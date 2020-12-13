You are here

  • Home
  • Iraq puts out fire at one oil well, another flaring

Iraq puts out fire at one oil well, another flaring

Technical crews from the state-run North Oil Co. were still trying to extinguish a second well blazing at the Khabbaz field near the city of Kirkuk. (File/AFP)
Technical crews from the state-run North Oil Co. were still trying to extinguish a second well blazing at the Khabbaz field near the city of Kirkuk. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wgqmn

Updated 10 sec ago
Reuters

Iraq puts out fire at one oil well, another flaring

Iraq puts out fire at one oil well, another flaring
Updated 10 sec ago
Reuters

CAIRO: Iraq has put out a fire at one of two oil wells in a small nortrhern field that were set ablaze by explosives four days ago, the Oil Ministry said on Sunday.
Technical crews from the state-run North Oil Co. were still trying to extinguish a second well blazing at the Khabbaz field near the city of Kirkuk, the statement said.
Production from the roughly 25,000 barrel-per-day field was not affected, the ministry said on Wednesday. 

MSF condemns ‘shocking’ deaths of Yemeni football coach and son blamed on Houthis

Updated 24 min 21 sec ago
Arab News

MSF condemns ‘shocking’ deaths of Yemeni football coach and son blamed on Houthis

MSF condemns ‘shocking’ deaths of Yemeni football coach and son blamed on Houthis
  • Nasser Al-Raimy was training children in Taiz when he was killed by a shell, along with his son
  • Medecins Sans Frontieres said it was shocking that civilian locations continued to come under fire
Updated 24 min 21 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: A leading international medical charity has condemned a rocket attack that killed a Yemeni football coach and his 10 year-old son.

Former professional Nasser Al-Raimy, 53, was holding a training session on Saturday morning at the stadium of Al-Ahly in Taiz when he was killed along with his son, Imran.

The government blamed the Houthi militia for the attack, which also injured two other children as they took part in training.

Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) said it was shocking that civilian locations continued to come under fire. 

“Al Ahly Football Club is a well-known civilian location away from the front lines, but it’s also located across the road from MSF Supported Yemeni-Swedish Children Hospital & Al Amal Cancer Hospital,” the charity said. “This isn’t the first time that residents of this area witness such acts of violence.”

“All parties of the conflict have a responsibility to ensure civilians and civilian infrastructure, are respected and protected.”

 

 

Taiz city has been a flashpoint during the Yemen conflict with the Iran-backed Houthis previously accused of blockading the city and repeatedly blamed for shelling civilian areas.

A resident of the city, described as a football player, told MSF: “Sport facilities are maybe one of the only places left to give civilians in Taiz, especially children, moments of happiness in such a hard time, but seems not any more.

“I see this unacceptable act of violence deprives civilians from one of the things left to make them still feel that they are humans and we deserve to enjoy life despite what is happening in our city.

“This incident will stay forever in my memory whenever I play football again.”

Tributes were paid to Al-Raimy from Yemen’s internationally recogized government and sports bodies.

He played at Al-Taleea, starting out at the club in 1988 and becoming captain in 1995.

The Houthi militia sparked the war in Yemen when it seized the capital Sanaa in 2014 and made a failed attempt to capture the rest of the country.

The militia controls the north-west of Yemen with the internationally-recognized government, backed by an Arab military coalition, in charge of the south.

Topics: Yemen Houthi houthi attack Taiz

Related

Yemeni football club captain and son killed in Houthi attack 
Sport
Yemeni football club captain and son killed in Houthi attack 
Special Child killed, several wounded in Houthi attacks on Taiz
Middle-East
Child killed, several wounded in Houthi attacks on Taiz

Latest updates

UAE hotel occupancy rates continue to recover
Saudi real estate fund makes Californian investment
Sunday trading: Abo Moati recorded highest close since listing
Saudi bus market valued at over $13bn
Saudi Arabia confirms 12 COVID-19 deaths, 139 new cases

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.