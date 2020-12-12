Media watchdog RSF ‘outraged’ at Iranian execution

You are here

Ruhollah Zam was charged with “corruption on earth” — one of the most serious offenses under Iranian law — and sentenced to death in June. (AFP)
Updated 12 December 2020
AFP

  • The organization said it had warned UN officials about the possible execution of Ruhollah Zam
  • It charged that Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was “the mastermind of this execution”
AFP

PARIS: Media watchdog Reporters Without Borders voiced “outrage” Saturday at the execution in Iran of Ruhollah Zam, a former opposition figure who had been implicated in anti-government protests.
The organization, known by its French acronym RSF, said it had warned UN rights chief Michelle Bachelet and Javaid Rehman, the UN special rapporteur on human rights in Iran, since October 23 about Zam’s “possible execution.”
Iranian state television said earlier Saturday that the “counter-revolutionary” Zam had been hanged after the supreme court upheld his sentence due to “the severity of the crimes” committed against the Islamic republic.
“RSF is outraged at this new crime of Iranian justice,” the organization tweeted.
It charged that Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was “the mastermind of this execution.”
Iran’s Revolutionary Guards announced the arrest of Zam in October 2019, claiming he had been “directed by France’s intelligence service.”
State television said he was “under the protection of several countries’ intelligence services.”
London-based rights group Amnesty International, in a statement after his verdict was confirmed, had described Zam as a “journalist and dissident.”
It said the confirmation marked “a shocking escalation in the use of the death penalty as a weapon of repression.”

Iran executes journalist Ruhollah Zam who encouraged 2017 protests

AP

  • State-run IRNA news agency said that Ruhollah Zam was hanged early Saturday morning
  • Zam's execution shows the extent of the Iranian authorities’ brutal tactics to instill fear: Amnesty International
AP

TEHRAN: Iran on Saturday executed an exiled journalist over his online work that helped inspire nationwide economic protests in 2017, a little more than a year after authorities tricked him into traveling to Iraq where he was abducted.
Ruhollah Zam, 47, was one of several opposition figures successfully seized by Iranian intelligence operatives abroad in recent months as Tehran struggles under the weight of US sanctions.
Kidnapping and executing Zam, who lived in Paris under what Iran described as French government protection, likely will further chill an already-scattered Iranian opposition across the West. It also comes as Iran tries to pressure France and other European nations over the collapsed atomic accord in the waning days of President Donald Trump's administration.
Zam's “execution is a deadly blow to freedom of expression in Iran and shows the extent of the Iranian authorities’ brutal tactics to instill fear and deter dissent,” warned Diana Eltahawy of Amnesty International.

“The world must not stand by in silence as the Iranian authorities take their already horrific attacks on the right to life and freedom expression to unprecedented levels. We call on the international community, including member states of the UN Human Rights Council and the EU, to take immediate action to pressure the Iranian authorities to halt their escalating use of the death penalty as a weapon of political repression,” Eltahawy added. 
Iranian state television referred to Zam as “the leader of the riots” in announcing his execution by hanging early Saturday. In June, a court sentenced Zam to death, saying he had been convicted of “corruption on Earth,” a charge often used in cases involving espionage or attempts to overthrow Iran’s government.
Zam’s website AmadNews and a channel he created on the popular messaging app Telegram had spread the timings of the 2017 protests and embarrassing information about officials that directly challenged Iran’s Shiite theocracy.
Those demonstrations, which began at the end of December 2017 and continued into 2018, represented the biggest challenge to Iran's rulers since the 2009 Green Movement protests and set the stage for similar mass unrest in November of last year.
The initial spark for the 2017 protests was a sudden jump in food prices. Many believe that hard-line opponents of Iranian President Hassan Rouhani instigated the first demonstrations in the conservative city of Mashhad in northeastern Iran, trying to direct public anger at the president. But as protests spread from town to town, the backlash turned against the entire ruling class.
Soon, cries directly challenging Rouhani and even Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei could be heard in online videos shared by Zam.
Telegram shut down the channel over Iranian government complaints it spread information about how to make gasoline bombs. The channel later continued under a different name. Zam denied inciting violence on Telegram at the time.
The 2017 protests reportedly saw some 5,000 people detained and 25 killed.
Zam himself had fled Iran after the 2009 protests, heading first to Malaysia and then to France. While Iranian authorities have never described how Iran's Revolutionary Guard detained him, Amnesty said he was seized on a trip to neighboring Iraq — where the Guard has wielded deep influence since the 2003 US-led invasion that toppled Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein.
Zam's father, the reformist Shiite cleric Mohammad Ali Zam, seemed to confirm the Iraqi abduction in comments on Instagram on Saturday.
“I made a deal with god, I have no worries, these people brought me to Karbala, but did not allow me to visit the shrine," the Instagram post quotes the younger Zam as saying. Karbala is home to the shrine of Imam Hussein, an important pilgrimage point for Shiites.
The post added: "I told him, ‘Don’t worry, Imam Hussein is in all visitors’ hearts, he is with you.’”
The cleric said he only was allowed to visit Tehran's Evin prison on Friday to see his son after agreeing with authorities not to tell him his execution loomed. Iranian media did not acknowledge the post.
France previously has criticized his death sentence as "a serious blow to freedom of expression and press freedom in Iran.” Reporters Without Borders, a group that campaigns for press freedoms, said Zam's hanging was a "new crime of Iranian justice.”
Sherif Mansour of the Committee to Protect Journalists said Zam's execution had seen "Iranian authorities join the company of criminal gangs and violent extremists who silence journalists by murdering them.”
“This is a monstrous and shameful act, and one which the international community must not let pass unnoticed,” Mansour said.
Iran is one of the world's top executioners.
Zam is one of three opposition figures apparently detained in intelligence operations abroad. In late July, a California-based member of an Iranian militant opposition group in exile was abducted by Iran while staying in Dubai, his family has said.
Iran also is believed to have seized the former head of the Arab Struggle Movement for the Liberation of Ahwaz, a militant separatist group, while he was in Turkey. Iran has accused Farajollah Cha’ab of being behind a 2018 attack on a military parade that killed at least 25 people and wounded 70.

