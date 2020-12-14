You are here

  • Home
  • 9 things to watch on Tadawul today

9 things to watch on Tadawul today

9 things to watch on Tadawul today
This picture taken December 12, 2019 shows a view of the sign showing the logo of Saudi Arabia's Stock Exchange Market (Tadawul) bourse in the capital Riyadh. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/bfhpp

Updated 14 December 2020
Argaam

9 things to watch on Tadawul today

9 things to watch on Tadawul today
  • Jabal Omar Development Co. inked a contract to sell a land plot within its flagship project in Makkah to an investment firm for SR830 million ($221.33 million)
  • Riyad REIT Fund invested SR92.5 million in an office building located in Irvine (Orange County), Los Angeles, California, USA
Updated 14 December 2020
Argaam

Here are a few things you need to know as Saudi stocks start trading on Monday.

1) Jabal Omar Development Co. inked a contract to sell a land plot within its flagship project in Makkah to an investment firm for SR830 million ($221.33 million).

2) Nama Chemicals Co. announced the safe completion of the scheduled periodic maintenance work for Hassad Petrochemical Complex.

3) Maharah Human Resource Co. signed a non-binding agreement to acquire a majority stake in Spectra Support Services, a limited liability company.

4) Yanbu Cement Co.’s board of directors recommended a 12.5 percent cash dividend for the second half of 2020, at SR1.25 per share, amounting to SR196.88 million.

5) Riyad REIT Fund invested SR92.5 million in an office building located in Irvine (Orange County), Los Angeles, California, United States of America.

6) National Water Co. signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Qiddiya Investment Co., under which it will supply Qiddiya project with fresh and treated water.

7) Saudi Indian Co. for Cooperative Insurance’s (Wafa Insurance) board of directors recommended a capital hike through a SR300 million rights issue.

8) Saudi Automotive Services Co. (SASCO) received letters from the General Authority of Zakat and Tax (GAZT), requiring it to adjust its Zakat reports for the period from 2014 to 2018, and pay Zakat differences worth SR12.33 million.

9) Brent crude on Monday gained 10 cents to reach $50.07 per barrel. WTI crude also increased 7 cents to reach $46.64/bbl.

Powered by Argaam

Topics: Saudi stock market

Related

Saudi bus market valued at over $13bn
Business & Economy
Saudi bus market valued at over $13bn
Saudi real estate fund makes Californian investment
Business & Economy
Saudi real estate fund makes Californian investment

China’s Alibaba, Tencent unit fined under anti-monopoly law

Updated 14 December 2020
AP

China’s Alibaba, Tencent unit fined under anti-monopoly law

China’s Alibaba, Tencent unit fined under anti-monopoly law
  • Moves come amid stepped up scrutiny of monopolistic behavior by Internet companies
Updated 14 December 2020
AP

HONG KONG: China’s market regulator on Monday said it fined Alibaba Group and a Tencent Holdings-backed company for failing to seek approval before proceeding with some acquisitions.
It also is launching a review of a merger of two online streaming platforms in the latest tightening of controls over the Internet sector.
In a statement, China’s State Administration for Market Regulation said Monday that it fined Alibaba 500,000 yuan ($76,500) for increasing its stake in department store company Intime Retail Group to 73.79 percent in 2017 without seeking approval.
China Literature, an online publisher and e-book company spun off by Tencent, was fined the same amount for also not seeking approval for its acquisition of New Classics Media. Separately, Shenzhen Hive Box, backed by Chinese courier firm SF Express, was censured over its acquisition of China Post Smart Logistics.
China’s market regulator is also reviewing the merger of two major Chinese game streaming platforms, DouYu International Holdings and Huya Inc. Tencent, the world’s largest gaming company that owns stakes in both firms, is leading the deal and would have controlled 67.5 percent of voting shares in the merged business.
The moves come amid stepped up scrutiny of monopolistic behavior by Internet companies. Last month, China released draft regulations to clamp down on anti-competitive practices in the industry, such as signing exclusive agreements with merchants and the use of subsidies to squeeze out competitors.
“We hope that operators realize that the anti-monopoly law applies to all entities,” the regulator said in a separate statement.
“Platform companies are not outside the anti-monopoly law. Internet platform companies should strictly abide by anti-monopoly laws and regulations and maintain fair market competition,” it said.
Stock prices for Alibaba and Tencent both fell about 2.6 percent on Monday.
Alibaba had acquired InTime Retail as it sought to combine e-commerce and offline retail, while China Literature bought New Classics Media to expand its content offerings.
Both companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Topics: China Alibaba Tencent

Related

Ant Group IPO pricing ‘history’s largest’, says Alibaba’s Jack Ma
Business & Economy
Ant Group IPO pricing ‘history’s largest’, says Alibaba’s Jack Ma
Gaming giant Tencent Games picks Dubai for MENA headquarters
Corporate News
Gaming giant Tencent Games picks Dubai for MENA headquarters

Latest updates

Kim Kardashian’s Skims is coming to the Middle East
Kim Kardashian’s Skims is coming to the Middle East
Russia had nothing to do with suspected US Treasury email snooping, says Kremlin
Russia had nothing to do with suspected US Treasury email snooping, says Kremlin
New Mastercard study reveals rapid shift toward digital payments in Saudi Arabia
New Mastercard study reveals rapid shift toward digital payments in Saudi Arabia
Afghan government, Taliban to resume peace talks in January
Afghan government, Taliban to resume peace talks in January
China’s Alibaba, Tencent unit fined under anti-monopoly law
China’s Alibaba, Tencent unit fined under anti-monopoly law

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.