You are here

  • Home
  • China’s Alibaba, Tencent unit fined under anti-monopoly law

China’s Alibaba, Tencent unit fined under anti-monopoly law

China’s Alibaba, Tencent unit fined under anti-monopoly law
Alibaba was fined 500,000 yuan ($76,500) for increasing its stake in department store company Intime Retail Group to 73.79 percent in 2017 without seeking approval. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/w8mzy

Updated 9 sec ago
AP

China’s Alibaba, Tencent unit fined under anti-monopoly law

China’s Alibaba, Tencent unit fined under anti-monopoly law
  • Moves come amid stepped up scrutiny of monopolistic behavior by Internet companies
Updated 9 sec ago
AP

HONG KONG: China’s market regulator on Monday said it fined Alibaba Group and a Tencent Holdings-backed company for failing to seek approval before proceeding with some acquisitions.
It also is launching a review of a merger of two online streaming platforms in the latest tightening of controls over the Internet sector.
In a statement, China’s State Administration for Market Regulation said Monday that it fined Alibaba 500,000 yuan ($76,500) for increasing its stake in department store company Intime Retail Group to 73.79 percent in 2017 without seeking approval.
China Literature, an online publisher and e-book company spun off by Tencent, was fined the same amount for also not seeking approval for its acquisition of New Classics Media. Separately, Shenzhen Hive Box, backed by Chinese courier firm SF Express, was censured over its acquisition of China Post Smart Logistics.
China’s market regulator is also reviewing the merger of two major Chinese game streaming platforms, DouYu International Holdings and Huya Inc. Tencent, the world’s largest gaming company that owns stakes in both firms, is leading the deal and would have controlled 67.5 percent of voting shares in the merged business.
The moves come amid stepped up scrutiny of monopolistic behavior by Internet companies. Last month, China released draft regulations to clamp down on anti-competitive practices in the industry, such as signing exclusive agreements with merchants and the use of subsidies to squeeze out competitors.
“We hope that operators realize that the anti-monopoly law applies to all entities,” the regulator said in a separate statement.
“Platform companies are not outside the anti-monopoly law. Internet platform companies should strictly abide by anti-monopoly laws and regulations and maintain fair market competition,” it said.
Stock prices for Alibaba and Tencent both fell about 2.6 percent on Monday.
Alibaba had acquired InTime Retail as it sought to combine e-commerce and offline retail, while China Literature bought New Classics Media to expand its content offerings.
Both companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Topics: China Alibaba Tencent

Related

Ant Group IPO pricing ‘history’s largest’, says Alibaba’s Jack Ma
Business & Economy
Ant Group IPO pricing ‘history’s largest’, says Alibaba’s Jack Ma
Gaming giant Tencent Games picks Dubai for MENA headquarters
Corporate News
Gaming giant Tencent Games picks Dubai for MENA headquarters

Apple investigating Wistron facility in India after violence

Updated 14 December 2020
Reuters

Apple investigating Wistron facility in India after violence

Apple investigating Wistron facility in India after violence
  • Wistron is one of Apple’s top global suppliers
  • In India, it makes iPhone 7 handsets and second-generation iPhone SE devices
Updated 14 December 2020
Reuters

NEW DELHI/BENGALURU: Apple said it is investigating if its Taiwanese contractor Wistron Corp. flouted supplier guidelines at a violence-hit iPhone manufacturing facility near the Indian city of Bengaluru, following violence at the plant.
Wistron is one of Apple’s top global suppliers. In India, it makes iPhone 7 handsets and second-generation iPhone SE devices.
Unidentified factory workers trashed the facility on the outskirts of Bengaluru over the weekend as employees demanded unpaid wages and better working hours, trade union representatives said.
Videos made by employees inside the factory showed men breaking security cameras, windows and other equipment with rods and sticks.
Police have arrested 149 people over the violence, a senior police officer said.
Apple said it was dispatching additional staff and auditors to the facility.
“Our teams are in close touch with the local authorities and we’re offering our full support to their investigation,” the company said in a statement.
Apple demands its suppliers provide safe working conditions, treat workers with dignity and respect, act fairly and ethically, and use environmentally responsible practices wherever they make products or perform services for the company.
Wistron said it was “deeply shocked” by the violence, which it blamed on “unknown persons ... with unclear intentions.”
“The company always abides by the law, and fully supports and is cooperating with relevant authorities and police investigations,” Wistron said in a statement to the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

Topics: Apple India iPhone

Related

Apple unveils first iPhones with 5G wireless
Science & Technology
Apple unveils first iPhones with 5G wireless
Apple iPhone 6 screen snag leaves supply chain scrambling
Business & Economy
Apple iPhone 6 screen snag leaves supply chain scrambling

Latest updates

China’s Alibaba, Tencent unit fined under anti-monopoly law
China’s Alibaba, Tencent unit fined under anti-monopoly law
Jessica Kahawaty gives King Bach a taste of home 
Jessica Kahawaty gives King Bach a taste of home 
Singer Sia says Shia LaBeouf ‘conned’ her
Singer Sia says Shia LaBeouf ‘conned’ her
Made in Lebanon: Fashion label Boyfriend celebrates local industries
Made in Lebanon: Fashion label Boyfriend celebrates local industries
Protesters call for Houthis’ designation as a terrorist group after death of Yemeni football coach and son
Protesters call for Houthis’ designation as a terrorist group after death of Yemeni football coach and son

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.