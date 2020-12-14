UK lawyer backs polygraph tests for released terrorists

You are here

London Bridge attacker Usman Khan. (AFP)
  • Jonathan Hall, QC, an independent expert on UK terror law, likens extremists to manipulative sex offenders
LONDON: A British expert on terrorism law has claimed that deradicalization programs for convicted terrorists don’t work, calling them “deceptive” and likening convicted extremists to sex offenders who lie about being reformed to obtain release from prison.

The intervention comes against the backdrop of the UK attempting to introduce greater powers for authorities to monitor terrorists and extremists after they are released from prison.

Jonathan Hall, QC, told The Times that the public should be under “no illusion” that schemes to rehabilitate dangerous jihadists would be effective, saying there was no evidence to suggest they had much effect.

Hall, an independent reviewer of UK terror legislation, added that those released from prison should be placed under constant supervision and backed the government’s plans to ensure those released are subjected to regular lie-detection tests, or polygraphs, amid a raft of other measures.

“Terrorists are deceptive like sex offenders,” he told The Times. “It’s well documented — you get people who will say things just because they know that’s what people want to hear. And this is a really tricky issue.

“There is no magic bullet, there is no special pill you can take that deradicalizes people, whether they’re coming back from overseas from Syria, or whether they’re being released from prison,” he continued. “It’s a pretty difficult, complex and fraught process. You can’t tell the public that you can place someone with a theological mentor, and they’ll come out the other side. It’s far more difficult than that.”

But Hall dismissed the idea that all convicted extremists were beyond hope of redemption.

“I can see why people try, because if you didn’t try, it would be throwing away all hope, and these offenders are also subjected to some pretty major restrictions, so it’s worth giving them an opportunity to change,” he added. “And there will be some who will change, but you should be under no illusions: It is not some automatic process. And in many cases, it simply won’t work. It doesn’t mean it’s not worth trying.”

The UK has struggled in recent years with the issue of what to do with jihadists, from returning members of the militant group Daesh, such as Shamima Begum, to domestic terrorists.

In 2019, Usman Khan stabbed two people to death on London Bridge, the site of a previous terrorist attack in 2017, before being shot by police. He was out of prison on license, and had been on the UK’s Desistance and Disengagement Programme (DDP), which included theological support and regular access to a psychologist.

Alongside the DDP, which is considered the most thorough program, the UK has two further deradicalization programs: Prevent, which seeks to stop people from becoming radicalized, and Channel, for those in the early stages of becoming extremists.

In February, Sudesh Amman stabbed two people in Streatham, south London, before being shot, having also been released on license following conviction for terror offenses, but was still deemed dangerous enough to warrant constant police monitoring.

After the Streatham attack, the UK government introduced the Terrorist Offenders Act the same month, to make it more difficult for convicted terrorists to be released. 

Iran uses disguised tanker to export Venezuelan oil — documents

Updated 14 December 2020
Reuters

  • Names of scrapped vessels being used to disguise routes and identities of tankers
  • Venezuela and Iran have deepened their cooperation this year
A tanker chartered by the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) is loading Venezuelan crude for export, documents from state-run PDVSA show, providing evidence of the two countries’ latest tactics to expand their trade in defiance of US sanctions.
Venezuela and Iran have deepened their cooperation this year as Venezuela has exchanged gold and other commodities for Iranian food, condensate and fuel.
Names of scrapped vessels are being used by several PDVSA (Petroleos de Venezuela, S.A.) customers, including NIOC, to disguise the routes and identities of the tankers they use.
A very large crude carrier (VLCC), identified in PDVSA’s loading documents as the Ndros, arrived at Venezuela’s main oil port of Jose last week to load 1.9 million barrels of heavy Merey 16 crude bound for Asia, the documents showed.
Vessel-monitoring service TankerTrackers.com used satellite photos to show the Ndros was scrapped in 2018, confirming reports on international shipping databases.
Also using satellite imagery and comparing it with photographs, it said the VLCC’s real identity is the Liberia-flagged Calliop. Reuters could not independently verify that as the tanker’s name at the hull had been painted black before its arrival at Jose.
PDVSA, Venezuela’s oil ministry and NIOC did not respond to requests for comment. The US Treasury Department declined to comment.
Hong Kong-based Ship Management Services Ltd, which bought the Calliop in October, the shipping databases showed, could not be reached for comment.
A spokesperson for the US State Department said that “reports of any impending deliveries would again illustrate the illegitimate regime in Venezuela has turned to international pariahs like Iran to enable their exploitation of Venezuela’s natural resources.”
Iran sent a VLCC named the Horse to Venezuela in September. It delivered condensate, a very light form of oil, for PDVSA to blend with its very heavy oil to formulate exportable crude.
The tanker returned to Iran in October carrying Venezuelan heavy oil for NIOC, PDVSA’s schedules showed. The tanker was misidentified at PDVSA’s databases as the Master Honey.
In the run-up to leaving office in January, US President Donald Trump’s administration has tightened sanctions on Iran and Venezuela.
A handful of PDVSA’s customers that had been allowed to swap Venezuelan oil for fuel under US sanctions had their authorizations suspended in October. But Washington has not intercepted vessels that contribute to the Iran-Venezuela trade.
Smaller Iranian tankers have also delivered gasoline to Venezuela, making several voyages between the two countries since May.
The US Department of Justice in August seized 1.1 million barrels of Iranian gasoline bound for Venezuela on four privately-owned tankers.
The cargoes were transferred to two separate tankers that delivered the gasoline to US ports for auction, in what the department said led to the largest seizure of Iranian fuel.

