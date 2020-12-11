You are here

Trial over deadly Paris extremist attacks to begin late 2021
A minute of silence is observed at the Bataclan concert hall in Paris, days after the November 13, 2015, carnage in the French capital. (AFP)
  • Just one of the suspected perpetrators — French-Belgian Salah Abdeslam — will appear in court with the 19 others accused of providing various logistical support
  • The announcement of the beginning of the trial comes with the country again on its highest security alert following three attacks in the last months blamed on extremists
PARIS: The trial of 20 people charged over the November 13, 2015 extremist attacks in Paris that were France’s deadliest peacetime atrocity will get underway in late 2021, sources close to the case and prosecutors said on Friday.
The night of carnage on November 13, 2015 saw 130 people killed and 350 wounded when suicide bombers and gunmen attacked the Stade de France stadium, bars and restaurants in central Paris and the Bataclan concert hall.
The trial in Paris will begin on September 8, 2021 and end in March 2022, lawyers were told at a meeting at the Paris court. National anti-terror prosecutors confirmed the dates to AFP.
Just one of the suspected perpetrators — French-Belgian Salah Abdeslam — will appear in court with the 19 others accused of providing various logistical support. Six of them are targets of arrest warrants and will be tried in absentia.
The other attackers, including the suspected coordinator of the attacks — Belgian Abdelhamid Abaaoud — were killed in the wake of the strikes which were which were claimed by extremists from the Daesh group.
The trial will be a massive undertaking, with 110 days of hearings envisaged. It had been expected in January 2021 but was put back due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The announcement of the beginning of the trial comes with the country again on its highest security alert following three attacks in the last months blamed on extremists.
In September, the trial had got underway of suspected accomplices in the massacre by gunmen in January 2015 of staff on the Charlie Hebdo satirical weekly, which had published cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad.
True to its defiant reputation, the magazine then republished the cartoons to mark the start of the trial.
In the wake of that move, a Pakistan-born man wounded two people with a meat cleaver on September 25 outside Charlie Hebdo’s former offices.
Teacher Samuel Paty, who had shown his class the cartoons, was beheaded outside his school on October 16 by a radical from Chechnya. And on October 29 a man recently arrived from Tunisia killed three people with a knife in a Nice church.
In the wake of those attacks President Emmanuel Macron presented draft legislation on cracking down on extremist activity and vowed France will never renounce the right to blaspheme, in moves that have drawn anger in some Muslim countries.

Rohingya widow seeks compensation from Myanmar government

  • Setara Begum's husband Shoket Ullah was killed at Inn Din village in Rakhine state
  • Her claim is the first complaint related to the Rohingya known to have been filed through Myanmar’s human rights commission
A Rohingya woman is seeking $2 million in compensation for the death of her husband who was killed by government soldiers during a 2017 military crackdown in western Myanmar, lawyers said.
Legal Action Worldwide (LAW) and international law firm McDermott Will & Emery said they filed a complaint on Thursday, with Myanmar’s human rights commission on behalf of Setara Begum, whose husband Shoket Ullah was killed at Inn Din village in Rakhine state.
Her claim is the first complaint related to the Rohingya known to have been filed through Myanmar’s human rights commission, according to LAW, a legal non-profit organization based in Geneva.
Representatives of the human rights commission were not available to comment when contacted by Reuters and a government spokesman did not reply to an email requesting comment or answer phone calls.
Begum’s husband Shoket Ullah, a 35-year-old fishermen, was among 10 men and boys killed by soldiers and villagers and buried in a shallow grave in September 2017, according to a subsequent Reuters investigation.
Myanmar’s army said it sentenced the soldiers responsible for the killings to terms of 10 years with hard labor, but they were released after less than a year.
“My husband was killed and Myanmar has let those soldiers who did that go free,” she said in a statement.
“I am seeking justice for my husband and for all Rohingya, who have faced many similar issues,” said the 23-year-old.
Reuters journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, who documented the killings in an investigative report, spent more than 16 months in jail after being convicted of obtaining state secrets. They were released in an amnesty in May 2019.
More than 730,000 Rohingya were driven into neighboring Bangladesh during the military campaign in 2017 that the United Nations has said was executed with genocidal intent.
The country is facing charges of genocide at the International Court of Justice in the Hague and the International Criminal Court has approved an investigation into crimes against humanity.
Myanmar denies genocide and says its forces were carrying out legitimate security operations against militants who attacked police posts.
Myanmar’s leader Aung San Suu Kyi has said any violations could be dealt with by Myanmar’s justice system and her government last year invited Rohingya to submit complaints to the human rights commission.
She told a hearing at The Hague last December that “many of us in Myanmar were unhappy” with the pardoning of the soldiers over the killings at Inn Din.

