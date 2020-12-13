You are here

  • Home
  • Kuwait authorizes emergency use of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

Kuwait authorizes emergency use of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

In this file photo taken on December 08, 2020 a member of staff poses with a phial of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination health centre in Cardiff, South Wales'. (AFP)
In this file photo taken on December 08, 2020 a member of staff poses with a phial of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine at a vaccination health centre in Cardiff, South Wales'. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/427j9

Updated 13 December 2020
Arab News

Kuwait authorizes emergency use of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

Kuwait authorizes emergency use of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine
Updated 13 December 2020
Arab News

Kuwait’s Ministry of Health authorized on Sunday they emergency use of Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine against the coronavirus. 
A joint committee of the medicine registration and supervision department and the public health department approved the emergency use of the vaccine, assistant undersecretary for pharmaceutical and food supervision, Abdullah Al-Bader said in a statement. 
The committee’s decision followed a thorough review of the safety and quality specifications of the vaccine, he said. 
The committee, the official said, also reviewed results of clinical trails. 
The ministry of health will follow the safety of the vaccine following its use to ensure the wellbeing of the public.

Topics: Coronavirus

MSF condemns ‘shocking’ deaths of Yemeni football coach and son blamed on Houthis

Updated 3 sec ago
Arab News

MSF condemns ‘shocking’ deaths of Yemeni football coach and son blamed on Houthis

MSF condemns ‘shocking’ deaths of Yemeni football coach and son blamed on Houthis
  • Nasser Al-Raimy was training children in Taiz when he was killed by a shell, along with his son
  • Medecins Sans Frontieres said it was shocking that civilian locations continued to come under fire
Updated 3 sec ago
Arab News

Arab News

LONDON: A leading international medical charity has condemned a rocket attack that killed a Yemeni football coach his 10 year-old son.

Former professional Nasser Al-Raimy, 53, was holding a training session on Saturday morning at the stadium of Al-Ahly in Taiz when he was killed along with his son, Imran.

The government blamed the Houthi militia for the attack, which also injured two other children as they took part in training.

Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) said it was shocking that civilian locations continued to come under fire. 

“Al Ahly Football Club is a well-known civilian location away from the front lines, but it’s also located across the road from MSF Supported Yemeni-Swedish Children Hospital & Al Amal Cancer Hospital,” the charity said. “This isn’t the first time that residents of this area witness such acts of violence.”

“All parties of the conflict have a responsibility to ensure civilians and civilian infrastructure, are respected and protected.”

Taiz city has been a flashpoint during the Yemen conflict with the Iran-backed Houthis previously accused of blockading the city and repeatedly blamed for shelling civilian areas.

A resident of the city, described as a football player, told MSF: “Sport facilities are maybe one of the only places left to give civilians in Taiz, especially children, moments of happiness in such a hard time, but seems not any more.

“I see this unacceptable act of violence deprives civilians from one of the things left to make them still feel that they are humans and we deserve to enjoy life despite what is happening in our city.

“This incident will stay forever in my memory whenever I play football again.”

Tributes were paid to Al-Raimy from Yemen’s internationally recogized government and sports bodies.

He played at Al-Taleea, starting out at the club in 1988 and becoming captain in 1995.

The Houthi militia sparked the war in Yemen when it seized the capital Sanaa in 2014 and made a failed attempt to capture the rest of the country.

The militia controls the north-west of Yemen with the internationally-recognized government, backed by an Arab military coalition, in charge of the south.

Topics: Yemen Houthi houthi attack Taiz

Related

A Yemeni man carries the body of a child killed in a mortar shell attack on the country's flashpoint southern city of Taiz. (File/AFP)
Sport
Yemeni football club captain and son killed in Houthi attack 
Special Child killed, several wounded in Houthi attacks on Taiz
Middle-East
Child killed, several wounded in Houthi attacks on Taiz

Latest updates

Iraq puts out fire at one oil well, another flaring
MSF condemns ‘shocking’ deaths of Yemeni football coach and son blamed on Houthis
MSF condemns ‘shocking’ deaths of Yemeni football coach and son blamed on Houthis
Algeria's Abdelmadjid Tebboune says needs up to 3 weeks to recover from COVID-19
Arab coalition says Riyadh agreement continuing in Yemen
Iran summons German, French envoys after Ruhollah Zam execution outrage
Iran summons German, French envoys after Ruhollah Zam execution outrage

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.