Kim Kardashian’s Skims is coming to the Middle East

Jessica Kahawaty gives Instagram star King Bach a taste of home with Mama Rita

DUBAI: Lebanese-Australian model and entrepreneur Jessica Kahawaty had something special in store for American-Canadian entertainer King Bach on his latest trip to Dubai — her mother’s food.

King Bach, whose real name is Andrew Bachelor, shared an Instagram Story with his 20.3 million followers in which a row of food delivery bags can be seen on a table, straight from the kitchen of Kahawaty’s new take out business, Mama Rita.

“Jessica Kahawaty hooked me up with some goodies from her place, Mama Rita. Thank you,” the influencer and actor captioned the video.

The Dubai-based social media star and humanitarian launched the food venture with her mother Rita Kahawaty in September. The family business focuses on healthy, home-cooked meals that her mother specializes in, and which she routinely shares on social media.

Kahawaty reposted the content creator’s story and said: “King Bach getting the Mama Rita experience.”

King Bach, 32, was the most followed user on the now-defunct video sharing application Vine in 2015 with 11.3 million followers.

The influencer seems to be enjoying his time in Dubai. Upon arrival, the star shared a video of his luxurious suite – at the Armani Hotel – that overlooks Burj Khalifa and the famous Dubai Fountain.

In the video, King Bach was amazed by his spacious room, the automated facilities in the suite and the spectacular view of the tallest building in the world. He captioned the 3-minute clip: “Dubai I’m here, what we doing?!?! Convince me to leave my room.”

And is it really a trip to Dubai if you do not visit the desert and see the picturesque sand dunes in the UAE? Not to King Bach, who did just that. He shared a video of his safari trip during which a camel was seen sticking its head through the car window to get a snack, which seemed to scare the influencer.

“I ain’t built for the desert,” he jokingly wrote.

To mark his trip, King Bach did not just take a picture in the traditional Emirati kandora and the ghutra headscarf, but also danced in them.

He also learned a few Arabic words, like “Yalla Habibi,” which he shared on Instagram, and sped around the city in a Bentley and a Lamborghini.