Hard-line Indonesian cleric held on suspicion he broke coronavirus restrictions
Hard-line Indonesian cleric held on suspicion he broke coronavirus restrictions/node/1776406/world
Hard-line Indonesian cleric held on suspicion he broke coronavirus restrictions
Rizieq Shihab, the leader of Indonesian Islamic Defenders Front (FPI), who has resided in Saudi Arabia since 2017, greets people as he arrives at Soekarno-Hatta International Airport in Tangerang near Jakarta on November 10, 2020. (Antara Foto/Muhammad Iqbal/ via REUTERS )
JAKARTA: Indonesian police arrested firebrand Islamic cleric Rizieq Shihab on Saturday on suspicion of breaching coronavirus restrictions by staging several mass gatherings since his return from self-exile last month.
The controversial and politically influential cleric has called for a “moral revolution” since returning on Nov. 10, fueling tension with President Joko Widodo’s administration in the world’s most populous Muslim-majority country.
His arrest came after six members of his Islamic Defender’s Front (FPI) were killed on Monday in a shootout with police investigating the violation of coronavirus protocols amid rising infections and deaths.
After Rizieq reported to police and was questioned through most of Saturday, police spokesman Argo Yuwono told a news conference the cleric had been detained in custody for 20 days because the charges he faces could lead to five years in prison.
There was also a risk that Rizieq could flee, destroy evidence or breach the restrictions again, Argo added.
Rizieq’s lawyer, Aziz Yanuar, who is also an FPI official, earlier said that his team would file a motion to seek his release. Reuters was unable to reach the lawyer for comment following the detention decision.
“The law needs to be upheld. Prominent people need to face the legal consequences if they break the law whatever their role or the support they have from the masses,” chief security minister Mahfud MD told Reuters.
With a reputation for raiding bars, brothels and violently cracking down on religious minorities, the FPI has gained political influence in the country of 270 million people in recent years.
In 2016, Rizieq was the figurehead of a mass movement against Jakarta’s former Christian governor, who was jailed on blasphemy charges for insulting Islam.
Rizieq left the country a year later after facing charges — later dropped — over sending pornographic messages and insulting state ideology.
Tens of thousands of his supporters greeted him on his return last month, many of them ignoring social distancing and other coronavirus protocols. A health ministry official said 95 people who gathered at the airport had subsequently tested positive for coronavirus.
Indonesia’s daily death toll hit a high of 175 on Friday. The country has recorded 18,650 deaths since the start of the outbreak, with more than 611,000 infections.
Trump loses Wisconsin case while arguing another one
US District Judge Brett Ludwig, a Trump appointee, said Trump’s arguments “fail as a matter of law and fact”
Trump and his allies have suffered dozens of defeats in Wisconsin and across the country in lawsuits
Updated 4 min 48 sec ago
AP
MADISON, Wisconsin: President Donald Trump lost a federal lawsuit Saturday while his attorney was arguing his case before a skeptical Wisconsin Supreme Court in another lawsuit that liberal justices said “smacks of racism” and would disenfranchise hundreds of thousands of voters only in the state’s most diverse counties. US District Judge Brett Ludwig, a Trump appointee, dismissed Trump’s federal lawsuit asking the court to order the Republican-controlled Legislature to name Trump the winner over Democrat Joe Biden. The judge said Trump’s arguments “fail as a matter of law and fact.” The ruling came as Trump attorney Jim Troupis faced a barrage of questions about his claims from both liberal and conservative justices on the Wisconsin Supreme Court. Troupis asked the court to toss more than 221,000 absentee ballots, including his own, saying they were cast fraudulently based on incorrect interpretations of the law by elections officials. “What you want is for us to overturn this election so that your king can stay in power,” said liberal Justice Jill Karofsky. “That is so un-American.” Trump also suffered a total defeat in a lower court in Wisconsin on Friday, with Reserve Judge Stephen Simanek ruling against every argument Trump made challenging ballots in the state’s two largest counties, saying the election was properly administered and that there was no wrongdoing as the president alleged. “The bottom line here is that the court should do everything to ensure that the will of the voters prevail,” the judge said. Conservative justices appeared to be sympathetic to some issues raised by Trump, but also questioned how they could fairly disqualify ballots only in the two counties where Trump sought a recount and not other counties where the same procedures were followed. Biden attorney John Devaney said tossing any ballots in just those two counties would be a violation of the Constitution’s equal protection clause. Trump is challenging ballots only in Milwaukee and Dane counties, the state’s most liberal counties with the largest non-white populations. He is not challenging any votes in more conservative counties where he won. “This lawsuit, Mr. Troupis, smacks of racism,” Karofsky said. “I do not know how you can come before this court and possibly ask for a remedy that is unheard of in US history. ... It is not normal.” Justice Rebecca Dallet, another liberal justice, questioned why Trump didn’t raise his same concerns about the absentee ballot process in the 2016 election that he won in Wisconsin. Troupis said Trump was not an aggrieved party that year. Chief Justice Patience Roggensack, a conservative, voiced concerns with ballots that the city of Madison collected over two weekends at parks, saying that appeared to be the same as early voting, which had not started yet. Conservative Justice Rebecca Bradley also implied that the court must not allow for ballots to be counted if they were cast contrary to the law. But she questioned how the court could fairly disqualify more than 28,000 ballots cast by people who said they were indefinitely confined, given that some were. The court in March said it was up to individual voters to determine whether they were “indefinitely confined,” a designation allowed voters to cast absentee ballots without showing a valid photo ID. During Saturday’s arguments, other conservative justices raised concerns with allowing election officials to fill in missing information on envelopes that contain absentee ballots. And Troupis, who voted that way, said that he believes his vote was cast illegally and should be discounted. Biden won Wisconsin by about 20,600 votes, a margin of 0.6% that withstood a Trump-requested recount in Milwaukee and Dane counties. Biden’s attorney asked the court to rule before Monday, when Wisconsin’s 10 Electoral College votes are scheduled to be cast for Biden. Trump asked for a ruling before Jan. 6, the day Congress counts the Electoral College votes. Trump and his allies have suffered dozens of defeats in Wisconsin and across the country in lawsuits that rely on unsubstantiated claims of widespread fraud and election abuse. On Friday evening, the US Supreme Court rejected a Texas lawsuit that sought to invalidate Biden’s win by throwing out millions of votes in four battleground states, including Wisconsin. Also Saturday, former Trump campaign attorney Sidney Powell asked the US Supreme Court to hear a federal case she lost in Wisconsin seeking to order the GOP-controlled Legislature to declare Trump the winner. Powell has lost similar cases in Georgia and Arizona.