You are here

  • Home
  • UK and EU ditch deadline and pursue Brexit talks

UK and EU ditch deadline and pursue Brexit talks

UK and EU ditch deadline and pursue Brexit talks
Short Url

https://arab.news/594hy

Updated 14 December 2020
AFP

UK and EU ditch deadline and pursue Brexit talks

UK and EU ditch deadline and pursue Brexit talks
  • After a cross-Channel crisis call, the leaders agreed to ‘go the extra mile’
Updated 14 December 2020
AFP

BRUSSELS: British and European negotiators were sent back to work Sunday after Prime Minister Boris Johnson and EU chief Ursula von der Leyen agreed to abandon their supposed make-or-break deadline.

The pair had said last week they would decide whether an agreement was possible by the end of Sunday, but after a cross-Channel crisis call they agreed to “go the extra mile.”

“We had a useful phone call this morning. We discussed the major unresolved topics,” von der Leyen said in a video message, reading out a joint statement agreed with Johnson.

“Our negotiating teams have been working day and night over recent days.”

The EU’s Michel Barnier and Britain’s David Frost held talks late on Saturday and early on Sunday. They have been alternating between the capitals but a European official said that, for the moment, they would remain in Brussels.

In their joint statement, the leaders said: “We have accordingly mandated our negotiators to continue the talks and to see whether an agreement can even at this late stage be reached.”

But speaking for himself, Johnson insisted that agreement was far from sure with less than three weeks to go until Britain leaves the EU single market at the end of the year.

“I’m afraid we’re still very far apart on some key things, but where there’s life there’s hope,” he told reporters.

“The UK certainly won’t be walking away from the talks. I still think there’s a deal to be done if our partners want to do it,” he added, four days after he and von der Leyen had said they would pull the plug on talks on Sunday if no breakthrough was in sight.

Johnson said Britain “would be as creative as we possibly can” — amid reports that the sides are nearing a deal on how to respond if their regulations diverge over time and threaten fair competition.

But Britain could not compromise on the “fundamental nature” of Brexit, controlling UK laws and fisheries, he said.

Without a trade deal, cross-Channel trade will revert to WTO rules, with tariffs driving up prices and generating paperwork for importers, and the failed negotiation could poison relations between London and Brussels for years to come.

Ireland stands to lose out more than most EU countries if trade with its larger neighbor is disrupted, and Foreign Minister Simon Coveney cautiously welcomed the reprieve for negotiations.

“Time to hold our nerve and allow the negotiators to inch progress forward, even at this late stage. Joint statement on Brexit negotiations is a good signal. A deal clearly very difficult, but possible,” he tweeted.

Topics: UK-EU Brexit

Related

EU and UK give each other until Sunday to save Brexit talks
World
EU and UK give each other until Sunday to save Brexit talks
UK and EU set for clash over citizens’ rights during transition
World
UK and EU set for clash over citizens’ rights during transition

Vodafone Towers spinoff Vantage eyes growth, open to bigger deals, says CEO

Updated 14 December 2020
Reuters

Vodafone Towers spinoff Vantage eyes growth, open to bigger deals, says CEO

Vodafone Towers spinoff Vantage eyes growth, open to bigger deals, says CEO
  • Vantage Towers, which owns 68,000 masts across nine European countries
Updated 14 December 2020
Reuters

CAIRO: The telecoms infrastructure business spun out by Britain’s Vodafone is ready to join the dealmaking fray in Europe but even with its existing asset base sees a decade of promising growth ahead, its CEO told Reuters.

Vantage Towers, which owns 68,000 masts across nine European countries, is eyeing a spring listing in Frankfurt that would arm CEO Vivek Badrinath with the firepower to pay for takeovers with its own shares. In an interview, Badrinath said his primary focus would be to strengthen Vantage’s position in its existing markets. But the former Orange executive suggested a tie-up with the leading French operator would also make sense. Europe lagged the US by 20 years in reshaping its industry to split infrastructure from mobile operators, with just 42 percent of its towers run by specialist companies compared to 90 percent in the US.

“There is 10 years of growth ahead,” Badrinath said. “So it’s a good time to build, structure, strengthen and invest.”

Vodafone, Europe’s largest mobile player with 116 million customers, hopes that Vantage could fetch a market valuation of more than €18 billion ($21.8 billion).

Because towers generate long-term revenue streams that are tied to inflation and expected to grow as new 5G networks expand, they are gaining favor as an asset class in a world of low investment returns.

They can also support high debt — Vantage targets a leverage ratio of four times and says it has “headroom” of a further €1 billion to do deals.

Spain’s Cellnex is already rolling up regional tower assets in deals backed by debt and equity issuance, recently buying 24,000 towers from Hong Kong’s CK Hutchison for €10 billion.

Topics: Vodafone Vantage Towers

Related

Special Telecom Egypt considers acquiring all Vodafone Egypt shares
Business & Economy
Telecom Egypt considers acquiring all Vodafone Egypt shares
Special Vodafone may reconsider price of Egypt sale to Saudi Telecom
Business & Economy
Vodafone may reconsider price of Egypt sale to Saudi Telecom

Latest updates

US government agencies hacked; Russia a possible culprit
US government agencies hacked; Russia a possible culprit
Sport will be a tool to benefit the people of Saudi Arabia: Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal
Sport will be a tool to benefit the people of Saudi Arabia: Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal
Saudi Arabia declares victory over coronavirus
Saudi Arabia declares victory over coronavirus
Lebanon’s battered economy spurs smuggling across Syrian border
Lebanon’s battered economy spurs smuggling across Syrian border
What We Are Reading Today: Encounters with Kierkegaard

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.