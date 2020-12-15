You are here

  • Home
  • Draft EU legislation could see tech giants fined

Draft EU legislation could see tech giants fined

Draft EU legislation could see tech giants fined
An employee at an Amazon distribution center. Draft EU legislation set to be unveiled Tuesday could see tech giants fined up to 10 percent of their revenues. (AFP/File)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5p3b8

Updated 15 December 2020
AFP

Draft EU legislation could see tech giants fined

Draft EU legislation could see tech giants fined
  • The landmark regulation envisions banning some of the globe’s leading tech firms from the EU market ‘in the event of serious and repeated breaches of law’
Updated 15 December 2020
AFP

BRUSSELS: Draft EU legislation set to be unveiled Tuesday could see tech giants fined up to 10 percent of their revenues for serious competition violations, EU sources said.

The landmark regulation also envisions banning some of the globe’s leading tech firms from the EU market “in the event of serious and repeated breaches of law which endanger the security of European citizens,” sources said on Monday.

The EU Commission is gearing up to present its long-trailed Digital Services Act and its accompanying Digital Markets Act to lay out strict conditions for internet giants to do business in the 27 countries.

The biggest tech firms would be designated internet “gatekeepers” under the proposals, subject to specific regulations to limit their power over the market.

Google, Facebook, Apple and Amazon, and maybe others, will almost certainly be slapped with the designation.

The proposed legislation will go through a long and complex ratification process, with the EU’s member states, the European Parliament, and company lobbyists and trade associations influencing the final law.

The main intention of the Digital Services Act is to update legislation that dates back to 2004, when many of today’s internet giants either did not exist or were in their infancy.

Tech giants will need to inform the EU ahead of any planned mergers or acquisitions under the regulations, the bloc’s industry commissioner Thierry Breton said Monday.

There has been growing concern among European and US regulators that the big tech firms have used purchases as a way to nip in the bud potential rivals.

Examples include Facebook’s acquisition of Instagram and WhatsApp as well as Google’s purchase of YouTube and Waze.

France and the Netherlands have already come out in favour of Europe having all the tools it needs to rein in the gatekeepers, including the power to break them up.

Topics: European Union

Related

Europe’s banks have a way to go on sustainability, says report
Business & Economy
Europe’s banks have a way to go on sustainability, says report
UK and EU ditch deadline and pursue Brexit talks
Business & Economy
UK and EU ditch deadline and pursue Brexit talks

Global stocks boosted by vaccine rollout

Updated 15 December 2020
Reuters

Global stocks boosted by vaccine rollout

Global stocks boosted by vaccine rollout
  • MSCI’s benchmark for global equity markets rose 0.65 percent to 633.94, while its index for emerging markets stocks fell 0.5 percent
Updated 15 December 2020
Reuters

NEW YORK: Wall Street opened higher on Monday as the start of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in the US cheered investors, while Britain’s pound jumped on a last-gasp extension to Brexit talks.

News that London and Brussels had agreed to “go the extra mile” to try to salvage a Brexit trade agreement set an optimistic tone, boosting Europe’s main share index and lifting the euro against the struggling dollar.

“We are going to give every chance to this agreement ... which is still possible,” the EU’s Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, told reporters before updating envoys from the 27 EU countries on Monday. Progress on coronavirus vaccines boosted sentiment, with the first doses being shipped across the US as part of an effort to inoculate more than 100 million people by the end of March.

That was despite second waves of the pandemic forcing Germany, the Netherlands and possibly London back into stricter lockdowns. Cases surged in Japan, South Korea and parts of the US as well. “The vaccine has and will likely continue to provide a tailwind to the market that is allowing investors to look beyond record case levels, hospitalizations and deaths,” analysts at JPMorgan said in a note.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.76 percent, the S&P 500 gained 0.86 percent and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.31 percent.

MSCI’s benchmark for global equity markets rose 0.65 percent to 633.94, while its index for emerging markets stocks fell 0.5 percent. Europe’s broad FTSEurofirst 300 index added 0.61 percent to 1,517.92.

Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.3 percent as a survey showed the mood among Japanese businesses improved in the December quarter.

In currencies, Sterling was the day’s big mover, gaining on both the euro and the dollar as what last week had appeared to be evaporating prospects of a Brexit agreement came back to life.

Sterling was trading at $1.3335, up 0.85 percent after earlier climbing 1.2 percent to $1.3423.

“Even in the face of amped-up rhetoric, we continue to think a deal is the most plausible outcome,” said AXA Group chief economist Gilles Moec.

The dollar index fell 0.025 percent, with the euro up 0.16 percent to $1.213.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.01 percent versus the greenback at 103.99 per dollar.

The Federal Reserve’s policy meeting on Dec. 15-16 will be an added hurdle for the dollar. The market is assuming the central bank will merely refine its forward guidance on policy rather than buying more bonds or “twisting” its portfolio to add longer-dated debt.

Topics: Wall Street COVID-19 vaccine

Related

Vaccine progress lifts stocks, dollar still sickly
Business & Economy
Vaccine progress lifts stocks, dollar still sickly
Stock markets set for best month ever; gold and dollar pay the price
Business & Economy
Stock markets set for best month ever; gold and dollar pay the price

Latest updates

Tech companies face tough penalties in UK for failing to block harmful content
‘Democracy prevailed,’ Biden says after US Electoral College confirms his win
‘Democracy prevailed,’ Biden says after US Electoral College confirms his win
Saudi Arabia allocates more than SR6 billion for urban landscape
Saudi Arabia allocates more than SR6 billion for urban landscape
Kabul team returns from Qatar after three months of peace talks
Philippines repatriates over 300,000 OFWs since onset of COVID-19 outbreak

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.