Manuel Bordé promoted to new role at VMLY&R Commerce

DUBAI: Manuel Bordé has been promoted to the role of global chief creative officer at VMLY&R COMMERCE, the company formed by the merger of Geometry and VMLY&R. His remit has expanded to include global creative responsibilities for the WPP end-to-end Creative Commerce Company.

Bordé will run the global creative strategy for VMLY&R COMMERCE to accelerate the delivery of creative commerce at the intersection of physical, digital and social.

Originally from Colombia, Bordé’s agency and client experience spans across categories, as he has worked in high-profile global network offices including TBWA, DDB and Ogilvy in markets such as Dubai, Puerto Rico, Panama and Colombia. He has received several industry accolades including Cannes Lions, D&AD, One Show, Clio Awards, Effie, Dubai Lynx, and WARC. He was named the #1 Creative Director in the MENA Region by the B&W Report three years in a row and included in Communicate’s 40 under 40 ranking of the most successful, driven and ambitious individuals in 2019.

“I came to Geometry with a clear vision – to help build a new generation creative agency with a single-minded view of creative commerce as the next frontier of marketing. It has been quite a year as we set our ambition high in 2019 to reimagine the space with creative serving as the most powerful force in driving both consumer engagement and conversion. I am humbled and energized by the opportunity to influence our work and the growth of talent on a global scale, in partnership with our strong regional creative leaders,” said Bordé.

He will play an instrumental role in launching the new company, acting as global creative partner to global CEO Beth Ann Kaminkow. He will also continue to ensure creative excellence in North America working in partnership with the team that he has promoted, developed and hired.

Kaminkow said in a statement: “The craft of creative commerce requires pioneering leadership and imagination as you see the possibility in new channels for communications, experiences and engagements. Manuel truly believes that Commerce holds the most untapped creative potential for growth of brands and for the talent designing solutions for them. His impact this year has been widely felt across the creative community in both North America and globally, fueling a resurgence of creative energy that inspires our teams and clients to continually push for more novel, inventive ideas and work. I am beyond excited to partner with him as we continue to help our clients transform their business through creative commerce.”