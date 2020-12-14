You are here

Protesting Indian farmers call for second strike in a week

Protesting Indian farmers call for second strike in a week
Five round of talks between the Indian government and farmers since November have failed to halt the blockade, with the protesters continuing to insist that the laws be repealed. (AFP)
Updated 14 December 2020
AP

Protesting Indian farmers call for second strike in a week

Protesting Indian farmers call for second strike in a week
  • Camped out farmers to stay until the government rolls back what they call the ‘black laws’
  • Farmer leaders have threatened to intensify their agitation and threatened to block trains in the coming days
Updated 14 December 2020
AP

NEW DELHI: Tens of thousands of protesting Indian farmers have called for a national strike on Monday, the second in a week, to press for the quashing of three new laws on agricultural reform that they say will drive down crop prices and devastate their earnings.
The farmers are camping along at least five major highways on the outskirts of New Delhi and have said they won’t leave until the government rolls back what they call the “black laws.” They have blockaded highways leading to the capital for three weeks, and several rounds of talks with the Indian government have failed to produce any breakthroughs.
Farmer leaders have also planned a token hunger strike on Monday. Heavy contingents of police in riot gear patrolled the areas where the farmers have been camping in New Delhi’s outskirts.
Protest leaders have rejected the government’s offer to amend some contentious provisions of the new farm laws, which deregulate crop pricing, and have stuck to their demand for total repeal.
Farmer leaders have threatened to intensify their agitation and threatened to block trains in the coming days if the government doesn’t abolish the laws.
The farmers filed a petition with the Supreme Court on Friday seeking the quashing of the laws, which were passed in September. The petition was filed by the Bharatiya Kisan Union, or Indian Farmers’ Union, and its leader, Bhanu Pratap Singh, who argued that the laws were arbitrary because the government enacted them without proper consultations with stakeholders.
Five round of talks between the government and farmers since November have failed to halt the blockade, with the protesters continuing to insist that the laws be repealed.
Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said Thursday that the government was willing to amend the laws to allay the farmers’ concerns, but that they should give up their insistence on scrapping them.
The farmers fear the government will stop buying grain at minimum guaranteed prices and corporations will then push prices down. The government says it is willing to pledge that guaranteed prices will continue.
With nearly 60 percent of the Indian population depending on agriculture for their livelihoods, the growing farmer rebellion has rattled Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s administration and its allies.
Modi’s government insists the reforms will benefit farmers. It says they will allow farmers to market their produce and boost production through private investment.
Farmers have been protesting the laws for nearly two months in Punjab and Haryana states. The situation escalated three weeks ago when tens of thousands marched to New Delhi, where they clashed with police.

India

Canada to begin Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine roll-out

Updated 14 December 2020
AFP

Canada to begin Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine roll-out

Canada to begin Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine roll-out
  • First shipment of the vaccine arrived in the country on Sunday night
  • Distribution will begin in Ontario on Tuesday
Updated 14 December 2020
AFP

OTTAWA: Canada will begin a roll-out of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine on Monday, just days after becoming one of the first countries to approve the treatment.
The first shipment of the vaccine arrived in the country on Sunday night, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau hailing the “good news.”
“But our fight against COVID-19 is not over. Now more than ever, let’s keep up our vigilance,” he said in a tweet.
Trudeau has previously said the country will receive 249,000 initial doses of the vaccine this month, the first 30,000 doses of which are expected to have arrived by Monday.
Local media have reported it will be rolled out in Quebec – the country’s hardest-hit province – the same day, where it will be distributed to elderly care homes.
Distribution will begin in neighboring Ontario on Tuesday, the province said on its official website, as part of a pilot scheme to be given to more than 2,500 frontline workers in hospitals and care homes.
It is unclear when precisely other provinces are set to receive the vaccine, though officials have said the roll-out is expected to take place this week.
Speaking to national broadcaster CBC on Sunday, Dany Fortin – who is in charge of the vaccine distribution – said “the delivery schedule is unfolding exactly as planned.”
“The provinces will be in a position to administer the vaccines in the coming days,” he said.
Canada pre-ordered 20 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine when it was still in development, with an option for 56 million additional doses.
The vaccine – which proved to be 95 percent effective in late-stage clinical trials – is administered in two doses, 21 days apart.
Canada had as of Sunday counted 460,743 cases of the virus, with 13,431 deaths.

Canada Coronavirus

