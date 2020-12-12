You are here

Family pressure, starvation forces Abu Sayyaf duo to surrender in Philippines

Family pressure, starvation forces Abu Sayyaf duo to surrender in Philippines
A military checkpoint in Butig, Lanao del Sur in the southern Philippines, the home base of militant group Abu Sayyaf. (Reuters/File)
Updated 22 sec ago
Ellie Aben

  • Yusop, one of the militant group’s senior members, was also on Malaysia’s most wanted list
Ellie Aben

MANILA: Two senior Abu Sayyaf (ASG) operatives and 13 followers of the Daesh-linked militant group in the southern Philippines surrendered to the authorities over the weekend, the military said on Saturday.

A report by the Sulu-based Army 11th Infantry Division (11ID) identified them as Alvin Yusop (Arab Puti) and Barahim Nurjahar.

The duo belonged to factions formerly led by slain ASG senior leaders, Radulan Sahiron and Hatib Hajan Sawadjaan, both of whom were on the US global terror list.

Friday’s move follows “efforts” by the Army’s 1101st and 1102nd infantry brigades, under the 11ID headed by Maj. Gen. William Gonzales.

Yusop was allegedly involved in major ASG kidnapping operations and was one of Malaysia’s most wanted men for his involvement in cross-border crimes in the Eastern Sabah Security Zone.

Brig. Gen. Ignatius Patrimonio, 1102nd brigade commander, said Yusop’s family convinced him to surrender after his mother suffered a stroke.

“He (Yusop) also wanted to change for the better for the sake of his four children,” Patrimonio said.

Meanwhile, Nurjahar, who was with Sawadjaan’s group, had allegedly led the kidnapping of the Sulu mayor’s sister, while Col. Antonio Bautista, 1101st Brigade commander, said the military had long been hunting for him.

“The presence of government troops drove out Nurjahar from his stronghold and caused him to starve. Realizing that his struggle made no sense, he approached the Moro National Liberation Front Jikiri faction, who then linked him to us for his proper surrender,” Bautista said.

“He (Nurjahar) will face proper legal proceedings and is now willing to cooperate with government forces,” he added.

Others who surrendered included two of ASG senior figure Apoh Mike’s sons, Muarip Adja, alias “Arip,” and Hatimil Adja, also known as Timmir.

Timmir was reportedly present when Sawadjaan — the designated Daesh emir in Mindanao — died in July from bullet wounds sustained during an encounter with government forces.

Gonzales said all returnees would be enrolled in government-led livelihood programs.

“Go on and raise your kids to be peace-loving citizens. Tell the others (ASG members), tell Apoh Mike, that they are welcome so long as they are sincere, willing to face the rule of law, and most of all ready to cooperate in our fight for peace here in Sulu,” Gonzales said.

Also on Saturday, police arrested ASG leader Hadi Faisal Abdulkarim, wanted for the murder of a village official in 2014 and the burning of several houses in the Basilan province in 2004.

In a report, the Philippine National Police (PNP) said Abdulkarim was seized in a counterterrorism operation conducted by the PNP-Intelligence Group and the PNP-Special Action Force in Barangay Matata, Ungkaya Pukan, Basilan around 2 a.m. local time.

Abdulkarim was said to have succeeded ASG-Basilan leader Furuji Indama, who was killed in a military operation in October.

Topics: Abu Sayyaf Group Philippines

Dhaka kickstarts drive to vaccinate 34 million children ‘despite pandemic’

Updated 33 min 29 sec ago
SHEHAB SUMON

Dhaka kickstarts drive to vaccinate 34 million children ‘despite pandemic’

Dhaka kickstarts drive to vaccinate 34 million children ‘despite pandemic’
  • The 44-day initiative will see 50,000 health care workers immunize 34 million children
  • Health experts agreed and feared that the nationwide campaign may prove to be “counterproductive and further accelerate” the coronavirus infection rate
Updated 33 min 29 sec ago
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: Bangladesh’s government on Saturday launched a $50 million national campaign to vaccinate millions of children against measles (rubella) despite the coronavirus “health emergency,” officials told Arab News.
“In 2019, we noticed a rise in the number of cases of measles, rubella among children in different parts of the country,” Mowla Baksh Chaudhury, program manager, Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI), told Arab News.
According to the EPI data, 82 cases of measles cases were reported in the country last year.
“We didn’t want it to grow further, which prompted the government to run the vaccination campaign despite the ongoing coronavirus health emergency,” he said.
The 44-day initiative will see 50,000 health care workers immunize 34 million children aged between nine months and 10 years of age.
Chaudhury said that the government had taken “enough precautionary measures” to avoid the transmission of COVID-19 during the vaccination drive.
“We have provided infection prevention control training to the health workers who will be working on the ground to vaccinate the children. Moreover, 2.5 million surgical masks will be distributed during this campaign period to avoid virus spread,” he said.
Residents, however, aren’t convinced.
“Although we are trying to adapt to the new normal, it’s impossible to maintain social distancing during such drives. I brought my son to the vaccination center but was constantly worried about being exposed to COVID-19,” said Tahera Khondoker, a 34-year-old mother.
“The authorities should have delayed the initiative by a few more weeks considering the coronavirus situation in the country,” she said.
Health experts agreed and feared that the nationwide campaign may prove to be “counterproductive and further accelerate” the coronavirus infection rate around the country.
“Countries around the world have remodeled their vaccination programs by delaying them. Most countries now avoid direct contact and gather people in the vaccination centers,” renowned public health specialist, Prof. Dr. A.S.M. Amanullah of Dhaka University, told Arab News.
He said that due to a “serious perceived susceptibility” about the coronavirus diseases among the public, it was “almost impossible to exercise caution at vaccination centers.”
“Delay the vaccination campaign by three months and restart it when the coronavirus situation gets better in the country,” Dr. Amanullah said.
Another renowned public health expert, Dr. Mushtak Hussain, suggested that regular health programs “should be continued” during any pandemic.
“Since a health emergency is prevailing at the moment, we should be more vigilant about other infectious diseases, and I think the government should continue the vaccination campaign, maintaining all health safety guidelines,” Dr. Hussain, an adviser to the Institute of Epidemiology Disease Control and Research, told Arab News.
A few parents agreed, welcoming the move to “safeguard children against two life-threatening diseases.”
“It’s always safe to get the children vaccinated. I prefer to visit the vaccine center on the very first day as the COVID-19 situation in the country is worsening day by day,” Afrin Islam, a 27-year-old mother, told Arab News.

