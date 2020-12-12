Pop royalty: Britney Spears, Backstreet Boys team up for surprise song

You are here

Britney Spears collaborated with Backstreet Boys. (File/AFP)
  • Titled “Matches,” the song is available on the deluxe edition of Spears’ 2016 album “Glory”
DUBAI: Calling all 90s kids! Pop’s original superstar Britney Spears and the Backstreet Boys dropped a surprise collaboration on Friday, to much fanfare online.

Titled “Matches,” the song is available on the deluxe edition of Spears’ 2016 album “Glory.”

“‘Matches’ featuring my friends @BackstreetBoys is out now!!!!” Spears posted on Instagram.

“I’m so excited to hear what you think about our song together!” she added.

“What a GLORIOUS day it is... we’ve been asked about the possibility of a collab like this for the past 20 years and today is the day,” read a post on the boy band’s Instagram page.

  • William, Kate and their children watched a traditional British pantomime performance at the Palladium
  • The performance was organized to thank London’s essential workers and their families
LONDON: Britain’s Prince William and his family attended a Christmas show in London on Friday night, where he paid tribute to medical staff and other frontline workers for their efforts during the pandemic.
William, his wife Kate, and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, watched a traditional British pantomime performance at the Palladium organized to thank the city’s essential workers and their families.
It was the first time the family of five has appeared together at a “red carpet” event.
William noted the contributions of health service staff, teachers, emergency services workers, and researchers, among others.
“You have given your absolute all this year, and made remarkable sacrifices,” he told the audience before the show began.
Earlier in the week, the couple took a three-day train tour of Wales and Scotland to spread Christmas cheer and thank frontline workers there for their hard and dangerous work. However, they received a frosty welcome from leaders in those regions, with one Welsh official saying he would rather “no one was having unnecessary visits” during the coronavirus pandemic.
Britain has Europe’s deadliest COVID-19 outbreak, with more than 61,000 reported dead.

