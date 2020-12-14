You are here

  • Home
  • France, other European countries withdraw from business forum over Ruhollah Zam execution

France, other European countries withdraw from business forum over Ruhollah Zam execution

France, other European countries withdraw from business forum over Ruhollah Zam execution
Iran's execution of Ruhollah Zam has sparked outrage from Europe. (AFP/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8jgvd

Updated 14 December 2020
Reuters

France, other European countries withdraw from business forum over Ruhollah Zam execution

France, other European countries withdraw from business forum over Ruhollah Zam execution
  • Organizers of the Europe-Iran business forum later said they were postponing the event
Updated 14 December 2020
Reuters

PARIS: France said on Sunday its ambassador to Iran would not participate in an online business forum in Tehran this week, in a growing row between Iran and European nations over the execution of Iranian dissident journalist Ruhollah Zam.
Other envoys from Germany, Austria and Italy were also canceling their involvement in the Dec. 14 event, the French foreign ministry said on Twitter. At the foot of its tweet, the ministry ran the hashtag #nobusinessasusual.
In a separate statement, organizers of the Europe-Iran business forum later said they were postponing the event.
Earlier, Iran’s Foreign Ministry summoned the envoys from France and from Germany, current holder of the European Union’s rotating presidency, to protest over French and EU criticism of the execution on Saturday, Iranian media reported.
France on Saturday called Zam’s execution “barbaric and unacceptable,” and said it ran counter to Iran’s international obligations. Zam had been based in Paris before he was captured in Iraq and taken to Iran.
Zam was convicted of fomenting violence during anti-government protests in 2017. His Amadnews feed had more than 1 million followers.
France and its European allies have strived to keep alive a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and major powers, in part to save the Iranian economy from collapse, while confronting US efforts to kill the accord.
The new friction over human rights comes as US President-elect Joe Biden, who is set to take office on Jan. 20, has said he will return the United States to the Obama-era deal if Iran resumes compliance with the agreement.
The EU also strongly condemned Zam’s execution, as did Amnesty International and press advocacy group Reporters Without Borders (RSF).
Iranian officials have accused the United States, as well as Tehran’s regional rival Saudi Arabia and government opponents living in exile, of stoking the unrest that began in late 2017 as regional protests over economic hardship spread nationwide.
Officials said 21 people were killed during the unrest and thousands were arrested. The unrest was among the worst Iran has seen in decades, and was followed by even deadlier protests last year against fuel price rises.

Topics: Ruhollah Zam Iran

Related

Iran summons German, French envoys after Ruhollah Zam execution outrage
Middle-East
Iran summons German, French envoys after Ruhollah Zam execution outrage
Update Iran executes journalist Ruhollah Zam who encouraged 2017 protests
Media
Iran executes journalist Ruhollah Zam who encouraged 2017 protests

UK and EU ditch deadline and pursue Brexit talks

Updated 14 December 2020
AFP

UK and EU ditch deadline and pursue Brexit talks

UK and EU ditch deadline and pursue Brexit talks
  • After a cross-Channel crisis call, the leaders agreed to ‘go the extra mile’
Updated 14 December 2020
AFP

BRUSSELS: British and European negotiators were sent back to work Sunday after Prime Minister Boris Johnson and EU chief Ursula von der Leyen agreed to abandon their supposed make-or-break deadline.

The pair had said last week they would decide whether an agreement was possible by the end of Sunday, but after a cross-Channel crisis call they agreed to “go the extra mile.”

“We had a useful phone call this morning. We discussed the major unresolved topics,” von der Leyen said in a video message, reading out a joint statement agreed with Johnson.

“Our negotiating teams have been working day and night over recent days.”

The EU’s Michel Barnier and Britain’s David Frost held talks late on Saturday and early on Sunday. They have been alternating between the capitals but a European official said that, for the moment, they would remain in Brussels.

In their joint statement, the leaders said: “We have accordingly mandated our negotiators to continue the talks and to see whether an agreement can even at this late stage be reached.”

But speaking for himself, Johnson insisted that agreement was far from sure with less than three weeks to go until Britain leaves the EU single market at the end of the year.

“I’m afraid we’re still very far apart on some key things, but where there’s life there’s hope,” he told reporters.

“The UK certainly won’t be walking away from the talks. I still think there’s a deal to be done if our partners want to do it,” he added, four days after he and von der Leyen had said they would pull the plug on talks on Sunday if no breakthrough was in sight.

Johnson said Britain “would be as creative as we possibly can” — amid reports that the sides are nearing a deal on how to respond if their regulations diverge over time and threaten fair competition.

But Britain could not compromise on the “fundamental nature” of Brexit, controlling UK laws and fisheries, he said.

Without a trade deal, cross-Channel trade will revert to WTO rules, with tariffs driving up prices and generating paperwork for importers, and the failed negotiation could poison relations between London and Brussels for years to come.

Ireland stands to lose out more than most EU countries if trade with its larger neighbor is disrupted, and Foreign Minister Simon Coveney cautiously welcomed the reprieve for negotiations.

“Time to hold our nerve and allow the negotiators to inch progress forward, even at this late stage. Joint statement on Brexit negotiations is a good signal. A deal clearly very difficult, but possible,” he tweeted.

Topics: UK-EU Brexit

Related

EU and UK give each other until Sunday to save Brexit talks
World
EU and UK give each other until Sunday to save Brexit talks
UK and EU set for clash over citizens’ rights during transition
World
UK and EU set for clash over citizens’ rights during transition

Latest updates

Sport will be a tool to benefit the people of Saudi Arabia: Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal
Sport will be a tool to benefit the people of Saudi Arabia: Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal
Saudi Arabia declares victory over coronavirus
Saudi Arabia declares victory over coronavirus
Lebanon’s battered economy spurs smuggling across Syrian border
Lebanon’s battered economy spurs smuggling across Syrian border
What We Are Reading Today: Encounters with Kierkegaard
Mumbai’s century-old food delivery network betting the farm on new venture

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.