Apple investigating Wistron facility in India after violence

9 things to watch on Tadawul today

Here are a few things you need to know as Saudi stocks start trading on Monday.

1) Jabal Omar Development Co. inked a contract to sell a land plot within its flagship project in Makkah to an investment firm for SR830 million ($221.33 million).

2) Nama Chemicals Co. announced the safe completion of the scheduled periodic maintenance work for Hassad Petrochemical Complex.

3) Maharah Human Resource Co. signed a non-binding agreement to acquire a majority stake in Spectra Support Services, a limited liability company.

4) Yanbu Cement Co.’s board of directors recommended a 12.5 percent cash dividend for the second half of 2020, at SR1.25 per share, amounting to SR196.88 million.

5) Riyad REIT Fund invested SR92.5 million in an office building located in Irvine (Orange County), Los Angeles, California, United States of America.

6) National Water Co. signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Qiddiya Investment Co., under which it will supply Qiddiya project with fresh and treated water.

7) Saudi Indian Co. for Cooperative Insurance’s (Wafa Insurance) board of directors recommended a capital hike through a SR300 million rights issue.

8) Saudi Automotive Services Co. (SASCO) received letters from the General Authority of Zakat and Tax (GAZT), requiring it to adjust its Zakat reports for the period from 2014 to 2018, and pay Zakat differences worth SR12.33 million.

9) Brent crude on Monday gained 10 cents to reach $50.07 per barrel. WTI crude also increased 7 cents to reach $46.64/bbl.

