Europe’s banks have a way to go on sustainability, says report

The EU will use the final BlackRock report to develop new regulations. (Reuters/File)
Updated 15 December 2020
Reuters

  • Sector ‘lagging expectations of regulators and stakeholders’
BRUSSELS: Europe’s banks are not integrating climate change and other sustainability concerns into their risk management systems as quickly as regulators expect, a study by BlackRock for the EU showed on Monday.

In an interim report, BlackRock said it had analyzed feedback from the region’s lenders and found most were only just starting to reflect environmental, social and governance (ESG) related risks in their internal processes.

A final report, which will be used by Brussels to help develop new regulations, is due by April next year.

“Feedback from participants in the study suggests that most banks are ... far from expectations from regulatory guidance, international standards such as TCFD and civil society organizations,” the report said.

“This includes significant gaps in definition of ESG risks, integration in governance and strategy, development of processes and tools and adequate disclosures,” it said.

The TCFD (Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures) was created in 2015 by the Financial Stability Board, an international body set up in 2009 during the global financial crisis to monitor the world’s financial system. The report also found that only a few regulators provide guidance to banks on ESG risks or reflect it in their oversight processes, such as through climate-related stress tests.

While some banks have begun to launch ESG-related products and make commitments to meet the terms of the Paris Agreement on climate, the report said that in the view of many civil society organizations, efforts so far fell short.

“The commission is committed to transparency. As promised, we published BlackRock’s interim report today,” a European Commission spokesman said. “This report is only a preliminary analysis of data collected so far. The final report is to be submitted to the commission at a later stage.”

The EU’s appointment in April of the world’s biggest asset manager to help it plan future prudential regulations has raised concerns about conflicts of interest.

While the bloc’s ombudswoman said last month that the commission had failed to consider such conflicts properly, she did not cancel the contract.

Global stocks boosted by vaccine rollout

Global stocks boosted by vaccine rollout

  • MSCI’s benchmark for global equity markets rose 0.65 percent to 633.94, while its index for emerging markets stocks fell 0.5 percent
NEW YORK: Wall Street opened higher on Monday as the start of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in the US cheered investors, while Britain’s pound jumped on a last-gasp extension to Brexit talks.

News that London and Brussels had agreed to “go the extra mile” to try to salvage a Brexit trade agreement set an optimistic tone, boosting Europe’s main share index and lifting the euro against the struggling dollar.

“We are going to give every chance to this agreement ... which is still possible,” the EU’s Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, told reporters before updating envoys from the 27 EU countries on Monday. Progress on coronavirus vaccines boosted sentiment, with the first doses being shipped across the US as part of an effort to inoculate more than 100 million people by the end of March.

That was despite second waves of the pandemic forcing Germany, the Netherlands and possibly London back into stricter lockdowns. Cases surged in Japan, South Korea and parts of the US as well. “The vaccine has and will likely continue to provide a tailwind to the market that is allowing investors to look beyond record case levels, hospitalizations and deaths,” analysts at JPMorgan said in a note.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.76 percent, the S&P 500 gained 0.86 percent and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.31 percent.

MSCI’s benchmark for global equity markets rose 0.65 percent to 633.94, while its index for emerging markets stocks fell 0.5 percent. Europe’s broad FTSEurofirst 300 index added 0.61 percent to 1,517.92.

Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.3 percent as a survey showed the mood among Japanese businesses improved in the December quarter.

In currencies, Sterling was the day’s big mover, gaining on both the euro and the dollar as what last week had appeared to be evaporating prospects of a Brexit agreement came back to life.

Sterling was trading at $1.3335, up 0.85 percent after earlier climbing 1.2 percent to $1.3423.

“Even in the face of amped-up rhetoric, we continue to think a deal is the most plausible outcome,” said AXA Group chief economist Gilles Moec.

The dollar index fell 0.025 percent, with the euro up 0.16 percent to $1.213.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.01 percent versus the greenback at 103.99 per dollar.

The Federal Reserve’s policy meeting on Dec. 15-16 will be an added hurdle for the dollar. The market is assuming the central bank will merely refine its forward guidance on policy rather than buying more bonds or “twisting” its portfolio to add longer-dated debt.

