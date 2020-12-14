US sanctions NATO ally Turkey over Russian missile defense system

You are here

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a news conference following a cabinet meeting in Ankara, Turkey, December 14, 2020. (Presidential Press Office via Reuters)
Updated 14 December 2020
AP

  • The move comes at a delicate time in relations between Washington and Ankara
  • US had previously kicked Turkey out of its F-35 stealth fighter development and training program over the purchase
AP

WASHINGTON: The Trump administration on Monday imposed sanctions on its NATO ally Turkey over its purchase of a Russian air defense system, setting the stage for further confrontation between the two nations as President-elect Joe Biden prepares to take office.
The move comes at a delicate time in relations between Washington and Ankara, which have been at odds for more than a year over Turkey’s acquisition from Russia of the S-400 missile defense system, along with Turkish actions in Syria, the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan and in the eastern Mediterranean.
The US had previously kicked Turkey out of its F-35 stealth fighter development and training program over the purchase, but had taken no further steps despite persistent warnings from American officials who have long complained about the purchase of the S-400, which they say is incompatible with NATO equipment and a potential threat to allied security.
“The United States made clear to Turkey at the highest levels and on numerous occasions that its purchase of the S-400 system would endanger the security of US military technology and personnel and provide substantial funds to Russia’s defense sector, as well as Russian access to the Turkish armed forces and defense industry,” Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said.
“Turkey nevertheless decided to move ahead with the procurement and testing of the S-400, despite the availability of alternative, NATO-interoperable systems to meet its defense requirements,” he said in a statement.
“I urge Turkey to resolve the S-400 problem immediately in coordination with the United States,” he said. “Turkey is a valued Ally and an important regional security partner for the United States, and we seek to continue our decades-long history of productive defense-sector cooperation by removing the obstacle of Turkey’s S-400 possession as soon as possible.”
The sanctions target Turkey’s Presidency of Defense Industries, the country's military procurement agency, its chief Ismail Demir and three other senior officials. The penalties block any assets the four officials may have in US jurisdictions and bar their entry into the US. They also include a ban on most export licenses, loans and credits to the agency.
The administration had held off on imposing punitive sanctions outside of the fighter program for months, in part to give Turkish officials time to reconsider deploying it and, some suspect, due to President Donald Trump's personal relationship with Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
However, in past months Turkey has moved ahead with testing of the system drawing criticism from Congress and others who have demanded the sanctions be imposed under the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act, or CAATSA, which mandates penalties for transactions deemed harmful to US interests.
Coming just a month and-a-half before Biden assumes office, the sanctions pose a potential dilemma for the incoming administration, although the president-elect's team has signaled it is opposed to Turkey's use of the S-400 and the disunity within NATO it may cause.
Last month, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said Turkey was prepared to discuss with the US its “anxiety” over the interoperability of the S-400s and the F-35s. The US reacted cooly to the suggestion and Pompeo shortly thereafter pointedly did not meet with any Turkish government officials on a visit to Istanbul.
Turkey tested the missile defense system in October for the first time, drawing a condemnation from the Pentagon.
Ankara says it was forced to buy the Russian system because the US refused to sell it American-made Patriot missiles. The Turkish government has also pointed to what it considers a double standard, as NATO member Greece uses Russian-made missiles.

‘Fearless’ Syrian reporter Khattab killed following repeat attacks

Syrian protesters clash with Turkish forces during a demonstration in the town of Al-Bab against the Turkish presence. (File/AFP)
Updated 15 December 2020
MENEKSE TOKYAY

‘Fearless’ Syrian reporter Khattab killed following repeat attacks

‘Fearless’ Syrian reporter Khattab killed following repeat attacks
  • Al-Bab is a Turkish zone of influence, but Turkey leaves the administration of these areas to the Syrian military factions and the military police
Updated 15 December 2020
MENEKSE TOKYAY

ANKARA: Hussein Khattab, a freelance reporter for the Arabic service of Turkey’s state-run broadcaster TRT, was assassinated in the Syrian city of Al-Bab on Dec. 12 by unidentified assailants on motorcycles.
Ammar Hamou, a well-known Syrian journalist, was a colleague and friend of the “fearless” 38-year-old reporter from when they worked together on Syrianvoice.org.
Hamou said it “was not the first time” that his friend was attacked in the northeastern countryside of Aleppo where he reported from.
“Hussein was seen as a threat from the regime, the opposition, the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), and he was an active journalist, documenting violations, regardless of the perpetrator. Unfortunately, he paid for this objective coverage with his life,” Hamou told Arab News.
Although Khattab was able to visit Turkey continuously, he preferred to remain a field reporter in his home country to report for several international and local outlets.
He was married with three children. Khattab was from Sefira village in the Aleppo countryside, which is under the control of Bashar Assad’s regime. However, in the past few years, the reporter lived in areas under Turkish control.
“From my point of view, Free Syrian Police and the local factions bear responsibility for his death because he recently filed a complaint fearing for his life, but local forces did not take his complaint into consideration, and the authorities did not provide him with protection he needed,” Hamou said.
Hamou added that his friend wrote a very emotional note on the criminal complaint: “I left my house for fear, while the killers were safe.”
Khattab was previously attacked in another district of Aleppo three months ago. He also survived another assassination attempt days before his death, but did not receive any protection following the attack. Any connection between the incidents is still being examined.

Al-Bab is a Turkish zone of influence, but Turkey leaves the administration of these areas to the Syrian military factions and the military police.

Ammar Hamou, Syrian journalist

Navar Saban, a military analyst at the Omran Center for Strategic Studies in Istanbul, said the reporter was well known in the area because of his detailed reports about the security situation in Al-Bab and relations with local factions that “behaved like warlords.”
Saban said: “The warlords in the region are a major problem that Turkey also knows very well. They are smuggling between Kurdish areas; they work for the regime and the SDF at the same time. Ensuring security in that zone is very difficult. Local police couldn’t have investigated the suspects whose names were revealed by the reporter just before his death,” said Saban.
The exploitation that evolving warlords cause in Syria through illegal operations is a well-known topic of debate in the region that is governed in a decentralized way. Although they are trained by Turkey, local authorities are still unable to manage the region efficiently amid the ongoing chaos of the civil war.
After being liberated from Daesh in February 2017, Al-Bab moved under the control of Turkey through Ankara-backed Syrian rebels and local law enforcement officers in the region.
“Al-Bab is a Turkish zone of influence, but Turkey leaves the administration of these areas to the Syrian military factions and the military police. The Syrians themselves are documenting daily violations of the law by local factions, and they feel that the factions cannot ensure security in the region,” Hamou said.
The city of Al-Bab, located near Turkish southern border, has recently suffered several terror attacks, with the detonation of a bomb-laden vehicle last month causing multiple casualties.
Separately, Turkey conducted a widespread operation against people allegedly connected with another warlord hailing from Iran.
A total of 13 people tied to Iranian drug lord Naji Sharifi Zindashti were arrested on Monday in a comprehensive operation by Turkish intelligence officers following the revelation of a plot to kidnap an Iranian opponent in Istanbul.
Meanwhile, Germany’s Bavarian Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann recently suggested that “Syrian criminals” should be expelled from Germany and transferred to Turkish-controlled areas in northeastern Syria. His comments sparked widespread criticism.

Topics: Syria

