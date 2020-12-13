You are here

Palestinian businessman allowed to export products to West Bank

Palestinian businessman allowed to export products to West Bank
Palestinians at a market in the West Bank city of Ramallah. Israel allowed a Gaza-based company to market its products in West Bank markets, for the first time in 14 years. (AFP)
Updated 13 December 2020
HAZEM BALOUSHA

Palestinian businessman allowed to export products to West Bank

Palestinian businessman allowed to export products to West Bank
  • Gaza-based company allowed to market its products in West Bank markets for the first time in 14 years
Updated 13 December 2020
HAZEM BALOUSHA

GAZA CITY: Palestinian businessman Wael Al-Wadyya has much hope for an economic breakthrough, after Israel allowed his Gaza-based company to market its products in West Bank markets, for the first time in 14 years.

Al-Wadyya, who is the general manager of the Saray Al-Wadyya company, which his family owns in Gaza, is looking forward to restoring the production capacity that the company had before Israel tightened the siege on the Gaza Strip, after Hamas took control of it by armed force in 2007.

Sarayo Al-Wadyya is the first company in Gaza that was allowed to export some of its food products to reach the West Bank cities.

Since Nov. 22, Israel has allowed four shipments, containing only two types of sweets and snacks, out of 50 items produced by the company, to reach West Bank markets through the Kerem Shalom crossing, the only commercial crossing designated for the passage of goods and goods to and from Gaza.

“This permission does not mean that the Israeli restrictions on the movement of marketing in the West Bank and exports abroad have disappeared, but it is an important step, and we are looking for more facilities,” Al-Wadyya said to Arab News

The company used to distribute 60-70 percent of its total food products in the West Bank before the imposition of the blockade, which caused the production capacity of the company’s factory to be reduced by less than half, due to Israeli restrictions on marketing in the West Bank, as well as exporting abroad.

He hopes that the production capacity of the factory, which was established in 1985 and obtained a few months ago the international certificate (ISO 22000) for the quality of food standards, will rise to 90 percent in the event that all items are allowed to be marketed in the West Bank, whose markets are many times greater than their counterparts in Gaza.

Al-Wadyya said: “Our products reached Europe and Gulf countries before the West Bank, which is a few kilometers away from us, and had it not been for the standard specifications of quality, Israel would not have responded to European pressures that it was subjected to, and which led it to allow marketing in the West Bank.”

The company currently employs 150 people. The general manager of the company expects that the number will more than double if all the factory products are allowed to be marketed outside Gaza.

About 2 million people in the enclave are suffering from several crises, which have caused unemployment rates to rise to 46 percent, and the poverty rate to reach 53 percent.

Economists expect that allowing Gaza’s factories to export abroad and market in the West Bank — if it continues — may contribute to saving the “almost collapsed” industrial and commercial sector in Gaza.

The executive director of the General Federation of Palestinian Industries, Khader Shaniora, confirmed that industries in Gaza in all its sectors face great challenges due to Israeli restrictions, which have incurred heavy financial losses over the past years, and caused the collapse of many companies and factories.

“Gaza products are able to compete not only in the West Bank market, but also in international markets. Five factories have successfully proven this, one of which is Sarayo Al-Wadyya, by obtaining the highest international quality certificate, and soon five other factories will obtain the same certificate,” Shaniora told Arab News

The editor-in-chief of the Gaza-based Al-Eqtisadiah newspaper, Muhammad Abu Jayab, said that allowing Gaza’s products to reach the West Bank would “create thousands of job opportunities in light of a crisis of poverty and stifling unemployment, in addition to its contribution to pushing economic indicators towards growth.”

According to the monitoring and documentation of Palestinian NGOs, only 800 industrial establishments in various sectors continued to operate at low capacity and resisted collapse, out of the 2,000 establishments that were operating in Gaza before the imposition of the blockade and the division in 2007.

Topics: Palestinians West Bank Gaza

UK and EU ditch deadline and pursue Brexit talks

Updated 14 December 2020
AFP

UK and EU ditch deadline and pursue Brexit talks

UK and EU ditch deadline and pursue Brexit talks
  • After a cross-Channel crisis call, the leaders agreed to ‘go the extra mile’
Updated 14 December 2020
AFP

BRUSSELS: British and European negotiators were sent back to work Sunday after Prime Minister Boris Johnson and EU chief Ursula von der Leyen agreed to abandon their supposed make-or-break deadline.

The pair had said last week they would decide whether an agreement was possible by the end of Sunday, but after a cross-Channel crisis call they agreed to “go the extra mile.”

“We had a useful phone call this morning. We discussed the major unresolved topics,” von der Leyen said in a video message, reading out a joint statement agreed with Johnson.

“Our negotiating teams have been working day and night over recent days.”

The EU’s Michel Barnier and Britain’s David Frost held talks late on Saturday and early on Sunday. They have been alternating between the capitals but a European official said that, for the moment, they would remain in Brussels.

In their joint statement, the leaders said: “We have accordingly mandated our negotiators to continue the talks and to see whether an agreement can even at this late stage be reached.”

But speaking for himself, Johnson insisted that agreement was far from sure with less than three weeks to go until Britain leaves the EU single market at the end of the year.

“I’m afraid we’re still very far apart on some key things, but where there’s life there’s hope,” he told reporters.

“The UK certainly won’t be walking away from the talks. I still think there’s a deal to be done if our partners want to do it,” he added, four days after he and von der Leyen had said they would pull the plug on talks on Sunday if no breakthrough was in sight.

Johnson said Britain “would be as creative as we possibly can” — amid reports that the sides are nearing a deal on how to respond if their regulations diverge over time and threaten fair competition.

But Britain could not compromise on the “fundamental nature” of Brexit, controlling UK laws and fisheries, he said.

Without a trade deal, cross-Channel trade will revert to WTO rules, with tariffs driving up prices and generating paperwork for importers, and the failed negotiation could poison relations between London and Brussels for years to come.

Ireland stands to lose out more than most EU countries if trade with its larger neighbor is disrupted, and Foreign Minister Simon Coveney cautiously welcomed the reprieve for negotiations.

“Time to hold our nerve and allow the negotiators to inch progress forward, even at this late stage. Joint statement on Brexit negotiations is a good signal. A deal clearly very difficult, but possible,” he tweeted.

Topics: UK-EU Brexit

