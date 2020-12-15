You are here

  • Home
  • Egypt seeks to localize tablet industry

Egypt seeks to localize tablet industry

Egypt seeks to localize tablet industry
The Egyptian government places emphasis on the use of technological advances as part of its efforts to improve education. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/wdjhe

Updated 15 December 2020
Mohammed Abu Zaid

Egypt seeks to localize tablet industry

Egypt seeks to localize tablet industry
  • Negotiations currently underway to open a production line which would also make products for export
Updated 15 December 2020
Mohammed Abu Zaid

CAIRO: Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly has discussed the next steps of the project to localize the production of tablet computers for schools in Egypt.

This came during a meeting held with Minister of Education Tarek Shawki, and Minister of Communications Amr Talaat.
The Egyptian Cabinet said that the prime minister began the meeting by reaffirming the great importance the government places on the project to manufacture tablets locally, as part of efforts to improve education, including through the use of technological advances.
Talaat said that negotiations are currently underway with a major international tablet producer, to open a production line for the manufacture of tablets in Egypt.

FASTFACT

The company shared the government’s intention to establish the tablet production line, in addition to implementing other programs to build capacity and develop entrepreneurial skills.

He said that the company shared the government’s intention to establish a new production line in one of Egypt’s major cities for this purpose, and that part of the production process would be exported to a number of countries in the Middle East and Africa, in addition to implementing other programs to build capacity and develop entrepreneurial skills.
Talaat pointed out that the company’s new factory would create 500 job opportunities, and that creation of another production line was also being negotiated for the manufacturing mobile phones.

Topics: Egypt

Related

Special Egyptian oil ministry to waive lawsuits against factories
Business & Economy
Egyptian oil ministry to waive lawsuits against factories
Update Russia ‘seeks’ UAE, Egypt to resolve Libyan crisis
Middle-East
Russia ‘seeks’ UAE, Egypt to resolve Libyan crisis

Global stocks boosted by vaccine rollout

Updated 15 December 2020
Reuters

Global stocks boosted by vaccine rollout

Global stocks boosted by vaccine rollout
  • MSCI’s benchmark for global equity markets rose 0.65 percent to 633.94, while its index for emerging markets stocks fell 0.5 percent
Updated 15 December 2020
Reuters

NEW YORK: Wall Street opened higher on Monday as the start of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout in the US cheered investors, while Britain’s pound jumped on a last-gasp extension to Brexit talks.

News that London and Brussels had agreed to “go the extra mile” to try to salvage a Brexit trade agreement set an optimistic tone, boosting Europe’s main share index and lifting the euro against the struggling dollar.

“We are going to give every chance to this agreement ... which is still possible,” the EU’s Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, told reporters before updating envoys from the 27 EU countries on Monday. Progress on coronavirus vaccines boosted sentiment, with the first doses being shipped across the US as part of an effort to inoculate more than 100 million people by the end of March.

That was despite second waves of the pandemic forcing Germany, the Netherlands and possibly London back into stricter lockdowns. Cases surged in Japan, South Korea and parts of the US as well. “The vaccine has and will likely continue to provide a tailwind to the market that is allowing investors to look beyond record case levels, hospitalizations and deaths,” analysts at JPMorgan said in a note.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.76 percent, the S&P 500 gained 0.86 percent and the Nasdaq Composite added 1.31 percent.

MSCI’s benchmark for global equity markets rose 0.65 percent to 633.94, while its index for emerging markets stocks fell 0.5 percent. Europe’s broad FTSEurofirst 300 index added 0.61 percent to 1,517.92.

Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.3 percent as a survey showed the mood among Japanese businesses improved in the December quarter.

In currencies, Sterling was the day’s big mover, gaining on both the euro and the dollar as what last week had appeared to be evaporating prospects of a Brexit agreement came back to life.

Sterling was trading at $1.3335, up 0.85 percent after earlier climbing 1.2 percent to $1.3423.

“Even in the face of amped-up rhetoric, we continue to think a deal is the most plausible outcome,” said AXA Group chief economist Gilles Moec.

The dollar index fell 0.025 percent, with the euro up 0.16 percent to $1.213.

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.01 percent versus the greenback at 103.99 per dollar.

The Federal Reserve’s policy meeting on Dec. 15-16 will be an added hurdle for the dollar. The market is assuming the central bank will merely refine its forward guidance on policy rather than buying more bonds or “twisting” its portfolio to add longer-dated debt.

Topics: Wall Street COVID-19 vaccine

Related

Vaccine progress lifts stocks, dollar still sickly
Business & Economy
Vaccine progress lifts stocks, dollar still sickly
Stock markets set for best month ever; gold and dollar pay the price
Business & Economy
Stock markets set for best month ever; gold and dollar pay the price

Latest updates

Tech companies face tough penalties in UK for failing to block harmful content
‘Democracy prevailed,’ Biden says after US Electoral College confirms his win
‘Democracy prevailed,’ Biden says after US Electoral College confirms his win
Saudi Arabia allocates more than SR6 billion for urban landscape
Saudi Arabia allocates more than SR6 billion for urban landscape
Kabul team returns from Qatar after three months of peace talks
Philippines repatriates over 300,000 OFWs since onset of COVID-19 outbreak

45thanniversary

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.