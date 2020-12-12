You are here

  • Home
  • Vaccine refusal in Brazil grows to 22%, most reject Chinese shot: poll

Vaccine refusal in Brazil grows to 22%, most reject Chinese shot: poll

Vaccine refusal in Brazil grows to 22%, most reject Chinese shot: poll
Demonstrators protest against Sao Paulo's governor Joao Doria and the vaccination with Chinese immunizer against COVID-19 coronavirus, CoronaVac in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on December 8, 2020. The Brazilian state of Sao Paulo will start vaccinating against COVID-19 with Chinese immunizer CoronaVac on January 25, which is on its last phase of study. (AFP / NELSON ALMEIDA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vkvhq

Updated 5 sec ago
Reuters

Vaccine refusal in Brazil grows to 22%, most reject Chinese shot: poll

Vaccine refusal in Brazil grows to 22%, most reject Chinese shot: poll
  • President Bolsonaro has stoked wider skepticism when he said he would not take any coronavirus vaccine
  • Bolsonaro was specifically skeptical about the efficacy of the vaccine developed by China’s Sinovac
Updated 5 sec ago
Reuters

RIO DE JANEIRO: The share of Brazilians unwilling to take any COVID-19 vaccine grew to 22% this week, from 9% in August, and most said they would not accept one made in China, a new poll showed on Saturday, as President Jair Bolsonaro’s comments stoked wider skepticism.
The survey by pollster Datafolha found 73% of respondents plan to take a shot and 5% do not know if they will, compared to 89% and 3%, respectively, in August.
Late last month, Bolsonaro said he would not take any coronavirus vaccine that becomes available. One of the world’s most prominent coronavirus skeptics, Bolsonaro said refusal was his “right” and expressed skepticism specifically about the vaccine developed by China’s Sinovac and produced in conjunction with Sao Paulo state government’s Butantan Institute.
According to Datafolha, only 47% of participants would take a vaccine made in China, while 50% said they would not take it and 3% said they were undecided.
The figures showed a correlation between vaccine rejection and trust in President Bolsonaro. A total of 33% of people who said they always trust Bolsonaro are unwilling to take a shot, against 16% of those who say they would never trust the president.

Topics: Coronavirus Jair Bolsonaro Brazil COVID-19 vaccines Sinovac

Related

Special Egypt to produce Chinese COVID-19 vaccines locally
Middle-East
Egypt to produce Chinese COVID-19 vaccines locally
US FDA authorizes Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use
World
US FDA authorizes Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

Armenians, Azerbaijan trade blame over breach of Nagorno-Karabakh peace deal

Separatist officials in Nagorno-Karabakh said the Azerbaijani military launched an attack late Friday that left three local ethnic Armenian servicemen wounded. (AFP/File Photo)
Updated 12 December 2020
AP

Armenians, Azerbaijan trade blame over breach of Nagorno-Karabakh peace deal

Separatist officials in Nagorno-Karabakh said the Azerbaijani military launched an attack late Friday that left three local ethnic Armenian servicemen wounded. (AFP/File Photo)
  • The new clashes mark the first significant breach of the peace deal brokered by Russia on Nov. 10
  • Deal was major shock for Armenians, triggering protests calling for resignation of PM
Updated 12 December 2020
AP

YEREVAN: Armenian officials and Azerbaijan on Saturday accused each other of breaching a peace deal that ended six weeks of fierce fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh, and Azerbaijan’s leader threatened to crush Armenian forces with an “iron fist.”
The new clashes mark the first significant breach of the peace deal brokered by Russia on Nov. 10 that saw Azerbaijan reclaim control over broad swathes of Nagorno-Karabakh and surrounding lands which were held by Armenian forces for more than a quarter-century.
Separatist officials in Nagorno-Karabakh said the Azerbaijani military launched an attack late Friday that left three local ethnic Armenian servicemen wounded.
Russian peacekeepers deployed to the region to monitor the peace deal reported a violation of the cease-fire in the Gadrut region on Friday. The report issued Saturday by the Russian Defense Ministry didn’t assign blame.
Later in the day, the Armenian Defense Ministry also charged that the Azerbaijani army mounted an attack in the south of Nagorno-Karabakh on Saturday.
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev reacted on Saturday by blaming Armenia for the new clashes and threatened to “break its head with an iron fist.”
“Armenia shouldn’t try to start it all over again,” Aliyev said during a meeting with top diplomats from the United States and France who have tried to mediate the decades-old conflict.” It must be very cautious and not plan any military action. This time, we will fully destroy them. It mustn’t be a secret to anyone.”
Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said in a statement late Saturday that its forces thwarted Armenian “provocations” and restored the cease-fire.
Armenian officials said the fighting raged near the villages of Hin Tager and Khtsaberd, the only settlements in the Gadrut region that are still controlled by Armenian forces. They noted that the two villages have been fully encircled by the Azerbaijani army, which controls the only road leading to them.
Nagorno-Karabakh lies within Azerbaijan but was under the control of ethnic Armenian forces backed by Armenia since a separatist war there ended in 1994. That war left Nagorno-Karabakh itself and substantial surrounding territory in Armenian hands.
In 44 days of fighting that began in late September and left more than 5,600 people killed on both sides, the Azerbaijani army pushed deep into Nagorno-Karabakh, forcing Armenia to accept last month’s peace deal that saw Azerbaijan reclaim much of the separatist region along with surrounding areas. Russia deployed nearly 2,000 peacekeepers for at least five years to monitor the peace deal and to facilitate the return of refugees.
Azerbaijan marked its victory with a military parade on Thursday that was attended by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and involved more than 3,000 troops, dozens of military vehicles, and a flyby of combat aircraft.
The peace deal was a major shock for Armenians, triggering protests calling for the resignation of Prime Minister Nikola Pashinyan, who has refused to step down. He described the peace agreement as a bitter but necessary move that prevented Azerbaijan from taking over all of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Topics: Armenia Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh

Related

Nagorno-Karabakh: Syrians used as ‘cannon fodder’
Middle-East
Nagorno-Karabakh: Syrians used as ‘cannon fodder’
Turkey, Russia discuss involving other countries in Nagorno-Karabakh cease-fire efforts
Middle-East
Turkey, Russia discuss involving other countries in Nagorno-Karabakh cease-fire efforts

Latest updates

Vaccine refusal in Brazil grows to 22%, most reject Chinese shot: poll
Vaccine refusal in Brazil grows to 22%, most reject Chinese shot: poll
US adopts map of Morocco that includes Western Sahara
US adopts map of Morocco that includes Western Sahara
Secular Lebanese student groups see political success amid national crisis
Secular Lebanese student groups see political success amid national crisis
New party seeks to divide Kurdish votes in Turkey, say experts
New party seeks to divide Kurdish votes in Turkey, say experts
Armenians, Azerbaijan trade blame over breach of Nagorno-Karabakh peace deal
Separatist officials in Nagorno-Karabakh said the Azerbaijani military launched an attack late Friday that left three local ethnic Armenian servicemen wounded. (AFP/File Photo)

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.