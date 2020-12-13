You are here

UAE hotel occupancy rates continue to recover
Key hotel markets in the UAE have continued to improve, with average room occupancy rates in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. (Shutterstock)
Updated 13 December 2020
Arab News

  Hospitality sector is bouncing back from impact of COVID-19
Updated 13 December 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Key hotel markets in the UAE have continued to improve, with average room occupancy rates in Dubai and Abu Dhabi nearing 70 percent, as the country launched a new campaign to promote the domestic travel market.

According to the latest industry figures from STR, for the week ended Dec. 6, Abu Dhabi had average occupancy levels of 69 percent, followed by Ajman (66.5 percent), Dubai (65.8 percent), Fujairah (62.4 percent), Sharjah (53.9 percent) and Ras Al-Khaimah (52.5 percent).

“The UAE is traditionally one of the strongest performance markets in the world; therefore, we expect the region to continue showing occupancy increases during the typically strong winter season, especially after the recent announcement of a UK-UAE travel corridor,” Philip Wooller, STR’s area director for the Middle East/Africa, said in a press statement. 

“International travel has been in the crossfire of the pandemic, but the UAE has done a fine job in generating domestic demand and staycations to move the occupancy line in the right direction. The UAE’s, Abu Dhabi’s and Dubai’s tourism organizations as well as Etihad and Emirates airlines have done a phenomenal job in preparing the way for international guests to return. While leisure demand continues to strengthen, the next phase is the prominent return of corporate business, followed by group demand and events as we’ve seen this week with the return of GITEX in Dubai and ATM in May,” he added.

During UAE National Day, on Dec. 2, hotels reported occupancy levels of 73.5 percent, the highest daily level since Feb. 28, reaching as high as 82.3 percent in Abu Dhabi.

The data comes as Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, vice president and prime minister of UAE and ruler of Dubai, launched the new UAE Strategy for Domestic Tourism, which aims to encourage residents to holiday within the country.

As part of a 45-day campaign, overseen by the Ministry of Economy, the country’s top landmarks and tourist attractions will be marketed to local residents.

“Domestic tourism spending in the UAE stands at AED 41 billion ($11.16 billion). With a solid federal collaboration, we can double the contributions of the domestic market and create new opportunities for the small business industries across the country,” Sheikh Mohammed was quoted as saying by WAM, the UAE state news agency.

UK and EU ditch deadline and pursue Brexit talks

Updated 14 December 2020
AFP

  • After a cross-Channel crisis call, the leaders agreed to ‘go the extra mile’
Updated 14 December 2020
AFP

BRUSSELS: British and European negotiators were sent back to work Sunday after Prime Minister Boris Johnson and EU chief Ursula von der Leyen agreed to abandon their supposed make-or-break deadline.

The pair had said last week they would decide whether an agreement was possible by the end of Sunday, but after a cross-Channel crisis call they agreed to “go the extra mile.”

“We had a useful phone call this morning. We discussed the major unresolved topics,” von der Leyen said in a video message, reading out a joint statement agreed with Johnson.

“Our negotiating teams have been working day and night over recent days.”

The EU’s Michel Barnier and Britain’s David Frost held talks late on Saturday and early on Sunday. They have been alternating between the capitals but a European official said that, for the moment, they would remain in Brussels.

In their joint statement, the leaders said: “We have accordingly mandated our negotiators to continue the talks and to see whether an agreement can even at this late stage be reached.”

But speaking for himself, Johnson insisted that agreement was far from sure with less than three weeks to go until Britain leaves the EU single market at the end of the year.

“I’m afraid we’re still very far apart on some key things, but where there’s life there’s hope,” he told reporters.

“The UK certainly won’t be walking away from the talks. I still think there’s a deal to be done if our partners want to do it,” he added, four days after he and von der Leyen had said they would pull the plug on talks on Sunday if no breakthrough was in sight.

Johnson said Britain “would be as creative as we possibly can” — amid reports that the sides are nearing a deal on how to respond if their regulations diverge over time and threaten fair competition.

But Britain could not compromise on the “fundamental nature” of Brexit, controlling UK laws and fisheries, he said.

Without a trade deal, cross-Channel trade will revert to WTO rules, with tariffs driving up prices and generating paperwork for importers, and the failed negotiation could poison relations between London and Brussels for years to come.

Ireland stands to lose out more than most EU countries if trade with its larger neighbor is disrupted, and Foreign Minister Simon Coveney cautiously welcomed the reprieve for negotiations.

“Time to hold our nerve and allow the negotiators to inch progress forward, even at this late stage. Joint statement on Brexit negotiations is a good signal. A deal clearly very difficult, but possible,” he tweeted.

