job to him. He saw it as his mission to help people and improve their lives,” Jihad Jabbour, a Lebanese doctor who works at Rome’s Policlinico Umberto I hospital, told Arab News.

“He was very active and engaged in trying to intensify medical cooperation between Italy and the Arab countries, and he organized many events for that purpose,” Jabbour added.

An obituary published in Italian daily La Repubblica said: “His commitment to medicine and to his patients was so strong during the COVID 19 pandemic that, on September 15, 2020, he received official recognition from the Italian Prime Minister’s office ‘for his outstanding work as a representative of Lebanese doctors in Italy and for promoting intercultural and religious dialogue.’”

Mayor of Rome Virginia Raggi expressed her condolences to Zaraket’s family and to the Lebanese community in Rome. “He was an example of integration and altruism. Rome will remember his engagement as a doctor and as an active citizen in our community, especially in this very tough time”, she said in a statement.

The Islamic association Imam Mahdi described Zaraket in a statement as “a man full of humility and kindness who was always ready to help others.”

“Doctor Zaraket was a pillar of our community and an example of solidarity and real altruism. His memory will live in each of us who does his duty every day in a humble way, without feeling like a hero,” Michele De Nittis from the Rome Primary Care Unit, where Zaraket worked, told Arab News. “We will not forget his work or his example.”

