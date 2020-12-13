You are here

Arab coalition says Riyadh agreement continuing in Yemen

Saudi military personnel are pictured at the gate of the Arab coalition’s base in Aden, Yemen Dec. 13, 2020. (Reuters)
  • Military aspect of Riyadh Agreement will continue for a fourth day
  • UN calls on Yemeni parties to commit to Hodeidah agreement
RIYADH: Government troops and separatist forces continued to redeploy their troops in southern Yemen on Sunday under a Saudi brokered-agreement. 

The Riyadh Agreement was agreed last year to ease tensions in southern Yemen between troops loyal to the internationally recognised government and the Southern Transitional Council. The two sides are part of a coalition fighting the Iran-backed Houthis.

Last week, the coalition said lake parts of the deal would tart to be implemented, including redeploying forces and announcing a new government.

On Sunday, the coalition gave an update on progress on the military aspect of the agreement. 

The process of separating the forces in Abyan and their exit from Aden was proceeding with “discipline and commitment” for a fourth day.

The coalition also said it “appreciates the commitment of the legitimate Yemeni government and the Southern Transitional Council (STC) in implementing the military aspect.”

The two sides started withdrawing their forces on Friday from a flashpoint in the southern province of Abyan, military officers from both sides said.

On Friday, Saudi Arabia’s ambassador to Yemen, Mohammed Al-Jaber, said the Riyadh Agreement would “fulfill peace, security and stability,” and the Yemeni people would “reap the fruits” of the agreement.

Meanwhile, the head of the UN’s mission to support a plan to halt fighting with the Iran-backed Houthis in the main battleground port of Hodeidah called for both sides to renew their commitment to the deal.

Chair of the Redeployment Coordination Committee Lt. Gen. (Ret) Abhijit Guha said: “There has been important progress but challenges persist, including periodic violence that undermines the spirit of the Hodeidah agreement.”

He was speaking two years after the government and the Houthi militia signed the Stockholm Agreement.

Topics: Arab Coalition Yemen Hodeidah riyadh agreement Stockholm agreement

  • Nasser Al-Raimy was training children in Taiz when he was killed by a shell, along with his son
  • Medecins Sans Frontieres said it was shocking that civilian locations continued to come under fire
LONDON: A leading international medical charity has condemned a rocket attack that killed a Yemeni football coach and his 10 year-old son.

Former professional Nasser Al-Raimy, 53, was holding a training session on Saturday morning at the stadium of Al-Ahly in Taiz when he was killed along with his son, Imran.

The government blamed the Houthi militia for the attack, which also injured two other children as they took part in training.

Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) said it was shocking that civilian locations continued to come under fire. 

“Al Ahly Football Club is a well-known civilian location away from the front lines, but it’s also located across the road from MSF Supported Yemeni-Swedish Children Hospital & Al Amal Cancer Hospital,” the charity said. “This isn’t the first time that residents of this area witness such acts of violence.”

“All parties of the conflict have a responsibility to ensure civilians and civilian infrastructure, are respected and protected.”

Taiz city has been a flashpoint during the Yemen conflict with the Iran-backed Houthis previously accused of blockading the city and repeatedly blamed for shelling civilian areas.

A resident of the city, described as a football player, told MSF: “Sport facilities are maybe one of the only places left to give civilians in Taiz, especially children, moments of happiness in such a hard time, but seems not any more.

“I see this unacceptable act of violence deprives civilians from one of the things left to make them still feel that they are humans and we deserve to enjoy life despite what is happening in our city.

“This incident will stay forever in my memory whenever I play football again.”

Tributes were paid to Al-Raimy from Yemen’s internationally recogized government and sports bodies.

He played at Al-Taleea, starting out at the club in 1988 and becoming captain in 1995.

The Houthi militia sparked the war in Yemen when it seized the capital Sanaa in 2014 and made a failed attempt to capture the rest of the country.

The militia controls the north-west of Yemen with the internationally-recognized government, backed by an Arab military coalition, in charge of the south.

Topics: Yemen Houthi houthi attack Taiz

