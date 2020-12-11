You are here

  • Home
  • Manuel Bordé promoted to new role at VMLY&R Commerce

Manuel Bordé promoted to new role at VMLY&R Commerce

Manuel Bordé promoted to new role at VMLY&R Commerce
Manuel Bordé’s agency and client experience spans across categories; he has worked in high-profile global network offices including TBWA, DDB and Ogilvy in a diversity of markets. (AN Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/cgudj

Updated 4 min 12 sec ago
Zaira Lakhpatwala

Manuel Bordé promoted to new role at VMLY&R Commerce

Manuel Bordé promoted to new role at VMLY&R Commerce
  • Bordé will run the global creative strategy for VMLY&R COMMERCE to accelerate the delivery of creative commerce
  • Bordé was named the #1 Creative Director in the MENA Region by the B&W Report three years in a row
Updated 4 min 12 sec ago
Zaira Lakhpatwala

DUBAI: Manuel Bordé has been promoted to the role of global chief creative officer at VMLY&R COMMERCE, the company formed by the merger of Geometry and VMLY&R. His remit has expanded to include global creative responsibilities for the WPP end-to-end Creative Commerce Company.

Bordé will run the global creative strategy for VMLY&R COMMERCE to accelerate the delivery of creative commerce at the intersection of physical, digital and social.

Originally from Colombia, Bordé’s agency and client experience spans across categories, as he has worked in high-profile global network offices including TBWA, DDB and Ogilvy in markets such as Dubai, Puerto Rico, Panama and Colombia. He has received several industry accolades including Cannes Lions, D&AD, One Show, Clio Awards, Effie, Dubai Lynx, and WARC. He was named the #1 Creative Director in the MENA Region by the B&W Report three years in a row and included in Communicate’s 40 under 40 ranking of the most successful, driven and ambitious individuals in 2019.

“I came to Geometry with a clear vision – to help build a new generation creative agency with a single-minded view of creative commerce as the next frontier of marketing. It has been quite a year as we set our ambition high in 2019 to reimagine the space with creative serving as the most powerful force in driving both consumer engagement and conversion. I am humbled and energized by the opportunity to influence our work and the growth of talent on a global scale, in partnership with our strong regional creative leaders,” said Bordé.

He will play an instrumental role in launching the new company, acting as global creative partner to global CEO Beth Ann Kaminkow. He will also continue to ensure creative excellence in North America working in partnership with the team that he has promoted, developed and hired.

Kaminkow said in a statement: “The craft of creative commerce requires pioneering leadership and imagination as you see the possibility in new channels for communications, experiences and engagements. Manuel truly believes that Commerce holds the most untapped creative potential for growth of brands and for the talent designing solutions for them. His impact this year has been widely felt across the creative community in both North America and globally, fueling a resurgence of creative energy that inspires our teams and clients to continually push for more novel, inventive ideas and work. I am beyond excited to partner with him as we continue to help our clients transform their business through creative commerce.”

Topics: VMLY&R Commerce Manuel Bordé WPP

Related

WPP announces another merger, fusing Geometry and VMLY&R
Media
WPP announces another merger, fusing Geometry and VMLY&R
WPP announces merger between Grey, AKQA
Media
WPP announces merger between Grey, AKQA

Chinese authorities detain Bloomberg news assistant

Updated 11 December 2020

Chinese authorities detain Bloomberg news assistant

Chinese authorities detain Bloomberg news assistant
Updated 11 December 2020
BEIJING: US financial news service Bloomberg said Friday that Chinese authorities have detained one of its Beijing-based news assistants on what they said was suspicion of endangering national security.
Bloomberg reported that Chinese citizen Haze Fan was seen being taken from her apartment building accompanied by security officers in plain clothes at about noon on Monday, shortly after her last contact with her editors.
It quoted a Chinese government statement as saying Fan was detained by the Beijing branch of the National Security Bureau “according to relevant Chinese law on suspicion of engaging in criminal activities that jeopardize national security.”
China permits Chinese citizens to work only as translators, researchers and assistants for foreign news organizations, not as registered journalists able to report independently. China’s own media are almost entirely state owned and tightly controlled, and the country has long been one of the leading jailers of journalists.
Bloomberg said it has been seeking information about Fan’s whereabouts from the Chinese government and from China’s embassy in Washington, D.C.
It said its parent company, Bloomberg LP, was informed Thursday that she was being held on suspicion of endangering national security, a vaguely defined charge that can lead to lengthy detention with little recourse to legal assistance.
“We are very concerned for her, and have been actively speaking to Chinese authorities to better understand the situation. We are continuing to do everything we can to support her while we seek more information,” a Bloomberg spokesperson was quoted as saying in the report.
Fan began working for Bloomberg in 2017 after stints with a number of other foreign news organizations in China, the company said.
China has detained news assistants in the past over reports that angered the ruling Communist Party, and authorities have also sought to punish foreign media more generally by limiting their operations, expelling journalists or issuing them only short-term visas.
China this year expelled journalists from The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal and other American outlets amid complaints over content and moves by the US to send home dozens of Chinese journalists working for state media.
Bloomberg saw its business in financial information suffer in China several years ago in apparent retaliation for its reporting on the personal financial dealings of leading Chinese officials.

Latest updates

Manuel Bordé promoted to new role at VMLY&R Commerce
Manuel Bordé promoted to new role at VMLY&R Commerce
Female-run police hotline aims to encourage Pakistani women to report abuse
Female-run police hotline aims to encourage Pakistani women to report abuse
Saudi ministry reports 168 coronavirus cases as daily infections continue to drop
Saudi ministry reports 168 coronavirus cases as daily infections continue to drop
UK says ‘deeply concerned’ after HK’s Jimmy Lai charged
UK says ‘deeply concerned’ after HK’s Jimmy Lai charged
German top court strikes down plank of anti-terror law
German top court strikes down plank of anti-terror law

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.