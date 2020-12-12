Pop royalty: Britney Spears, Backstreet Boys team up for surprise song

DUBAI: Calling all 90s kids! Pop’s original superstar Britney Spears and the Backstreet Boys dropped a surprise collaboration on Friday, to much fanfare online.

Titled “Matches,” the song is available on the deluxe edition of Spears’ 2016 album “Glory.”

“‘Matches’ featuring my friends @BackstreetBoys is out now!!!!” Spears posted on Instagram.

“I’m so excited to hear what you think about our song together!” she added.

“What a GLORIOUS day it is... we’ve been asked about the possibility of a collab like this for the past 20 years and today is the day,” read a post on the boy band’s Instagram page.