Egypt seeks to localize tablet industry

CAIRO: Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly has discussed the next steps of the project to localize the production of tablet computers for schools in Egypt.
This came during a meeting held with Minister of Education Tarek Shawki, and Minister of Communications Amr Talaat.
The Egyptian Cabinet said that the prime minister began the meeting by reaffirming the great importance the government places on the project to manufacture tablets locally, as part of efforts to improve education, including through the use of technological advances.
Talaat said that negotiations are currently underway with a major international tablet producer, to open a production line for the manufacture of tablets in Egypt.
He said that the company shared the government’s intention to establish a new production line in one of Egypt’s major cities for this purpose, and that part of the production process would be exported to a number of countries in the Middle East and Africa, in addition to implementing other programs to build capacity and develop entrepreneurial skills.
Talaat pointed out that the company’s new factory would create 500 job opportunities, and that creation of another production line was also being negotiated for the manufacturing mobile phones.