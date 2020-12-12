What We Are Reading Today: Founders at Work

You are here

Updated 12 December 2020
Author: Jessica Livingston

Founders at Work: Stories of Startups’ Early Days is a collection of interviews with founders of famous technology companies about what happened in the very earliest days. These people are celebrities now. What was it like when they were just a couple friends with an idea? Founders like Steve Wozniak (Apple), Caterina Fake (Flickr), Mitch Kapor (Lotus), Max Levchin (PayPal), and Sabeer Bhatia (Hotmail) tell you in their own words about their surprising discoveries as they learned how to build a company.
Where did they get their ideas that made them rich? How did they convince investors to back them?
Nearly all technical people have thought of one day starting or working for a startup. For them, this book is the closest you can come to being a fly on the wall at a successful startup, to learn how it’s done.
The reason their founders become rich is that startups do what businesses do more intensively. How? What are the secrets that make successful startups so productive? Read this book, and let the founders themselves tell you.

Topics: Books

