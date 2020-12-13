Tap ‘til you drop: Elie Saab joins Amazon’s luxury app

DUBAI: Online shoppers can now get their Lebanese fashion fix on Amazon’s Luxury Stores as Elie Saab’s designs will now be available on the high-end platform.

The Lebanese fashion house took to Instagram late last week to make the announcement, saying: “Elie Saab is proud to announce its collaborative partnership with Luxury Stores at Amazon. Discover pieces from our ready-to-wear Fall/Winter 2020 collection available for exclusive purchase through the Amazon luxury stores app.”

The collection features ruffles and tulle aplenty, with a scattering of monochrome ensembles and pretty polka dots for additional flair. Saab’s trademark deep necklines and synched waists are also on display, with oversized bows making an appearance here and there in the chic, party-appropriate line.

“Joining forces with Amazon is a step forward in Elie Saab’s business strategy, to strengthen its existence in the US market through a new widespread e-commerce presence, while also reaching a new generation of luxury shoppers,” Elie Saab Jr. explained in a released statement

For now, the app is only available for use in the US and to shop ‘til your (battery) drops, users must be invited or request access — adding to the exclusive allure of the experience.

Other major brands available on the platform include Oscar de la Renta, Roland Mouret, La Mer and Cle de Peau Beaute.

Described as “a curated collection of the world’s most sought-after luxury brands,” the e-store allows high-end fashion houses to leverage Amazon’s enormous reach to find customers. The online giant also offers brands the digital equivalent of glossy shop windows, giving them the option to display their clothes in interactive 360-degree views.

“This interactive feature will begin rolling out with select garments at launch, allowing customers to explore styles in 360-degree detail to better visualize fit, and making shopping for luxury easier and more engaging,” Amazon said in a press statement in September.

“We are always listening to and learning from our customers, and we are inspired by feedback from Prime members who want the ability to shop their favorite luxury brands in Amazon’s store,” said Christine Beauchamp, president of Amazon Fashion. “We are excited to offer luxury brands the services and technology to build an inspiring, elevated customer experience.”

Loved by Hollywood A-listers, Elie Saab has kept its eyes firmly planted on the US market in recent years and even opened a store on Madison Avenue in New York in 2017, with media outlets reporting that the ultimate goal is to market their ready-to-wear collections — as opposed to simply their couture offerings — and broaden their image as a viable option for younger, albeit wealthy, clientele.