You are here

  • Home
  • New Mastercard study reveals rapid shift toward digital payments in Saudi Arabia

New Mastercard study reveals rapid shift toward digital payments in Saudi Arabia

New Mastercard study reveals rapid shift toward digital payments in Saudi Arabia
J.K. Khalil, the country manager for Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Levant of Mastercard. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/vhm3r

Updated 14 December 2020
Arab News

New Mastercard study reveals rapid shift toward digital payments in Saudi Arabia

New Mastercard study reveals rapid shift toward digital payments in Saudi Arabia
  • Up to 77 percent of consumers in the Kingdom spending more money online since the onset of the pandemic
Updated 14 December 2020
Arab News

A new Mastercard study on consumer sentiment and spending has revealed the rapid growth of online shopping, with 77 percent of consumers in the Kingdom spending more money online since the onset of the pandemic.

The study provides significant insights into how shoppers are rapidly moving away from cash and opting for contact-free and digital payment experiences. These insights are helping e-retailers and businesses in the Kingdom and across the region, to leverage the shift toward online shopping and to deliver fast, convenient and secure transactions.

The study found that 81 percent of consumers in Saudi Arabia consider price as integral to the decision-making process, as well as speed, with nearly 79 percent, which can often mean the difference between checking out or not. Sixty percent of shoppers said promotions and loyalty programs are important, while 56 percent of those surveyed said a good shopping experience includes an easy returns policy.

Moreover, according to the survey, groceries, healthcare, apparel and banking have seen the highest surge of online activity. More than 68 percent of Saudi consumers said they had shopped online for groceries, 73 percent for clothing, and over 65 percent of respondents said they had purchased medicine online. And, as e-commerce increasingly becomes a part of everyday life, consumers are moving other aspects of their financial management to digital, with 64 percent of respondents having started banking online. The research also reveals the rising impact of social media on consumer spending habits, with 58 percent and 61 percent of respondents saying they had discovered new sellers through Facebook and Instagram respectively.

With the surge in digital payments, businesses and online retailers are now faced with the challenge of ensuring fast, convenient, easy and secure transactions. Mastercard has been working with businesses, financial institutions and other stakeholders to advance digital payments in the Kingdom, and the pandemic has reinforced the necessity to continue evolving a safe and secure consumer payment experience.

“It is clear from the research that shoppers are rapidly moving toward online retail and opting for contact-free and digital transactions. This, in turn, is presenting e-retailers and businesses in the Kingdom, and across the region, with new challenges on how to best leverage the shift toward online shopping and deliver fast, convenient and secure transactions,” said J.K. Khalil, Country Manager — Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Levant, Mastercard. He said Mastercard is doing its part in supporting safe online shopping for consumers.

“The focus for our customers and therefore end-users is on delivering a safe and secure digital experience. Consumers are also becoming increasingly aware of the associated risks — over half (54 percent) of those surveyed in our consumer e-commerce study said that a secure checkout was fundamental for a good shopping experience,” Khalil said.

“We continue to work hard to reduce online fraud and protect retailers from data breaches, while ensuring that consumers still enjoy a convenient buying journey. As part of this journey, we introduced tokenization, for example, which encrypts consumer data by replacing card numbers with digital tokens. It means that card numbers are not stored anywhere, which prevents improper usage and minimizes online fraud, allowing physical shoppers and e-shoppers to be confident at payment checkout points or gateways without the worry of fraud,” he added.

In October last year, Saudi Arabia introduced a new e-commerce law that was meant to unlock the country’s significant potential as a regional e-commerce hub. The Ministry of Commerce and Investment adopted the Implementing Regulations of the E-commerce Law, with immediate effect on Jan. 31, to accompany the recent shift toward electronic transactions that commerce is experiencing globally, and to help achieve the strategic objectives of Vision 2030.

The new regulations aim to (1) increase confidence in e-commerce transactions; (2) provide consumers necessary protections against fraud, deception and misinformation; and (3) boost and develop e-commerce activities in the Kingdom.

This opportunity was helped further by an affluent and tech-savvy population that sought the convenience and security of digital experiences. The Kingdom enjoys one of the highest Internet penetration and mobile usage numbers in the region. According to recent data, 74 percent of the Saudi population were Internet users in 2018 and this figure is estimated to grow to 96 percent in 2023 while smartphone users in the Kingdom are expected to grow from 19.4 million to 21.3 million.

“The potential for e-commerce in the wider MENA region right now is huge. The e-commerce market in Saudi Arabia is estimated to reach nearly $24 billion by 2026, according to ResearchAndMarkets.com. And the initial capital investment of $1 billion by Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund as part of its 50 percent equity stake in noon.com in 2017, forever changed the e-commerce landscape in the region,” Khalil said.

Commenting on Mastercard’s latest consumer study, he said that while adapting to the “next normal,” people have been changing the way they consume entertainment and learn new skills. “In fact, 79 percent of KSA consumers said they were using the downtime as a positive learning experience. More than half of the respondents (64 percent) said they had taken a virtual cooking class, 47 percent have been mastering a new language and 26 percent have been learning to dance online,” Khalil added.

He noted that 45 percent of respondents have been educating themselves on do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, and just over a third (37 percent) said they have been learning how to film online. As people spend more time at home, the demand for online entertainment has also surged, with 73 percent of respondents having invested in entertainment subscriptions and 62 percent in online gaming.

Topics: e-commerce Mastercard Saudi Arabia

Related

Special How the coronavirus pandemic is reshaping GCC e-commerce
Business & Economy
How the coronavirus pandemic is reshaping GCC e-commerce
Panel: Saudi Arabia is booming in terms of e-commerce
Business & Economy
Panel: Saudi Arabia is booming in terms of e-commerce

Courtyard by Marriott Riyadh offers stylish comfort

Updated 14 December 2020
Arab News

Courtyard by Marriott Riyadh offers stylish comfort

Courtyard by Marriott Riyadh offers stylish comfort
Updated 14 December 2020
Arab News

Marriott International has announced the official opening of Courtyard by Marriott Riyadh Northern Ring Road in the heart of the capital city of Saudi Arabia, after a soft opening that took place in June this year.

Featuring stylish accommodation, the hotel is located near King Abdullah Financial District, Riyadh Digital City and Riyadh Business Gate and provides easy access to the city’s top leisure attractions, including Riyadh Park, Riyadh Boulevard and famous shopping malls.

“Courtyard by Marriott represents one of the fastest growing brands in the region under our portfolio and we are delighted to be opening our fourth Courtyard by Marriott in the Kingdom,” said Guido De Wilde, chief operating officer, Middle East, Marriott International. “The brand is a great fit for the city and its prominent location is perfect for our independent, forward-thinking guests who want to pursue their personal and professional passions while traveling on business or leisure.”

The hotel features 197 spacious and comfortable guest rooms with a modern design, plush bedding, flexible workspaces and thoughtful amenities. Featuring flexible spaces to work, network and relax, the hotel aims to provide the ideal destination for travelers looking to stay connected, productive and balanced when traveling.

The hotel also features a signature restaurant, Seven, offering local and international flavors from across the seven continents and an all-day dining. Circles Lounge serves a fresh menu with emphasis on local ingredients and seasonal dishes, while The Lobby Lounge offers intimate sections to afford more privacy for productive business gatherings. Other facilities include a 24-hour fitness center, a swimming pool and a handy on-site market.

The Courtyard by Marriott Riyadh Northern Ring Road meeting and events facilities include three flexible meeting rooms, equipped with state-of-the-art meeting facilities. Ideal for hosting events, including product launches, social gatherings and business meetings, it offers both choice and flexibility.

With more than 1,100 locations in over 50 countries and territories, Courtyard is a participant in Marriott Bonvoy, the new name of Marriott’s travel program replacing Marriott Rewards, The Ritz- Carlton Rewards, and Starwood Preferred Guest. The program offers members a portfolio of global brands, experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and benefits including earning points toward free hotel stays and nights toward Elite status recognition.

Marriott International is based in Bethesda, Maryland, US, and encompasses a portfolio of more than 7,300 properties under 30 brands spanning 134 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world.

Latest updates

Amazon launches payment services in Saudi Arabia
Christmas opens new market for small Gaza sewing business
Christmas opens new market for small Gaza sewing business
US imposes Iran-related sanctions on two individuals
US imposes Iran-related sanctions on two individuals
Israel’s Netanyahu to enter precautionary virus quarantine
Israel’s Netanyahu to enter precautionary virus quarantine
London likely to move into toughest tier of COVID-19 restrictions
London likely to move into toughest tier of COVID-19 restrictions

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.