You are here

  • Home
  • Afghan rail link ‘expands Iran influence’

Afghan rail link ‘expands Iran influence’

Afghan rail link ‘expands Iran influence’
A man gets his picture clicked in front of the first cargo train upon its arrival from Iran during the official inauguration ceremony of Khaf-Herat railway network in Ghoryan district of Herat on December 10, 2020. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zghem

Updated 14 sec ago
Sayed Salahuddin

Afghan rail link ‘expands Iran influence’

Afghan rail link ‘expands Iran influence’
  • The line spans 70 km in Iran and 60 km in Afghanistan, with Afghan authorities planning to lengthen it by 80 km to reach the city of Herat
Updated 14 sec ago
Sayed Salahuddin

KABUL: The opening of a new rail link between Iran and Afghanistan will increase not only trade but also Tehran’s political influence on the land-locked nation, officials and experts believe.
The 140 km rail line from Khawaf in eastern Iran to western Afghanistan opened on Thursday, providing a transport link that will allow Afghan goods to reach Iranian ports on the Arabian Gulf and Gulf of Oman. The rail line also offers Iran another route into Central Asia.
“Iran has increased its involvement here because it will benefit for years to come from its imports here and to Central Asia,” Afghan MP Fawzia Zaki told Arab News on Friday.
The rail link was inaugurated in a virtual ceremony by Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, who said that it would “strengthen relations between Afghanistan and Iran.”
The line spans 70 km in Iran and 60 km in Afghanistan, with Afghan authorities planning to lengthen it by 80 km to reach the city of Herat and its industrial park, which has become a trading hub with Iran and Central Asia in recent years.
Local officials estimate that Afghanistan can import 2 million tons of goods annually from Iran via the Khawaf-Herat link. Besides freight, the railway will also carry passengers.
“The corridor can unlock the untapped trade potential of Afghanistan and pave the way for economic growth,” Ahmad Samin, a former adviser to the World Bank, told Arab News.
According to Shamrooz Khan Masjidi, spokesman for Afghanistan’s finance ministry, the project also will reduce Kabul’s dependence on Islamabad for trade.
“It will more than anything reduce reliance on Pakistan. It’s part of our regional connectivity mega-plan. Afghanistan needs affordable and connected transportation for its economic growth and trade balance. Railways offer that platform. We can connect not only with Iran but also the wider region,” he said.
However, while the rail link is expected to make Kabul less reliant on Pakistan, it is likely to increase Iran’s political influence.
“Iran is an important trading partner with Afghanistan and the Khawaf-Herat railway will further strengthen the two countries’ economic and political relationship,” analyst Shakib Noori said.
The Afghan government will have to improve its security and ensure the railway does not become a “soft target for terrorist groups,” he added.
Torek Farhadi, a former adviser for the International Monetary Fund, told Arab News that trade with Iran is a “geostrategic imperative” for Afghanistan since it offers “more options for imports from international markets.”
“Reducing reliance on Pakistan makes both political and business sense,” he said.
Another political analyst, Nasratullah Haqpal, said that “Iran is keen to deepen its influence and economic ties in Afghanistan because of its untapped resources and other opportunities in the region.”
He said that the US also believes the Iranian port of Chabahar has a pivotal role in outweighing China’s massive infrastructure investment in Pakistan.
“The US wants to decrease Beijing’s role in development projects in the region and therefore has not included Chabahar in its sanctions,” Haqpal said.

Topics: Afghanistan and Iran

Related

Special The Iranian regime orchestrated a massive social-media campaign in an attempt to disrupt and discredit an online conference of dissidents, according to a report published on Friday. (Supplied/NCRI)
Middle-East
Intelligence experts say Iranian regime hackers targeted dissidents during online rally

Pakistan urges probe of India-linked disinformation

Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said it was necessary that government-owned and sponsored organizations were scrutinized and denied UN platforms if they were found ‘spreading fake news and hate.’ (AP)
Updated 8 min 10 sec ago
Arab News

Pakistan urges probe of India-linked disinformation

Pakistan urges probe of India-linked disinformation
  • More than 750 fake media outlets, covering 119 countries and more than 550 registered domain names, used in 15-year-long operation
Updated 8 min 10 sec ago
Arab News

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has called on the United Nations to investigate a 15-year-long global disinformation campaign to undermine Pakistan and serve Indian interests that was exposed this week by EU DisinfoLab.

EU DisinfoLab, an independent nonprofit focused on tackling disinformation campaigns targeting the EU and its member states, said the network it exposed was designed primarily to “discredit Pakistan internationally” and influence decision-making at the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) and European Parliament.
Last year, EU DisinfoLab uncovered a network of 265 fake media in 65 countries reproducing “negative content” about Pakistan online. The network was created by actors behind “EP Today,” a fake European Parliament magazine active in Brussels since 2006.
Wednesday’s report, titled Indian Chronicles, revealed that the operation was spread over at least 116 countries and had targeted members of the European Parliament and the United Nations.
“We urge the UN human rights machinery, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights as well as human rights experts, to take a serious look as to how a prestigious platform such as the Human Rights Council was thus misused,” Pakistan’s foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said at a press conference.
EU DisinfoLab has said the 15-year-long operation running since 2005 had resurrected more than 10 UN Human Rights Council accredited NGOs; resurrected Prof. Louis B. Sohn, a prominent figure in human rights who died in 2006; carried out several instances of identity theft; and used more than 750 fake media outlets, covering 119 countries, and more than 550 registered domain names.
EU DisinfoLab did not say if the operation had official backing of the Indian government.

HIGHLIGHT

Last year, EU DisinfoLab uncovered a network of 265 fake media in 65 countries reproducing ‘negative content’ about Pakistan online. The network was created by actors behind ‘EP Today,’ a fake European Parliament magazine active in Brussels since 2006.

“Our open-source investigation shows that the operation led by the Srivastava Group and amplified by ANI (Indian news agency) began in 2005 and is still ongoing at this date,” EU DisinfoLab said. “The operation’s mission is to discredit nations in conflict with India in Asia, in particular Pakistan but also China to a lesser extent.”
The minister said that it was necessary that government-owned and sponsored organizations were scrutinized and denied UN platforms if they are were found “spreading fake news and hate.”
Qureshi said the disinformation network had manipulated EU parliamentarians and abused the legal institution by using the EU letterhead.
“We also urge EU authorities to take notice of this massive campaign against Pakistan and not let their legal institutions and frameworks be abused in such a blatant manner,” the foreign minister said.

“Additionally, we call on the EU parliament to begin a credible investigation into the manipulation of the EU parliament and its legislative process by these fake organizations involved in anti-Pakistan propaganda.”

 

Topics: India-Pakistan Conflict

Related

Special Indian doctors strike in protest against ‘quackery’
World
Indian doctors strike in protest against ‘quackery’

Latest updates

Afghan rail link ‘expands Iran influence’
Afghan rail link ‘expands Iran influence’
Saudi wins best actor award at Cairo International Film Festival
Pakistan urges probe of India-linked disinformation
Pakistan urges probe of India-linked disinformation
Indian doctors strike in protest against ‘quackery’
Indian doctors strike in protest against ‘quackery’
Abdulrahman Al-Soliman, award-winning Saudi artist and writer

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.