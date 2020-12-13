You are here

  • Home
  • Tap ‘til you drop: Elie Saab joins Amazon’s luxury app

Tap ‘til you drop: Elie Saab joins Amazon’s luxury app

Tap ‘til you drop: Elie Saab joins Amazon’s luxury app
Elie Saab’s ready-to-wear Fall/Winter 2020 collection is available on Amazon’s Luxury Stores app. (File/Getty Images)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5mp8w

Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

Tap ‘til you drop: Elie Saab joins Amazon’s luxury app

Tap ‘til you drop: Elie Saab joins Amazon’s luxury app
Updated 17 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: Online shoppers can now get their Lebanese fashion fix on Amazon’s Luxury Stores as Elie Saab’s designs will now be available on the high-end platform.

The Lebanese fashion house took to Instagram late last week to make the announcement, saying: “Elie Saab is proud to announce its collaborative partnership with Luxury Stores at Amazon. Discover pieces from our ready-to-wear Fall/Winter 2020 collection available for exclusive purchase through the Amazon luxury stores app.”

The collection features ruffles and tulle aplenty, with a scattering of monochrome ensembles and pretty polka dots for additional flair. Saab’s trademark deep necklines and synched waists are also on display, with oversized bows making an appearance here and there in the chic, party-appropriate line.

 “Joining forces with Amazon is a step forward in Elie Saab’s business strategy, to strengthen its existence in the US market through a new widespread e-commerce presence, while also reaching a new generation of luxury shoppers,” Elie Saab Jr. explained in a released statement

For now, the app is only available for use in the US and to shop ‘til your (battery) drops, users must be invited or request access — adding to the exclusive allure of the experience.

Other major brands available on the platform include Oscar de la Renta, Roland Mouret, La Mer and Cle de Peau Beaute.

Described as “a curated collection of the world’s most sought-after luxury brands,” the e-store allows high-end fashion houses to leverage Amazon’s enormous reach to find customers. The online giant also offers brands the digital equivalent of glossy shop windows, giving them the option to display their clothes in interactive 360-degree views.

“This interactive feature will begin rolling out with select garments at launch, allowing customers to explore styles in 360-degree detail to better visualize fit, and making shopping for luxury easier and more engaging,” Amazon said in a press statement in September.

“We are always listening to and learning from our customers, and we are inspired by feedback from Prime members who want the ability to shop their favorite luxury brands in Amazon’s store,” said Christine Beauchamp, president of Amazon Fashion. “We are excited to offer luxury brands the services and technology to build an inspiring, elevated customer experience.”

Loved by Hollywood A-listers, Elie Saab has kept its eyes firmly planted on the US market in recent years and even opened a store on Madison Avenue in New York in 2017, with media outlets reporting that the ultimate goal is to market their ready-to-wear collections — as opposed to simply their couture offerings — and broaden their image as a viable option for younger, albeit wealthy, clientele.

Topics: Elie Saab Amazon

Meet Jara, the artist taking Saudi Arabia’s rap scene by storm

Jara has established herself as a member of Arab rap music’s next generation. Supplied
Updated 7 min 2 sec ago
Khaoula Ghanem

Meet Jara, the artist taking Saudi Arabia’s rap scene by storm

Meet Jara, the artist taking Saudi Arabia’s rap scene by storm
Updated 7 min 2 sec ago
Khaoula Ghanem

DUBAI: To sum up her creative output, one simply needs to look at Saudi Arabia-based musician Jara’s Instagram bio, which reads: “Mixed race shawty who raps.”

Don’t even think of boxing her into a single category, though. “I don’t like labels,” she tells Arab News matter-of-factly. “Sometimes, when I talk about music, people will label me as a rapper. I’m like, ‘No, I’m not a rapper. I rap, but I’m not a rapper,” she says. 

Despite only being in the music game for just two years, the 23-year-old is quickly making a name for herself. She released her latest single “966” to instant fanfare on Saudi National Day and was recently selected by streaming giant Spotify for the platform’s latest initiative, Sawtik, which aims to celebrate and support unsigned female artists from the Middle East and North Africa region.

Her decision to pursue music was born shortly after her move to Sweden a few years ago. “I was alone most of the time, so writing was my only outlet. I was writing all the time,” explains the young Jeddah-born musician, who is taking Saudi Arabia’s rap scene by storm. The artist was only 19 when she left her native country of Saudi Arabia for Sweden to study international relations and psychology.

“Moving to Sweden really just kick-started my passion for writing,” she said. “Being exposed to different cultures and different types of people really helped me in the way that I write music.

“When I first moved there, I didn’t know the language, I didn’t have friends. All I had were my notes,” she explained. “One day there was an instrument playing in the background, and I just started reading aloud what I was writing. And then I thought, ‘Oh, this kind of sounds cool.”

In the four or five years since Jara’s arrival to the Nordic country, she has already established herself as an unmistakable member of Arab rap music’s next generation, joining the ranks of other trail-blazing female rappers, such as Felukah, Khtek and N1yah, standing out in the male-dominated industry.

While Jara recognizes that rap isn’t the easiest field to break into as a woman, she does add that her gender is an asset. “Instead of looking at it like it’s something that’s stopping me from getting where I want to be, I would say being a woman is something that is going to help me to get there.”  

Indeed, it’s difficult to describe her as anything other than a woman on the ascent. World, watch this space.

Topics: Jara Saudi Arabia Music Spotify

Latest updates

Tap ‘til you drop: Elie Saab joins Amazon’s luxury app
Tap ‘til you drop: Elie Saab joins Amazon’s luxury app
Meet Jara, the artist taking Saudi Arabia’s rap scene by storm
Meet Jara, the artist taking Saudi Arabia’s rap scene by storm
London theme park project proves popular with Middle Eastern investors
London theme park project proves popular with Middle Eastern investors
Off-plan property sales in KSA on rise, but winning buyers’ trust still a challenge
Off-plan property sales in KSA on rise, but winning buyers’ trust still a challenge
Saudi Public Prosecution seizes $7.46m on money laundering, cover-up
Saudi Public Prosecution seizes $7.46m on money laundering, cover-up

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.